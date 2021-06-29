MENU
Family Vacation
Thomas Barwick, Getty Images
20 Beautiful Places To Go Camping This Summer
These spots are perfect for hiking, swimming, and stargazing with the entire family.
by
Ashley Ziegler
June 29, 2021
For camping, hiking, kayaking, and bird-watching,
Yosemite National Park
in California is ideal. There are all kinds of campgrounds available, and you’ll probably come across a gorgeous Steller’s Jay during your visit.
Photo. Keith Draycott, Getty Images
Big Bend National Park
is located in Texas and is a gorgeous desert camping oasis. There are seemingly endless hiking trails, roads for scenic drives, wildlife, hot springs, and tons of photo-worthy sites to see.
Photography by Deb Snelson, Getty Images
June 29. 2021
