10-Minute Postpartum Workouts Are Now Available On Apple Fitness+

Any new parent can tell you two things about exercising after having a child: it can make you feel great, and that it’s really, really hard to accomplish with a new baby in tow. But, sometimes, technology can make things a little bit easier. On April 4, Apple Fitness+ introduced a new workout program for anybody (pun intended) who has recently had a baby called “Get Back to Fitness After Having a Baby.”

Led by Fitness+ trainer and new mom, Betina Gozo, the program features 10-minute workouts designed with postpartum parents in mind to help them feel stronger and more energetic... because they’re certainly going to need all the strength and energy they can get for the next 18 or so years! Each program also includes workout modifications (with the help of fellow Fitness+ trainers and fellow moms Marimba Gold-Watts and Jonelle Lewis) in order to accommodate a range of abilities (because no two bodies are alike and that goes double for postpartum bodies). So whether you maintained a regular exercise regimen during pregnancy or want to take it nice and slow on account of your recent C-section, the trainers have got you covered.

This new program joins the prenatal program on Apple Fitness+, “Stay Active During Pregnancy”, which launched last year, also led by Gozo.

The program begins with a core workout. By focusing on breathing, gentle core moves, and pelvic floor exercises, the goal is to reconnect new parents to their core (which has obviously been through a lot over the past nine or so months) and begin to build up abdominal and back strength. There are also upper, lower, and total-body strength workouts, which will come in handy when lugging around an infant carseat, stroller, and 50-pound diaper bag (OK, they’re not that heavy, but they feel that way sometimes).

Mindful cool-downs round out the program and focus on stretches that target common post-pregnancy tight spots and self-care focused meditations. Each of the 10-minute workouts can be done on its own or coupled with another, so whether you have 10 minutes or half an hour, you can feel accomplished and maybe just a little bit stronger and calmer.

Of course, before resuming any kind of exercise after birth, it’s important to listen to your body and also your healthcare provider. But, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, it’s usually safe to head back to the gym, mat, or track within a few days or weeks after delivery and the potential benefits — from increasing energy, improving sleep, relieving stress, and even potentially helping postpartum depression — could make it worth your time!