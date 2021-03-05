Life

18 Asian-Owned Brands To Fall In Love With

Meet your new favorite beauty, food, clothing, and jewelry brands.

by Ashley Ziegler
Indian-American designer Stella Simona and Ali Heiss, an East Asian-American entrepreneur, are the masterminds behind Amarilo. Sister to fine jewelry brand Haati Chai, Amarilo offers delicate gold pieces with a modern-meets-classic aesthetic.Amarilo
Soko Glam's Korean-American co-founder, Charlotte Cho, formulates all of the company's products to create routines that are the perfect blend of western and Korean skincare practices. Soko Glam

