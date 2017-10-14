Ariana Grande has been wowing audiences with her singing talents since 2013, and the singer shows no signs of slowing. So if you’d like to channel that pop star energy in October, the Ariana Grande Halloween costume choices offer a ton of cool wardrobe options. Whether you’d like an over-the-top ballgown or a cool sweatshirt, plenty of different styles channel that Grande vibe. (The high ponytail is really the centerpiece, anyway.)

Even before Ariana Grande announced her secret wedding to Dalton Gomez, generating a staggering 26.6 million Instagram likes, the singer had a long history of wearing viral-worthy looks. Whether it’s an appearance at the Grammy Awards, a music video, or simply a cool Insta post, Grande knows how to have a memorable style moment. If you’re inspired by these styles for Halloween, then here are a few ways to recreate some of Grande’s most iconic looks. Treat these costume collections as a starting point, and make any alterations as you see fit. For instance, maybe you’d like to layer a t-shirt or cami under some of the tops, or swap out the heels for flats. If your kid wants to dress like Ariana Grande for Halloween, then maybe you add a high ponytail and cat ears to one of their favorite outfits. There’s no shortage of unforgettable Ariana Grande Halloween costume ideas.

Ariana, The Girl-Next-Door Ariana Grande, YouTube Recreate Grande’s adorable girl-next-door look, inspired by Jennifer Garner’s character in the movie 13 Going On 30, that she rocked in the “thank u, next” music video. A red dress and toy dollhouse prop are all that’s needed. DIY your own dollhouse or shop for one online. If you plan on carrying it around all night, pick something lightweight, like the plastic option below.

Ariana’s Iconic Red Carpet Grey Gown Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Grande’s ultra-voluminous dress was a hit at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards. You can recreate the look with a fluffy tulle skirt, grey top, and gloves. For a kid-sized version, try a similar gray dress with gloves for a super-cute interpretation of the style.

Ariana Grande at the 2020 VMAs Outfit The iconic high ponytail is split into pigtails here, which is a fun twist. Try out a wig and similarly styled clothes to channel this look.

Bubble Ponytail The ultra-long ponytail is already Grande’s signature style, and this look takes it to the next level. You’ll need a lengthy wig, bow, brown sweatshirt, and time to check out a few bubble ponytail tutorials.

The “Elle Woods” look from Grande’s “thank u, next” music video Ariana Grande, YouTube Grande has plenty of nods to the movies in the “thank u, next” video, and the Legally Blonde tribute is especially cool. Here’s how to channel Ariana Grande dressed as Elle Woods (and kudos to anyone who guesses your costume).

Casual Sweatshirt & Sneaker Combo Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Leave it to Grande to make a simple sweatshirt and sneakers combo look so cool. (The sweatshirt manufacturer does ship to the U.S., by the way.)

With so many different styles and eras to choose from, this Instagram-breaking singer is an amazing source of dress-up inspiration. Put on an Ariana Grande Halloween costume for the night and get ready for everyone to say “Excuse me, um... I love you."