Toy Box

153 Awesome Toys For Babies, Tweens, Families, & Everyone In Between

We did the hard work for you.

by Anne Vorrasi

Holiday shopping for kids is never an easy task, but this year, the desire to procure the perfect present is stronger than ever. Between remote learning, quarantining, and other disruptions, it's been a year of "No" for so many — all we want is to give these children something to scream "Yes!" about.

Whether you're shopping for a baby who won't stop putting things in their mouth, a rambunctious toddler who simply can't comprehend the art of sitting still, an adventurous kid who'd be psyched to unwrap anything on wheels, or a quiet tween who spends all their time crafting in their room, there's at least one thing here for every interest and age. Prepare yourself: You're about to make the lucky coder, crafter, dreamer, architect, musician, scientist, athlete, caretaker, artist — you name it — in your life so, so happy.

0-12 MONTHS

Babies don't need much, it's true, but that never stopped anyone from overdoing it in the gifting department. These eye-catching finds are designed to stimulate the minds of infants who are really just getting used to their newfangled senses. They’ll love teething on a silicone car from the Museum of Modern Art shop; feeling the textures and hearing the soothing crinkle of the Jellycats sea creature themed fabric book; watching and listening to the lights and sounds of the push light-up guitar from Gund. And that Oli & Carol zebra bracelet isn’t just a high-contrast accessory — it’s a teether, too. Brilliant.

B. Toys Escar-Gloooooow Light-Up Snail Ball Popper (10m+)
Target

Why, hello, ridiculously adorable popper, aptly named Escar-Gloooooow. A bop or a push makes the little balls within the clear "shell" dance while the snail lights up and scoots forward. You're guaranteed some major smiles with this one.

More Finds

Mary Meyer Putty Cow Lovey (0+)
Amazon
Blabla Kids Fruit Rattle Cherries (0+)
Maisonette
Neon Car & Kid Silicone Toy (0m+)
MoMa Store
Banana Panda High Contrast Flash Cards On Ring (0+)
Amazon
Haba Wooden Rattle, Clutching Toy, & Teether (6m+)
Amazon
Mushie Silicone Stacking Cups (0+)
Amazon
Hape X Baby Einstein Tiny Tambourine (3m+)
Amazon
Farmstand Pod Squad Car (0+)
Skip Hop
Fisher-Price Walk, Bounce, & Ride Pony (9m-36m)
Amazon
Nic Rainbow Rattling Wooden Tree Toy (6m+)
Norman & Jules

12-24 MONTHS

Ah, the period when infants transition into toddlerhood and mental leaps abound. The toys we've chosen here will help little ones practice their fine motor skills and underscore the whole cause-and-effect thing they're so enthralled by. Push the sticks into the Le Toy Van cloud and try to catch them as they hop into the air. Watch the cars glide from the top to the bottom of the Plan Toys ramp, falling through discreet holes along the way. The Aila tablet comes pre-loaded with a preschool curriculum to introduce toddlers to colors, the ABCs, and more, all while encouraging them to sit up. And Fisher-Price's Rollin’ Rovee will sing, dance, and play catch with them (so that you don't have to).

Deep Sea Adventure Activity Center (12m+)
Manhattan Toy

This 360-degree ocean-themed activity center has a lot going on — in a good way. There are infinite knobs to be turned, beads to be wiggled, sea creatures to twirl, and clams to clack. All of these will encourage tots who are just finding their "sea legs" to stand, while the horizontal surface offers additional support.

More Finds

Tender Leaf Toys Happy London Bus (18m+)
Sugarcup Trading
Rainbow 61-Piece Block Wagon (18m+)
Anthropologie
Fisher-Price Rollin' Rovee (6m-5y)
Amazon
Le Toy Van Push Pop Cloud (12m+)
Kido
Gund Elmo Bedtime (12m+)
Walmart
KidTrax Interactive Ride-On Recycling Truck (18m-4y)
Amazon
Plan Toys Ramp Racer (12m+)
Norman & Jules
DMAI AILA Animal Island Learning Adventure Tablet (12-36m)
Amazon
Beats To Go (18M+)
Manhattan Toy
Playzone Fit Wack-A-Tag (18M+)
b4Adventure

2-4 YEARS

At this age, investing in toys that will encourage endless hours of imaginative play — like the foldable Melissa & Doug dollhouse that keeps small accessories contained or the Haba doorway puppet theater that folds away like a bedsheet — is where it’s at. A collapsible climbing triangle from Wiwiurka is one way to keep young kids active, especially indoors. The magnetic Making Faces set from Moon Picnic is perfect for travel and also can be used as a tool to teach children about the range of emotions and how to express their own. And who wouldn't love having their very own Step2 unicorn roller coaster to ride whenever they please?

KidKraft Alexa 2-in-1 Kitchen & Market (3+)
Amazon

Kidkraft’s Alexa 2-in-1 kitchen is one way to make kids feel like an adult. They can scan and purchase the ingredients they will need to create specific dishes; Alexa plays the role of cash register and cooking instructor, and like moms and dads, she’s not shy about telling your child when they’ve made a mistake. Basically, when you buy this gift, you’re buying a present not only for a child but for the parents, too. You’ll need an Amazon Echo Dot ($50, not included) to get all the benefits Alexa has to offer, but it’s fun for kids even without the extra techy feature.

More Finds

Making Faces Magnetic Set (3+)
Manhattan Toy
Janod 20-Piece Sweet Stacking Stones (3+)
Maisonette
Petit Collage Elephant Drawing Board (3+)
The Tot
Oribel Vertiplay Modular Marble Run (5m-5y)
Amazon
Haba Doorway Puppet Theater (18m+)
Amazon
WowWee Ping Fong Baby Shark Dancing DJ (2+)
Amazon
MidMini Handcrafted Wooden Play Kitchen With Pizza Oven
Etsy
Pepper The Ballerina Doll (3+)
Uzuri Kid Kidz
Foldable Triangle With Reversible Ramp (12m+)
Wiwiurka
LeapFrog Interactive Blue's Clues Handy Dandy Notebook (24m-5y)
Amazon

4-6 YEARS

Children are a bit more independent at this age and many are already technologically savvy. In the world of interactive toys, the FurReal Moodwings Baby Dragon is a bundle of unpredictable moods and will keep kids on their toes. The newest Baby Alive toy can eat, pee, and cry like previous generations, but this one literally “grows” into a toddler. Unlike most other “aging” toys, this one can be reset to baby mode again and again. For more analog options, the Kiko+ & gg toy telephone is the perfect prop for so many pretend scenarios, and the Plan Toys car motor is a great way to introduce curious minds to the inner workings of an automobile. For the creatives, painting with pompoms just may become their new favorite hobby.

Squeakee The Interactive Balloon Dog (5+)
Target

If a real puppy is out of the picture, this might be the next best thing. Squeakee is an interactive toy shaped like a balloon animal dog that barks, sits, shakes, and more on command. You can “deflate” and “reinflate” it, as well as feed it until it has an accident (number one) or lets out a toot. Even when not in play mode, kids will have a Jeff Koons-esque sculpture to display in their room.

More Finds

Plan Toys Motor Mechanic Play Car (4+)
Crate & Kids
FAO Schwarz Giant 69" Dance-On Piano Mat (3+)
Target
Meri Meri Butterfly Dress Up Kit (3+)
Maisonette
FurReal Moodwings Baby Dragon (4+)
Amazon
Kiko+gg Toy Telephone (5+)
Nini & Loli
Civil Rights LEGOs: Rosa Parks, Dr. King, Harriet Tubman, Muhammad Ali (3+)
The Black Toy Store
Lovie Beans Customizable 14" Rag Doll (2+)
Etsy
Aquabeads Trolls 2 World Tour Character Set (3+)
Amazon
Fisher-Price Imaginext DC Super Friends Super Surround Batcave (3-8)
Amazon
Painting With Pom Poms Kit: KittyPom (5+)
Paint By PomPom

6-9 YEARS

Perhaps your gift recipient is on the track to become the next Marie Curie or Steve Jobs. Maybe arts and crafts has been their passion since their first finger-painting session in diapers, or they’re already schooling you on how to use your new device. Here’s an array of smile-inducing gifts for curious, imaginative minds, including an alien-themed chemistry set from Learning Resources’ award-winning Beaker Creatures line; a build-your-own computer kit courtesy of Kano; L.O.L. Surprise’s 95-piece winter-themed dollhouse; and a toy archery set with felt-tipped arrows from Tangerine Toys. There’s even a dancing dog from the new toy line Pet Starz that will repeat everything it hears.

Zoe Doll (6+)
Healthy Roots Dolls

Artist-turned-entrepreneur Yelitsa Jean-Charles was inspired to create Zoe, the first doll of the Healthy Roots brand, after her own childhood experience: She loved dolls but never had one that looked like her because they didn’t exist. At 18 inches tall, Zoe is sized perfectly for playing and toting around. Kids will love that they get to use actual hair products to braid, style, and wash her hair to their heart’s content without damaging her natural curls.

More Finds

Kano PC: First DIY Computer For Kids (6-14)
Kano
Tangerine Toys Bow & Arrow
Rose & Rex
Playmobil Back To The Future Delorean (6+)
Amazon
Moon Picnic Paper Ice Lollies Craft Kit
Kido
Learning Resources Beaker Creatures Alien Experiment Lab (5-10)
Amazon
Hasbro My Little Pony Magical Kiss Unicorn (3+)
Amazon
Courtney Doll (8+)
American Girl
Lego Dots Picture Frames (6+)
Amazon
You'Niverse Rainbow Light Catchers Kit (6+)
Michaels
LOL Surprise Winter Chill Cabin (95+ Pieces) (4+)
Target

TWEEN

There’s a secret to shopping for this tricky age: Don’t be too hard on yourself. If we’re being totally honest, they’re probably holding their breath for some cold, hard cash, but they're not too old to play with toys: Mandelorian fans will fall for Hasbro’s animatronic “The Child” toy, which coos like a baby in your arms, or Mattel’s remote-controlled baby Yoda that can glide around the house. We also found a light-up basketball from Tangle that glows like a gilded orb; the latest Harry Potter LEGO set; and a pottery painting subscription box (you can also opt to just buy them one at a time), the proceeds of which go toward art therapy sessions for pediatric hospital patients.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Augmented Reality Racing for Nintendo Switch (E for Everybody)
Nintendo

There are cool video games, and then there are cool and innovative video games. With Nintendo’s Mario Kart: Live Circuit, physical toys and racetrack props communicate with the actual Mario Kart game on a Nintendo Switch and mirror each other. Whatever Mario and Luigi do on-screen, they do in real life, too.

More Finds

Hasbro Star Wars The Child Animatronic Toy (4+)
Amazon
Tangle LED Light-Up NightBall Basketball (8+)
Fat Brain Toys
Mattel Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child Walking Plush (3+)
ShopDisney
Jetson Sphere Light-Up Hoverboard (13+)
Target
Hogwarts Astronomy Tower (9+)
Lego
Munchies Puzzles (6+)
Areaware
Sweet Tooth Pottery Painting Kit (3+)
Pottery Awesomeness
Tiny Planetarium Projector (4+)
Urban Outfitters
Candi Grl Roller Derby Roller Skates
Urban Outfitters

Available In Women's Sizes 4-10

Force1 Scoot LED Hand Drone (8+)
USA Toyz

FAMILY

This year, we've compiled a whole section of gifts that adults and kids alike can experience and enjoy together, because this winter is likely to mean more togetherness than ever. An affordable, quality projector from Vankyo (highly rated on Amazon) will make movie nights more exciting. To force some bonding moments, a scratch-off Adventure Challenge book will do the trick. And these new games will make family game nights a win: Hands Full! is a cross between Bop-It and Twister, while Upsidedown Challenge is guaranteed to make people laugh until it hurts. Seriously, you try pouring a glass of water while wearing these disorienting glasses.

Jekca Plastic Bricks French Bulldog (10+)
Neiman Marcus

For families of brick-building enthusiasts (this particular piece is 1,220 pieces), this cute dog puzzle is the kind of project that can be proudly displayed afterward. If Frenchies aren’t their thing, there are other dog breeds to choose from (corgi, dachshund, golden retriever, or Yorkshire terrier), as well as an orange tabby for feline lovers.

More Finds

Scratch Off Adventure Challenge & Lomography Instant Camera (4+)
The Adventure Challenge
Monica Garwood Women's March 500-Piece Puzzle (10+)
Uncommon Goods
Vango Upsidedown Challenge Game (8+)
Amazon
Wowwee Hands Full 3 Games in 1 (8+)
Amazon
Sunnylife Giant Jumbling Tower Game (6+)
Anthropologie
OMY Giant Coloring Poster (3+)
Smallable
Performance V630 Native 1080P Full HD Projector
Vankyo
Uno Showdown (7+)
Target
Funko Disney Haunted Mansion: Call Of The Spirits Board Game (6+)
Amazon
WS Game Company Monopoly Glass Edition
Goop