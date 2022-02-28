BaubleBar's New Personalized Kids’ Blankets Are Next-Level Cute

If your kid likes things with their name on it, building forts, and being cozy, then do I have good news for you. BaubleBar, the brand that’s best known for their chic and wearable jewelry at a range of price points, just dropped something for your little one and you won’t want to sleep on it (I mean, actually you will). BaubleBar’s best-selling custom blankets are now available for kids, and they’re just as cool and cozy as the original.

Made in the USA and custom designed using colorful, soft yarn that’s actually knitted together (instead of digitally printed) BaubleBar’s custom blankets look super luxe, and while they’re an investment at $78 each, they won’t break the bank. There are a whopping 35 fun patterns and color ways to choose from, ranging from bold and colorful to muted and understated. Each design can be customized with a child’s name or nickname (up to nine characters), making these an awesome gift for a kid in your life, because who doesn’t like something that’s made just for them? Just note that because they’re custom, these are final sale.

And because parents everywhere know that try as they might to keep these special blankets folded at the end of their kids’ beds, the blankets are going to eventually end up in the floor or thrown over a pile of cushions to make a fort, the good news is that you can encourage this kind of fun without worrying about ruining the blanket, because they’re machine-washable (thanks to the acrylic knit that won’t run, fade, or shrink).

The cute blankets are the first launch for BaubleBar’s newest line, minibar, a kid's collection which will be introducing new products throughout this year.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Whether your kid loves color or their style is more muted, you’ll find a pattern that they’ll love. Just note these take about three weeks to ship, so you’ll want to take that in consideration, especially if it’s a gift. And while you’re perusing BaubleBar’s custom blankets (good luck choosing just one) you may also want to check out their best-selling line of Disney-themed jewelry, or the stunning 18K gold stacking ring set (because it’s only fair to get yourself a gift too).