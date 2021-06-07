Splish Splash

Infinity swimming pool by beach at the modern luxury hotel. Luxurious summer vacation or holiday concept
Levente Bodo/Moment, Getty Images

22 Simply Stunning Swimming Pools

When I dip, you dip, we dip.

by Grace Gallagher
A creamy white, luxury villa gives way to this stunning turquoise pool in a interesting, slightly geometric shape. Bob Thomas/The Image Bank, Getty Images
Beautiful blooming raised garden beds add a botanical focal point while a lush hedge is a lovely, more private alternative to a traditional fence.Pieter Estersohn/Corbis Documentary, Getty Images

Tap