susan.k./Moment/Getty Images
The Best Apple Orchards Near Upstate New York
There’s more than just apple picking at these fun and photogenic farms.
by
Grace Gallagher
Sep. 14, 2022
Apple Dave’s
is a family friendly orchard in Warwick, NY. In addition to U-Pick apples daily from 9-5, there’s a distillery with inventive seasonal cocktails, a spooky Halloween shop, cider donuts, and live music every weekend.
@appledavesorchards
Outhouse Orchards in North Salem, NY is just over an hour from NYC. In addition to apples, there are pumpkins, a hay ride, and a fun corn maze. Just note if you have your heart set on a specific apple, check the
ripening schedule
as the varieties change on Oct. 9.
@outhouse_orchards
Sep. 14. 2022
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.