Here's Why February Babies Are So Unique

Any month that your baby is born in is bound to be special to you, but there’s something extra sweet and lovely about babies born in February. Imagine new life coming into the world right before spring is supposed to start, and you can’t help but marvel at how amazing it all is. And if your baby is born in the second month of the calendar year, you’ll want to know these nine fun facts about February babies. Because, truly, they are just awesome.
Although it’s the shortest month of the year, February packs a punch in terms of holiday celebrations. Of course, there’s the loveliest of them all, Valentine’s Day, but there are also many other reasons to celebrate, like Chinese New Year, President’s Day, Mardi Gras — even Groundhog Day gets in on the fun festivities. And your baby will be right there along for the ride, gurgling adorably along the way. But how will your February baby be? “February babies are creative and caring; they experience the world through a unique vantage point, more apt to see connections where others see separation,” Stephanie Gailing, an astrologer and author of The Complete Guide to Astrological Self-Care, tells Romper in a phone interview. “They are sensitive to injustice, have an altruistic spirit, and want to make the world a better place.”
Curious to know more? Here are some other interesting facts about babies born during the loveliest month of the year.