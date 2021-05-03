MENU
Mother's Day
Shaw Photography Co.
15 Beautiful Mother’s Day Brunch Ideas
What to make to make Mom swoon this Sunday.
by
Ashley Ziegler
May 3, 2021
This french toast looks delightful with the ice cream, granola, and berries sprinkled on top. Serve it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for an extra decadent meal.
Molpapha Kamlangmuang / EyeEm, Getty Images
These
orange mimosa cinnamon rolls
by @grandbabycakes are a great alternative (or addition) to a mimosa bar.
@Grandbabycakes, Instagram
Tap
May 3. 2021
SEARCH
CLOSE
Pregnancy
See All
Trying
Birth
After
Raising Kids
See All
Baby
Toddler
Little Kid
Big Kid
You
See All
Sex & Relationships
Wellness
Style
Life
See All
Food
Home
Entertainment
Politics
Shopping
Health
About
Archive
Terms
Privacy
Newsletter
Archive
Advertise
Masthead
Editorial Standards
2021 Bustle Digital Group. All rights reserved.