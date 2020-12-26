Though you may not want to cover up those cute little toes, it's always important to keep baby's feet nice and warm when you remember to. But because you're dealing with playful infants you'll want to save yourself any inconvenience and grab one of the best baby booties that stay on. These shoes are soft, comfy, and smartly designed with a secure closure. Depending on what baby stage you're in, you may also find value in a pair that feature nonslip grips on the bottom.

First, consider what time of year it is and where you live. Much like a sock or a slipper, booties are intended to basically keep your child's feet extra comfy and warm, which is why so many of them are constructed from buttery soft fleece. However, depending on your climate, a lightweight cotton pair may be a more appealing option to avoid sweaty feet.

Because you really want a pair you don't want to have to put back on over and over, pay attention to what kind of fastening feature is used.

Snaps: They require a bit more patience to seal together, especially on wiggly babies, but snaps can be more challenging for a baby to undo and may be worth it if you want to upgrade from the hook and loop kinds.

Hook and loop: You may know it as its trademarked name "Velcro," but this fabric strip allows you to quickly tighten and untighten until you get the right fit. They are a cinch to configure, but some infants may find too much joy in trying to undo them. And depending on how heavily the booties are worn and washed, they can lose their stickiness over time.

Elastic: A stretchy, elastic band around the ankle can help you pull the shoes easily up over your infant's feet, and when combined with one of the above, may offer another welcome layer of security.

You'll most likely choose based on your baby's age (in months), but as you know from buying onesies, those measurements can vary from brand to brand. While there are some standard guides, you may want to take your own measurements and cross-reference the brand's size chart, too. Your goal is for them to stay on without being too restrictive, so always pick shoes that give them a little bit of breathing room.

With these factors in mind, it's time to shop some of the most adorable and best baby booties you can buy on Amazon below.

1. The Overall Best Baby Booties

For babies that have particularly Houdini-like abilities, these Zutano booties with grip are a bit magical in how snug and secure they are— so much so that they've earned a ton of praise from plenty of notable baby experts and Amazon shoppers alike (more than 4,700 have given them a five-star rating). They sport an elastic band around the ankles, as well as a two-snap closure that several fans pointed out "stay snapped" no matter what. The sherpa fleece outer is lined with cotton and they are machine-washable. You can pick from 32 solid and two-tone colors (or check out this similar cotton model with grippers if you prefer a lighter option).

Rave review: “YOU GUYSSS... Sorry to 'yell', but these are the only booties that stay on my baby's tiny feet!!! I love them so much, I bought two more pairs!!!”

Available sizes: 3 Months, 6 Months, 12 Months, 18 Months, 24 Months

2. The Most Affordable (With 18,800+ 5-Star Reviews)

With an affordable price point and a wide range of sizes from newborn to toddler, it's no surprise that these Hudson baby booties have a near-perfect 4.8-star rating from a very impressive 21,000+ Amazon reviewers overall. Besides their warm and fuzzy 100% polyester fleece texture, many reviewers also praised them for standing up to even the most determined babies thanks to their strong hook and loop closure. There's also a nonslip grip on the soles and they are machine washable. Plus, they come in so many styles — more than 60 cute animal faces and solid colors — that you'll have plenty of options to choose from if you want to pick up multiple pairs to match even more outfits.

Rave review: “These are quick and easy to put off. They keep my babies feet warm and cozy. I love not having to worry about putting socks on them and them kicking the socks off. These warm booties stay on. I love that these are available in so many colors.”

Available sizes: 0-6 Months, 6-12 Months, 12-18 Months, 18-24 Months, 24 Months, 2T, 3T, 4T

3. The Best Cotton Booties

For something a little more on the lightweight side (for warmer months or just warmer climates in general), this pair of Burt's Bees booties is made of 100% organic cotton fabric and is very wallet-friendly. In addition, these shoes both elastic and snap closures, which means there's double the protection against coming off (though do note that unlike the cotton Zutano pair there is only one snap to choose from). Without any gripping on the soles, however, this pair is more ideal for pre-walker babies (9 months and younger). Choose from both solid and striped options.

Rave review: “These are so incredibly soft. They are a thick and keep my sons little tootsie toes warm. They are great for indoor as slippers or outdoor/carride comfy. Best part they are a very easy design to get on and off baby's feet. Love the little bees on the snaps!! Must buy!!”

Available sizes: 0-3 Months, 3-6 Months, 6-9 Months

4. Worth The Splurge

This pair of UGG Bixbee ankle boots may be the priciest option on this list, but if you want your baby to be able to get their own pair of on-trend winter boots from the brand that's synonymous with fuzzy, warm, and high-quality footwear, these will be worth the splurge — in fact, they boast an average 4.8-star rating from more than 1,100 Amazon fans. They feature a cozy fleece outer and lining with a hook and loop closure. The faux-suede outsoles have a silicone texture to make them more slip-resistant and you can pick them up in five colors, including bubble gum pink, charcoal gray (pictured), navy blue, ribbon red, and vanilla white. Best of all? They are machine washable.

Rave review: "Love these booties so much. My daughter wears them daily over socks. She’s a scooter and crawler and rarely do they pop off. She’s worn these so far from 6-8 months and they fit great. They washed up great in the washing machine, too. Love everything about them."

Available sizes: 0-1 Infant, 2-3 Infant, 4-5 Infant

You May Also Like: These Cute Ankle-Length Slippers

Made from a cotton and fleece combo and featuring a shorter ankle-length design, these Sakuracan crib shoes also make for an extra sweet (but still relatively lightweight) option that will stay on your baby. Their adjustable hook and loop closure and elastic around the opening make them easy to get on and the nonslip gripping on the bottom helps give some stability to infants who start to test their standing and waddling skills. Choose from a variety of animal-inspired designs and patches, from foxes to elephants to dogs and pandas, as well as some solid color options, too. The manufacturer doesn't indicate whether they are washable but one reviewer did share they held up nicely after they washed and dried them.

Rave review: "2nd time buying them. Only shoes that stay on. Will definitely purchase again once baby outgrows her current size."