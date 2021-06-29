Family Vacation

Beautiful places to go camping; small tent on campsite in mountains/forest
Thomas Barwick, Getty Images

20 Beautiful Places To Go Camping This Summer

These spots are perfect for hiking, swimming, and stargazing with the entire family.

by Ashley Ziegler
For camping, hiking, kayaking, and bird-watching, Yosemite National Park in California is ideal. There are all kinds of campgrounds available, and you’ll probably come across a gorgeous Steller’s Jay during your visit. Photo. Keith Draycott, Getty Images
Big Bend National Park is located in Texas and is a gorgeous desert camping oasis. There are seemingly endless hiking trails, roads for scenic drives, wildlife, hot springs, and tons of photo-worthy sites to see. Photography by Deb Snelson, Getty Images

