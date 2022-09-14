Travel

Cheerful little girl running freely at the apple orchard, enjoying nice sunny afternoon outdoors.
susan.k./Moment/Getty Images

The Best Apple Orchards Near Upstate New York

There’s more than just apple picking at these fun and photogenic farms.

by Grace Gallagher
Apple Dave’s is a family friendly orchard in Warwick, NY. In addition to U-Pick apples daily from 9-5, there’s a distillery with inventive seasonal cocktails, a spooky Halloween shop, cider donuts, and live music every weekend.@appledavesorchards
Outhouse Orchards in North Salem, NY is just over an hour from NYC. In addition to apples, there are pumpkins, a hay ride, and a fun corn maze. Just note if you have your heart set on a specific apple, check the ripening schedule as the varieties change on Oct. 9.@outhouse_orchards

