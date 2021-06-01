Pride

layered rainbow cake
The Picture Pantry/Ruth Black, Getty Images

15 Brilliant Rainbow Desserts To Show Your Pride

These treats are delightfully colorful & delicious.

by Ashley Ziegler
Peeps aren’t just for Easter, they are also the key ingredient in @craftyholidayhelper’s colorful chocolate marshmallow dip. Put out some honey graham crackers and enjoy a celebratory s’more (no campfire necessary). And yes, you can order Peeps on Amazon. @craftyholidayhelper, Instagram
If you’re looking for a light dessert, consider a chiffon cake with rainbow layers. It’s less dense than regular cake, but still just as sweet and satisfying. To make your own, check out this recipe. Calvin Chan Wai Meng, Getty Images

