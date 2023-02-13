Safety Warning Issued For Popular Baby Stroller After 14-Month-Old’s Death

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Baby Trend are warning consumers about a risk of head or neck entrapment on two models of Baby Trend strollers — the Sit N’ Stand Double and Ultra. The company has received two reports of toddlers getting their necks stuck in the space between the back of the canopy tube and the back of the front seat; a 17-month-old suffered bruising while a 14-month-old died by asphyxiation. No recall has been issued.

More than a million of these strollers — with model numbers SS76 or SS66 printed on a sticker located on the left inside rear of the frame near the left rear axle — have been sold in the United States since 2009, according to Baby Trend. While no recall has been issued, both CPSC and Baby Trend are urging caregivers to mitigate risk by removing the canopy when the stroller is not in use; not allowing children to play on the strollers; and fully securing children in the stroller with the built-in five-point harness.

“Baby Trend wants to reassure parents and caregivers that the Sit N’ Stand Double and Ultra strollers with detachable canopy are completely safe when used as intended and in accordance with the company’s operating instructions,” the company wrote on its website. According to reports, the 17-month-old sustained their injuries while improperly secured in the front seat of the stroller while the 14-month-old who tragically died was climbing on the outside frame while the stroller was not in use.

“This tragic and exceedingly rare accident could have been altogether avoided if the young toddler had not been permitted to climb and play on the stroller, which was not being used as intended at the time,” the company wrote.

The strollers in question have been and continue to be sold online at www.babytrend.com, Amazon.com, bedbathandbeyond.com and other online retailers, and in stores including Walmart, Target, Kohl’s, and BuyBuy Baby, according to CPSC.

Instructions on how to remove the detachable canopy for Sit N’ Stand Double or Ultra strollers can be found in the products’ instruction manuals or in this image below from CPSC.

Instructions can also be found in the owner’s manual. CPSC

“Consumers are encouraged to report incidents or injuries associated with the Baby Trend Sit N’ Stand Double or Ultra strollers or with any product to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov,” the agency writes. “Consumers are also encouraged to report incidents and direct questions regarding Baby Trend products to Baby Trend at 800-328-7363 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time Monday through Friday or by email at info@babytrend.com.”