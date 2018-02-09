Here's Why February Babies Are So Unique

Any month that your baby is born in is bound to be special to you, but there’s something extra sweet and lovely about babies born in February. Imagine new life coming into the world right before spring is supposed to start, and you can’t help but marvel at how amazing it all is. And if your baby is born in the second month of the calendar year, you’ll want to know these nine fun facts about February babies. Because, truly, they are just awesome.

Although it’s the shortest month of the year, February packs a punch in terms of holiday celebrations. Of course, there’s the loveliest of them all, Valentine’s Day, but there are also many other reasons to celebrate, like Chinese New Year, President’s Day, Mardi Gras — even Groundhog Day gets in on the fun festivities. And your baby will be right there along for the ride, gurgling adorably along the way. But how will your February baby be? “February babies are creative and caring; they experience the world through a unique vantage point, more apt to see connections where others see separation,” Stephanie Gailing, an astrologer and author of The Complete Guide to Astrological Self-Care, tells Romper in a phone interview. “They are sensitive to injustice, have an altruistic spirit, and want to make the world a better place.”

Curious to know more? Here are some other interesting facts about babies born during the loveliest month of the year.

1 They're less crabby SrdjanPav/E+/Getty Images Even though they might be born in the dead of winter, February babies have one major thing going for them over those summer sweeties: they’re a heck of a lot more pleasant. Yes, a study found that babies born in the winter months were less likely to be miserable and have a calmer disposition, The Atlantic reported.

2 They have two astrological signs February babies have two astrological signs: Aquarius (January 20-February 18) and Pisces (February 19-March 20), according to Astrology Zodiac Signs. While both Aquarius and Pisces share a common concern for humanity, you might find a difference between babies born at the beginning of the month (i.e. Aquarius) and those born later on (read: Pisces). “Aquarius tends to approach things from an intellectual perspective,” says Gailing. Pisces, on the other hand, tends to be “compassionate and empathetic towards making the world a better place.” Ultimately, though, both signs (and in turn, all February babies) care about the social good and always have their eye on the bigger picture of bringing benevolence to mankind.

3 They're more likely to be artists While any astrological sign can give birth to a Matisse or a Michelangelo, February babies are entirely in their own right. But Aquarius-oriented babies might use their artistic skills in a very tech-oriented way. “Those born earlier in the month might make art that meets you at your head and makes you think more,” says Gailing. And if your February baby is a fishie, they’ll most likely produce pieces that are emotional and full of meaning — and hope.

4 They tend to be taller Don’t be surprised if your little one is a little, um, lengthy when they’re born. A study found that babies born in the winter tend to be taller as they get older. In fact, of the 21,000 boys and girls who participated in the study, researchers found that not only were they longer at birth, but they also were taller, bigger, and had a larger head circumference by the time they turned 7 years-old, the Independent reported.

5 They might be born earlier San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images/Hearst Newspapers/Getty Images If you’re expecting in the winter, make sure that you’ve got your birth plan down pat. The study, “Within-mother analysis of seasonal patterns in health at birth” found that there is a 10% greater chance of having a preemie. Why? The flu season might have something to do with it — pregnant women who get the flu are at a greater risk of going into preterm labor, the March of Dimes reported. So be sure to consult with your OB/GYN about getting the shot and assessing what your medical needs are to keep both you and your baby safe during flu season.

6 They're the rarest of them all Because it’s the only month that has 28 days (and 29 when Leap Year occurs), February babies tend to be less common than those born during the summer months, Live Science reported. And to have a leapling is even more uncommon: the chances of giving birth on Leap Day is 1 in 1,461, according to a BBC.com article. That will make your little leaper even more lovely and special.

7 They have a beautiful birthstone Babies born in February get the good fortune of having the amethyst as their birthstone. Amethysts were associated with royalty, the American Gem Society reported; at one point, it was among one of the most precious gemstones, making it even more priceless… just like your little king or queen. It’s also meant to bolster bravery, Almanac.com found, so don’t be surprised if your kiddo is courageous as they get older.

8 Their flower symbolizes faithfulness, too Purple is an important color for February babies because not only is its birthstone purple, but its flower is, too. The birth flowers are violet and primrose, according to Almanac.com. The symbolism of a violet is one of tremendous loyalty and faithfulness, two traits you might see early on when your baby wants to be by your side all the time.