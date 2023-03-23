These 49 April Fools’ Jokes Are Silly, Corny & Just Perfect

April Fools’ Day is, obviously, a day for pranks. But pulling a successful prank over somebody is easier said than done. Not only does everyone expect to be pranked, but they can require a lot of effort and there are also a lot done in bad taste, making it hard to come up with something both unique and actually funny. If pranks aren’t your thing, you can still get into the spirit of this silly day with some April Fools’ jokes that are so ridiculous they’ll actually make you laugh, even if it’s just from how corny they are.

Sprinkle these April Fools’ jokes throughout the day, whether you make them part of your social media post, share them with students (if you’re a teacher), or send them in a group text to friends or family members. They’re punny, they’re goofy, and most of them are also perfect to share with kids. April Fools’ jokes are a harmless and super easy alternative to pranks, and they require absolutely no effort. So why not? Below is a collection of the best April Fools’ jokes that will work for just about anyone.

Best April Fools jokes

Why do omelettes love April Fools' Day? They enjoy practical yolks. What do April Fools’ Day and open mic nights have in common? People go out of their way to demonstrate how unfunny they are. What monster plays the most April Fools’ jokes? Prankenstein. What did April Fools' say when it received a gift? Well, prank you! Which day of the year do monkeys like best? The first of Ape-ril. Why was everyone so tired on April 1? Because they just finished a long 31-day March. Joke’s on you, April Fools’ Day. I can be fooled any day of the year. What do you call a realistic prankster? A practical joker. Why are babies born on March 31st easy to prank? They were literally born yesterday. Today's the day to propose. If they say yes, great. If they say no, just say, "April Fools!" What is a gas pump's favorite holiday? April Fuel's Day. My favorite April Fools’ prank is pretending I'm going to leave the couch. What do you say when it’s raining chickens and ducks on April Fools Day? FOWL spring weather. What did the calendar say after April Fools' was declared a holiday? Prank you, prank you very much. What if April Fools' Day is actually April 2 and we've all be fooled into thinking it's April 1? Knock, knock. Who's there? Lena. Lena who? Lena bit closer and I'll tell you. If April showers bring May flowers, what do May flowers bring? Pilgrims. What do you call a research organization on April Fools' Day? A think prank. How does a husband scare his wife on April 1? He opens a prank account. What do servicemen do on April 1? They call up the prank and file. A cartoonist was found unconscious at home; details are sketchy. Believe nothing and trust no one this April Fools’ Day. So it’s just like any other day. Excuse me, sir. Do you think they named April Fools’ Day in your honor? Why was the donkey annoying his friend? It was April Mules’ Day.

April Fools’ jokes for kids

What did the tree say when spring finally arrived? What a re-leaf. How can you tell when April is happy? It has a spring in its step. What goes up when April showers come down? An umbrella. What do you call an Easter bunny with fleas? Bugs Bunny. Knock, knock. Who's there? April. April who? April Fools. What is a prankster’s favorite toy? Silly String. What did the villain say when the Superfriends still thought it was March? It's April, Fools. What do you call a bear caught in April showers? A drizzly bear. How does a flower make a bike go? With its petals. How do April flowers kiss? With their tu-lips. What do bees use to fix their hair? Honeycombs. What do storm clouds wear under their pants? Thunderwear. Did you hear about the cloud that tried catching some fog? It mist. What's a baby chick's favorite pasta dish? Egg-plant parmesan. How does a skeleton know that April showers are on the way? It can feel it in its bones. What did one spring chicken say to the other? You're looking egg-cellent. What did summer say to spring? I’m going to fall! What kind of gardens do bakers grow? Flour gardens. What’s an acorn’s favorite math subject? Ge-om-a-tree. How does a rainstorm tie its shoes? With a rainbow. What do you call a hammer bought on April 1? An April tool. What’s the biggest difference between Thanksgiving and April Fools’ Day? On one you’re thankful, and on the other you’re prankful. April Fools’ Day is a great day to pull pranks. Except on me, if you’re smart. What’s one bone a prankster doesn’t want to break on April Fools’ Day? The humerus. April Fools’ Day is the favorite holiday of which animal? The silly goose.

Make your friends and family smile by sending these April Fools’ jokes in text messages throughout the day. You can also write them on notes and hide them in obvious spots for your kids to find them. Embrace the silly spirit of the day in the easiest way possible.