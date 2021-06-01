MENU
Pride
The Picture Pantry/Ruth Black, Getty Images
15 Brilliant Rainbow Desserts To Show Your Pride
These treats are delightfully colorful & delicious.
by
Ashley Ziegler
June 1, 2021
Peeps aren’t just for Easter, they are also the key ingredient in @
craftyholidayhelper’s
colorful chocolate marshmallow dip. Put out some honey graham crackers and enjoy a celebratory s’more (no campfire necessary). And yes, you can order
Peeps on Amazon
.
@craftyholidayhelper, Instagram
If you’re looking for a light dessert, consider a chiffon cake with rainbow layers. It’s less dense than regular cake, but still just as sweet and satisfying. To make your own, check out this
recipe
.
Calvin Chan Wai Meng, Getty Images
Tap
June 1. 2021
SEARCH
CLOSE
Pregnancy
See All
Trying
Birth
After
Raising Kids
See All
Baby
Toddler
Little Kid
Big Kid
You
See All
Sex & Relationships
Wellness
Style
Life
See All
Food
Home
Entertainment
Politics
Shopping
Health
About
Archive
Terms
Privacy
Newsletter
Archive
Advertise
Masthead
Editorial Standards
© 2021 Bustle Digital Group. All rights reserved.