31 Sweet & Savory Apple Recipes To Make This Fall

Autumn comes with beautifully colored leaves, chilly temperatures, and some truly delicious food. Cozy fall favorites are some of the best things about the season: think all things pumpkin spice, soups galore, and, of course, apples. Apples are in season through November, and these sweet, tangy fruits are versatile enough to be cooked into a wide variety of recipes without ever seeming boring or repetitive. Just remember: there’s are apple recipes beyond the classics like apple pie or apple crisp, and the fall months are the perfect time to explore them all.

This crisp fruit is pretty much perfect when baked into a pie, a cake, or a flaky pastry. You can chop apples up into tiny pieces and add them to muffins or pancakes, or you can sauté them with cinnamon for a warm oatmeal. You can also slice them up and add them to a pork dish for the perfect balance of salty and sweet, or pair them with cheese for a snack or meal. The options are pretty much endless when it comes to apples.

Below are some of the best apple recipes for sweet and savory fans, and you'll definitely want to bookmark all of them to make them through fall and winter.

1 Baked Apple Cider Doughnuts Sprinkle Some Sugar/Yummly Buying apple cider doughnuts is basically a fall staple. Making your own? Even better, especially with this recipe for baked apple cider doughnuts from Yummly. Your classic apple doughnut is elevated with actual apple cider in the batter that will make them even more irresistible than they were before.

2 Apple Caramel Dutch Baby Pancake A Classic Twist If you’re looking for a breakfast that could double as a dessert, look no further. This apple caramel Dutch baby pancake from A Classic Twist is a fun spin on your traditional pancake with a delectably sweet flavor. You’ll make good use of fresh apple slices with this one, and the caramel sauce that gets drizzled over it can be used for other desserts as well. Pro tip: Don’t forget the whipped cream.

3 Apple Pie Smoothie Mindful Avocado/Yummly This apple pie smoothie from Yummly is the perfect cold fall treat for those mornings you just want a smoothie, or even for a special afternoon snack. Made with warming spices like cinnamon and and maple syrup as the sweetener, this truly does taste like you’re drinking an apple pie. Blended oats make this more filling than your regular smoothie. This is a great option for kids, too.

4 Apple Grilled Cheese With Turkey Well Plated Apple slices go surprisingly well with a sandwich, especially with turkey. These apple grilled cheeses with turkey from Well Plated are a perfect mix of sharp cheddar, thick turkey, and crisp apple slices. The addition of apple butter makes these even sweeter.

5 Apple Coffee Cake Muffins Oh, Sweet Basil/Yummly Apple coffee cake muffins from Yummly is a versatile recipe that works as a dessert or as a sweet treat for breakfast. It tastes great with coffee, obviously, but it’s just as good in the middle of the day when you need something sweet. The icing is super easy to whip together, and the streusel on top of the muffins is just perfection.

6 Brie, Apple, & Honey Crostini Two Peas and Their Pod If you have an abundance of apples, you might as well use them for entertaining purposes. These brie, apple, and honey crostinis from Two Peas and Their Pod are a perfect appetizer for a fall get-together or dinner party. The creamy brie mixed with the crisp apples is one of the best flavor combinations, and toasted crostini and the crunch of nuts makes it even better.

7 Chocolate Peanut Butter Granola Apple Bites The Comfort Of Cooking/Yummly Looking for go-to after-school snack recipes? These chocolate peanut butter granola apple bites from Yummly are perfect. They can be put together in minutes, using pantry ingredients you likely already have on hand. They’re cute, they taste great, and they’re full of satisfying healthy fats and crunch.

8 Brown Butter Apple Blondies Sally's Baking Addiction/Yummly Brownies are always in season, of course, but if you’re looking for something that really plays into fall vibes, then opt for these brown butter apple blondies from Yummly. They look perfect for autumn and they taste perfect too: chunks of apple are mixed with comforting spices for a chewy, sweet treat.

9 Apple Turnovers With Cheese A Pretty Life In The Suburbs The best thing about apples is that they don't only need to be eaten in a sweet dessert or dish. They pair really well with more savory options, especially cheese. These apple turnovers with cheese from A Pretty Life In The Suburbs are the ideal mix of savory and sweet: cinnamon apples and sharp Swiss cheese make the perfect filling in a crisp and light phyllo dough.

10 Baked Caramel Apple Fritters Averie Cooks Apple fritters are one of those things that seem like they'd be so difficult to make that you could never do it on your own at home. But this recipe for baked caramel apple fritters from Averie Cooks proves that wrong. A mix of biscuit dough, caramel candies, and jarred apples makes this super fast and simple, and because they're baked instead of fried, they're much lighter.

11 Homemade Slow Cooker Maple Apple Butter The Magical Slow Cooker/Yummly This maple apple butter from Yummly is one of those recipes that is very simple to make because everything comes together in the crockpot. It’s great for having on hand throughout the fall season: make a big batch of it, then keep it to spread on toast, add to pork chops, or even just eat with a spoon.

12 Chicken Sausage Sheet Pan Bake A Spicy Perspective Have apples for dinner with this simple and fast chicken sausage sheet pan bake from A Spicy Perspective. Apples are baked with sweet onions and butternut squash, as well as chunks of chicken sausage. It's a very easy one-pan dish that requires minimal clean-up and has lots of great flavors.

13 Apple Pie Sheet Pan Pancakes A Pretty Life In The Suburbs/Yummly Sweet apple pancakes are a perfect fall breakfast, but who really has the time to stand over the griddle flipping them when also watching kids? These apple pie sheet pan pancakes from Yummly make it so much easier to put together a delicious breakfast, and they are super fluffy.

14 Crispy Autumn Kale Salad How Sweet It Is/Yummly Apples make a delicious addition to any salad, especially with hearty greens like kale. This crispy autumn kale salad from Yummly features apples, sweet potatoes, shallots, and garlic sautéed in bacon grease. The kale is massaged with a combo of oil and apple cider vinegar, and is then topped with the veggies and apples, along with goat cheese, bacon, pine nuts, and pomegranate seeds. Delicious.

15 Apple Cheddar Rosemary Bacon Pizza Climbing Grier Mountain Why make boring cheese pizza when you could make a fall-inspired pizza? This apple cheddar rosemary bacon pizza from Climbing Grier Mountain is full of flavor and has it all: sweet apples, savory bacon, salty cheddar cheese, and fragrant rosemary. It's delicious and very impressive-looking, meaning you'll want to serve this one to guests.

16 Roasted Acorn Squash & Apple Soup Making Thyme For Health/Yummly When you bring together some of the best produce fall has to offer, you really can’t go wrong. This roasted acorn squash and apple soup featured on Yummly is sweet and savory all at once and makes for the perfect cozy meal. Acorn squash and coconut milk make the soup rich and creamy, while apples lend a hint of sweetness.

17 Hazelnut Apple Chocolate Buns Green Kitchen Stories/Yummly You really can't go wrong with a good apple bun in the fall — it's delicious as dessert, a snack, or even as breakfast. These hazelnut apple chocolate buns featured on Yummly are sweet and full of warming spices like cardamom, along with the crunch of toasted hazelnuts. They look impressive, and are a bit time-consuming, but will be so worth the wait.

18 Apple Snickerdoodle Bread Cook Nourish Bliss Does anything go together as well as apples and cinnamon do? It's honestly debatable. This apple snickerdoodle bread from Cook Nourish Bliss is a perfect way to blend those two flavors together. Apples keep the bread moist and sweet, while the crunchy topping of sugar, cinnamon, and chopped pecans gives it lots of depth.

19 Overnight Cinnamon Apple French Toast Bake Damn Delicious/Yummly The best way to make breakfast super simple? Make it the night before so that all you have to do in the morning is wake up and pop it in the oven. That's exactly what you do with this overnight cinnamon apple French toast bake from Yummly. Sugary cinnamon apples bake with pieces of soft brioche bread and cream cheese for an ooey gooey filling that's more like dessert.

20 Apple Stuffed Chicken Breasts Cookies and Cups On a chilly fall night, your family wants a dinner that's warm, filling, and comforting. Enter these apple stuffed chicken breasts from Cookies and Cups, which are easy to make, take only about 30 minutes, and are full of interesting flavors. Apples and sharp cheddar cheese get stuffed into a chicken breast with a tangy dijon sauce on top.

21 Salted Caramel Apple Pie Pizookies Handle the Heat/Yummly Apple pie is a classic fall dessert that you basically have to make at least once during the season — it's kind of a rule. But I’m gonna need everyone to up the ante with this salted caramel apple pie pizza cookie recipe featured on Yummly. Seriously, have you ever heard of a better dessert? It’s a white chocolate chip pizza cookie topped with fresh caramel apple pie filling and then a big dollop of vanilla ice cream to really set it off. I’m drooling.

22 Caramel Apple Cinnamon Rolls Gimme Some Oven Caramel and apple are obviously a winning combination, one that definitely doesn't just work for pie. Another way to mix the flavors is with this recipe for caramel apple cinnamon rolls from Gimme Some Oven, which will change the way you view cinnamon rolls forever. An easy dough recipe is packed with cinnamon, sugar, and apples, rolled into rolls, and then covered in caramel sauce. Are you drooling yet?

23 Sweet & Salty Bourbon Cinnamon Pecan Caramel Apples Half-Baked Harvest You know those caramel apples you get when you spend the day at the farm with your kids? These bourbon cinnamon pecan caramel apples from Half-Baked Harvest are like the fancy adult version. First apples are dipped in rich, warm homemade caramel sauce, then dipped into sweet and salty bourbon cinnamon pecans, and then drizzled with chocolate. I'm starving over here.

24 Baked Apple Chips The Gunny Sack/Yummly If you're looking for something less rich and ooey gooey, try these baked apple chips shared through Yummly. They're super easy to put together and make a perfect snack that your kids will adore. You just have to slice your apples thin then sprinkle them with a cinnamon-sugar mixture and pop them into the oven for about 90 minutes, maybe a little more!

25 Bacon Apple Cheddar Pie Hummingbird High An interesting twist on traditional apple pie, this bacon apple cheddar pie from Hummingbird High is the ideal mix of sweet and savory. Chunks of sweet, crisp apple and flavorful bacon are mixed together, then placed in a homemade cheddar and butter pie crust. Is it dessert or breakfast? There's no wrong answer.

26 Maple Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Apples & Pecans Jessiker Bakes/Yummly Brussels sprouts aren't something kids typically love to eat, but this recipe for maple roasted Brussels sprouts with apples and pecans featured on Yummly will definitely change that. In the oven, Brussels sprouts get perfectly crispy while pecans toast and the apples get nice and soft. Maple syrup adds the best sweet touch.

27 Roast Pork Loin With Apple Chutney Kitchen Confidante If you're looking for a fancy dinner that tastes just as good as it looks, try this roast pork loin with apple chutney from Kitchen Confidante. Roast pork and apple pair so well together, and this chutney is so good: it's a mix of apples, cranberries, ginger, maple syrup, and a little bit of cayenne for some spice.

28 Butternut Apple Cranberry Sandwich Love and Lemons It can be difficult to find a really delicious vegan sandwich, but this fall-flavored one is the answer to your prayers. This butternut apple cranberry sandwich from Love and Lemons is full of sweet flavors with just the right mix of crunchy apples and soft butternut squash. Arugula adds a nice flavor, and pickled cabbage takes it over the top.

29 Apple Cinnamon Granola Two Peas and Their Pod/Yummly Making your own granola is much easier than it sounds, it's super healthy, and it's a delicious make-ahead snack that is so versatile: put it on yogurt, eat it with milk, munch on it as a snack, or put it over fruit. This apple cinnamon granola featured on Yummly is an amazing mix of apples, pepitas, oats, and lots of warm spices.

30 Caramel Apple Poke Cake My Baking Addiction If you're looking for a fast, easy, and impressively delicious dessert, try this caramel apple poke cake from My Baking Addiction. It's made with boxed cake mix and frozen whipped topping, so you don't have to put a ton of time and effort into it. It's super sweet, drizzled in warm caramel, and filled with baked apples.

31 Curried Apple Butternut Squash Soup Simply Scratch Maybe one of the best things to do with butternut squash is turn it into soup. It's creamy, filling, and warming, and it's even better when mixed with apple. This curried apple butternut squash soup from Simply Scratch is packed with spices and sweet squash and apple, then blended together for the best texture.

Whether you want something sweet, something savory, something to take to a party, or something to serve for dinner, these apple recipes have you covered for all the fall flavors.