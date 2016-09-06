7 Little Things That Make Cry It Out Easier

Life
The words "cry it out" and "easy" hardly ever fall in the same sentence for a reason. Although the method is oftentimes misunderstood to mean letting your baby cry for as long as it takes for them to fall asleep, even the correct use of the sleep training method can be difficult. Luckily, there are a few little things that make crying it out easier for both baby and parents that you can include in your bedtime routine right away.
The cry it out method, while controversial, is actually not as terrible as the name suggests. According to Baby Center, the term simply applies to any sleep training method that says it's OK to let a baby cry for a specified period of time before offering comfort. And although it usually looks different for different families, its never recommended to simply leave your baby to cry themselves to sleep.
The premise behind cry it out is allowing your baby to slowly learn how to self soothe, replacing old sleep associations with new ones, and learning how to sleep for longer stretches at night or maybe even all the way through the night (if they're old enough). If you're beginning to sleep train your baby, applies a few of these trick will make sure your nights are as smooth and effective as they can be.
This article was originally published on