Raising Kids

10'000 Hours/Getty Images

8 Ways Your Kid Benefits From Traveling

Traveling with children isn’t for the faint of heart, but a lot of good can come from it.

by Grace Gallagher

Layland Masuda, Getty images

Whether you must drive a short distance or fly overseas to reach your destination, traveling benefits children of all ages, according to Polina Umylny, Ph.D., child psychologist and assistant director of the Pediatric Behavioral Health Integration Program at Montefiore Medical Group.

Travel helps build language skills.

“A weeklong vacation to France will not mean that children will be able to pronounce ‘croissant’ like a native Parisian, [however] exposure to more than one language can support language development in the future,” Umylny says.

