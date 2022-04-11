Baskin-Robbins Has A New Look & Also Will Sell You A Cute Bicycle (No, Really)

Every Millennial probably has a memory of going to Baskin-Robbins — aka “The Ice Cream Store” — as a kid. Remember that time Coach took you for a Jamoca Almond Fudge after that Little League win? Or how Grandma would let you get two scoops of Cookies and Cream whenever you brought home a good report card? But the 77-year-old company knows it can’t rely exclusively on nostalgia, which is why Baskin-Robbins has launched a refresh campaign of the iconic brand, its first since 2006. The update includes a new logo, packaging, uniforms, and even the launch of an online store that sells, among other things, bicycles (more on that in a minute).

The rebrand is centered on the company’s new tagline — “Seize the Yay!” — which recognizes the specific joy associated with eating ice cream is all about the little things. “Small moments that spark joy often get taken for granted,” Baskin-Robbins’ Vice President of Marketing and Culinary Jerid Grandinetti said in the company’s press release. “We're encouraging people to pause and celebrate any moment that brings happiness with Baskin-Robbins.”

In addition to a somewhat more sophisticated logo in pink and brown (don’t worry: it still has a hidden “31” in it to pay tribute to the company’s “31 Flavors...” though they boast many more these days), Baskin-Robbins will offer a collection of limited-edition merch in an online store —ShopBaskinRobbins.com — launching April 18. The collection includes clothing, socks, hats, and some extra-fun, yay-worthy items like bicycles and skateboards.

And, of course, an “ice cream store” rebrand is about more than fun new items and shiny new logos: it’s always first and foremost about the ice cream. Confectioners at Baskin-Robbins have developed three new flavors, available now, and there’s something for every palette: Non-Dairy Mint Chocochunk (because people with allergies, vegans, and adults who just can’t do dairy like they used to deserve a treat, too); Totally Unwrapped (the flavor of the month that’s all the fun of a peanut butter, chocolate, pretzel, caramel, peanut candy bar... but ice cream!); and Ube Coconut Swirl (a coconut-y, swirl of vanilla and purple ube: a classic from the Philippines).

Personally, we’ll be taking this moment to remind ourselves that we may be adults, but damnit if we deserved a special treat for getting an A on a spelling test in 3rd grade we surely deserve a big Flavor of the Month cone for going to work every day and keeping our kids alive!