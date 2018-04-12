7 Foods To Eat For Breakfast To Boost Your Fertility, According To Science
Lindsay E. Mack
Updated:
Originally Published:
Trying to conceive a baby brings about a ton of lifestyle changes, particularly when it comes to your dietary choices. (Bye, soda.) So why not start the day with the right food for this goal? Knowing what things foods to eat for breakfast to boost your fertility can make this first meal of the day even more important.
Although the topic is still being researched, current studies suggest a pretty substantial connection between a person's food choices and their fertility. In general, diets that are rich in iron and healthy fats tend to promote fertility, according to the Harvard Medical School. These findings were gathered from the fertility diet study, which profiled 18,000 women to provide evidence that the foods one consumed could positively affect one's ability to conceive. More routine diet advice, such as staying away from excess sugar and trans fats, is also a part of this idea.
That said, no one superfood can cure serious struggles with infertility. If you're at all concerned about fertility, then don't hesitate to see a doctor for a thorough check-up. For people without big fertility issues — simply a desire to tip the odds in their favor — then chowing down on these breakfast foods just might help.