If you're scrambling and worrying about how you'll get all your Christmas shopping done in time, you're most certainly not alone. But thankfully, Amazon announced that getting deliveries before the holidays is still possible. Phew.

This year, the company shared that Amazon Prime members can still get their packages delivered up until Christmas Eve. What's more, shipping is free. Yes, this means you won't have to pay $20 to get that very important video game console delivered at the last minute.

These are the deadlines to get free delivery from Amazon before Christmas morning:

Dec. 23: The last day to order more than 10 million items eligible for one day delivery (free for Amazon Prime members with no minimum purchase)

Dec. 24: The last day to order millions of items eligible for same-day delivery (free for Prime members in eligible areas on orders over $35)

Dec. 24: The last chance for free two-hour grocery delivery (reserved exclusively for Prime members in select cities)

Dec. 24: Last minute shopping can be done at Whole Foods Market stores, Amazon Fresh stores, Amazon Books, Amazon 4-Star, and Amazon Pop Up stores on Christmas Eve (be sure to check the hours of your local store before going).

"Whether you’re a planner or a procrastinator, Prime members have more delivery options than ever before thanks to the Amazon employees and drivers who are coming together to deliver magic for customers," Amazon said in a press release Wednesday.

Jorge Villalba/iStock Unreleased/Getty Images

Come Christmas Day, you can continue to send friends and family members Amazon eGift cards and gift them Amazon Prime memberships. It's also important to note that these delivery deadlines only apply to Amazon Prime members. So if you (or someone in your household) is not a member, you'll need to sign up now — a membership costs $12.99 a month after a free 30-day trial.

Now, if you accidentally purchased pajamas in the wrong size during your last-minute shopping scramble, Amazon has said that millions of items are eligible for free returns with more than 18,000 locations that you can return these items to, including Kohl's stores.

Of course, last-minute shopping is not uncommon. According to a 2018 survey from the National Retail Federation, 56% of holiday shoppers bought their Christmas gifts three days before the holiday. In 2020, in the midst of a pandemic, thankfully getting a gift in a pinch delivered to your home won't be too tricky.