American Girl Is Selling A Tiny Version Of Elf On The Shelf, & It's Too Much

For the child who loves to have their doll mimic all their activities, there's now an Elf on the Shelf for American Girl dolls. The creators of the watchful elf have teamed up with American Girl to miniaturize their magical Christmas tradition. The Elf on the Shelf is one of those newer, beloved Christmas legends I wish was around when I was a kid. The 2005 book-turned-toy phenomenon evolved from a mother and her twin daughters' family fable about an elf who reports naughty and nice kids for Santa's list.

The American Girl's version is a doll-sized replica of The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition Box Set. It comes with the iconic Scout Elf from the book (of course), as well as a lollipop he can hold in his hand. It also includes a letter for Santa and a mailing envelope so that dolls (or kids) can get their wish lists in on time. Kids can stuff gifts for their dollies in the cozy fleece stocking decorated with snowflakes.

The best thing about AG's tiny elf set is how much attention to detail they put into it. It looks just like the real thing! But if you have a feeling an important item has been left off the accessory list, you're right. A reviewer on the AG site pointed out, "I do wish it would have come with the book, doll-size of course." Kiddos will just have to revisit the pages of their standard-sized The Elf on the Shelf book this Christmas season.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The American Girl Elf on the Shelf Set can be purchased for $15 online and in AG retail stores only — you can locate your nearest store here. The AG site warns the kit will be in stock for a limited time, and it's recommended for children ages 8 and up.

Kids who are familiar with both American Girl and the Elf on the Shelf will probably love the miniature kit best. They can make sure that their dolls, too, are on their best behavior this holiday season. Regardless, the mini Elf on the Shelf kit is simply adorable. And just think of all the different getups you can have fun creating with Scout this year— in mini form, of course.