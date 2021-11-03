8 Ways Your Kid Benefits From Traveling

Raising Kids
Traveling with children isn’t for the faint of heart, but a lot of good can come from it.
Layland Masuda, Getty images
Whether you must drive a short distance or fly overseas to reach your destination, traveling benefits children of all ages, according to Polina Umylny, Ph.D., child psychologist and assistant director of the Pediatric Behavioral Health Integration Program at Montefiore Medical Group.
“A weeklong vacation to France will not mean that children will be able to pronounce ‘croissant’ like a native Parisian, [however] exposure to more than one language can support language development in the future,” Umylny says.