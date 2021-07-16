Your Little Walks
With medical research to back up its many benefits, walking totally counts as real exercise for the whole family.
fotografixx/E+/Getty Images
A daily habit of walking – ideally two to three miles, or 30 to 40 minutes a day – can contribute to keeping your arteries healthy and improving oxygen flow in the blood.
GCShutter/E+/Getty Images
Walking can keep you from the gym if it’s not in your budget or something you enjoy. Step toward an ideal 150 minutes of weekly aerobic activity and you’ll improve your health, suggested the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).