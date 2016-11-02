7 Weird Things That Happen When You Masturbate

It's no secret that your body does all kinds of incredible things when it comes to sex, orgasms, and masturbation. But the truth of the matter is some pretty weird stuff goes down during a self-love session, too. Yeah, there are some weird things that happen when you masturbate. But don't worry — they're not bad-weird. Just the kind of things that you wouldn't quite expect to happen as a side effect to masturbation. Because when it comes down to it, the human body is a pretty weird (and amazing) thing to be a part of.
Though masturbation may have been considered a taboo practice in the past, in this day and age, society is well past that idea. Masturbation is a perfectly healthy practice, and all of the incredible things that happen to your body while you masturbate are plenty of reason to partake, if the sheer idea of pleasure isn't enough to convince you. And if you needed a few more weird (but very cool) things to add to your list of reasons to masturbate, look no further. By engaging in a little self-love, you can do things like strengthen your muscles, curb your junk food cravings, and more. Read on, and surprise yourself with just how many crazy things masturbation can add to your world.