There's no telling how many outfit changes your baby will have in a day, so having a dedicated place in your nursery to throw those soiled onesies is key. When it comes to picking out the best baby hamper, placement is everything. Consider where yours will be most accessible and choose a size that will neatly fit. Of course, finding one that fits in perfectly with your nursery decor is also a win.

When you start shopping, you'll find plenty of cute prints and styles to go with your space, but you'll also want to think about its construction overall. Most are made out of softshell fabrics like canvas and cotton, which makes them durable, lightweight, and flexible, but if you're really running low on space, go for one that's more forgiving, like a hang-up hamper.

As a parent, you may not always be able to tend to dirty clothes right away, so you may get some extra peace of mind choosing a waterproof material and/or a hamper that's washable itself. Likewise, a model with a lid can lock out smells and little prying hands. When it comes to ease of use, though, if you want to be able to toss items right in with little effort — especially with a baby in your arms — a hamper with an open-top that easily stays upright might be ideal.

The last thing to consider is the distance to your washing machine. Nearly all hampers have grips for carrying, but some make transporting even easier on you with features like longer handles that can go over your shoulder or removable laundry bags so you only need to tote what's necessary.

Now that you know what to look for, take a look at the best nursery hampers you can buy, below.

1. A Sturdy Canvas Hamper Available In So Many Prints

Dimensions: 19.7 x 15.7 inches (height x diameter)

This HIYAGON laundry hamper is one of the most popular baby hampers on Amazon — with more than 4,900 positive reviews. It comes in a whopping 48 styles and patterns, ensuring there's one to suit every nursery theme, from modern geometric prints (gray arrows pictured) to animals, anchors, and more. Even better? It boasts a waterproof PE liner, which means you can safely toss wet clothes or cloth diapers in without risking any leaks (just note that the container itself is not washable and should only be wiped down). Thanks to its sturdy canvas fabric it's able to stand upright on its own but can also easily be folded down when it's not in use. Several styles up the ante with small faux leather handles.

Helpful review: “Very sturdy and looks super cute in my baby’s room. It’s lasted almost a year so far and is still going strong. The colors don’t fade and the handles have not gotten weak. Definitely would buy again."

2. This Divided Hamper With A Lid & Removable Laundry Bags

Dimensions: 22.8 x 23 x 13.8 inches (height x width x depth)

With a built-in divider, this Simplehouseware hamper is a smart option to help you sort clothes by color or by child. And though it's one of the larger picks on this list, Amazon shoppers have given it 12,800+ positive ratings because of how convenient it is. It's made out of durable canvas-like polypropylene fabric and you won't have to worry about dragging the full unit around because each compartment is lined with its own removable (and, per reviewers, machine washable) mesh laundry bag that's held in place with a hook-and-loop closure. It comes in seven charming colors (turquoise pictured) and you'll appreciate that the lid has a magnetic closure, making it easy to secure and keeping odors from wafting out.

Helpful review: “I love this hamper, I got it to keep my baby's dirty poopie clothes away from our clothes. It fit perfectly in the spot I need it to be in.”

3. This Cult-Favorite Mesh Hamper That's So Affordable

Dimensions: 24 x 14 x 13 inches (height x width x depth)

If you don't want to spend a ton of money, this Handy Laundry hamper is an appealing option that has earned plenty of praise from reviewers on Amazon— it boasts 19,000+ perfect five-star ratings. The design pops open when unfolded but can just as easily collapse down flat to a more storage-friendly size when not in use. Available in seven styles (including the adorable puppy version pictured here, as well as a sports theme, butterfly print, and solid colors), the mesh shell is lightweight, making it easy to haul to your laundry room, but also beneficial because it keeps air flowing, minimizing odors and moisture, and can be hand-washed if needed. Plus, the two longer handles on the sides of the hamper make it easy to tote around.

Helpful review: “It’s adorable and perfect for dirty baby clothes. It’s exactly what I wanted. It’s not meant to last forever, but it’s durable for now.”

4. This Stylish Cotton Basket That Will Serve You Past The Baby Years

Dimensions: 13.8 x 15.8 inches (height x diameter)

Made of 100% cotton rope material and available in six modern two-tone colors (white and orange pictured), this Goodpick basket is the shortest model on this list but still roomy considering how small baby clothes can be. And, as one fan put it, "it's cute, simple, and does the job without any fuss." The cutout handles make it easy to lift and though you can expect the softshell construction to have some give to it, a handful of reviewers reported that after one initial ironing session, they were able to get it to stand up more straight on its own. In addition, Amazon reviewers have mentioned using it beyond the nursery because it makes such a cute solution for storing other items around the house like blankets or towels. Bonus, it's machine washable which will also help you keep it pristine for years to come.

Helpful review: “This item has taken on a couple of different uses in the months that I've had it. Initially used as a hamper in my sons nursery, I now use it in the exposed shelving unit in my hallway (read: very visible, high traffic area) to hold bed sheets for the guest and master bedroom. This basket is large enough to hold multiple sets of bedsheets and a really cute solution to having an organized shelving unit.”

5. This Clever Hamper That Can Be Hung Up

Dimensions: 27 x 16 x 6 inches (height x width x depth)

If you're short on floor space or want something you can easily fold up and take with you on road trips, consider this Household Essentials laundry bag that features a strong metal hanger-shaped hook so you can hang it on a changing table or over a doorknob. When it's full, you can remove the hook and transform it into an easy-to-carry sack by cinching it closed. Then unzip the back to unload your clothes directly into your machine. And the entire poly-cotton blend bag itself can also be thrown into a cold cycle, too. It's only available in two colors (black or white), but when you consider the price and convenience it's a worthy trade-off for style.

Helpful review: “These made such a difference in terms of laundry baskets no longer taking up so much floor space in our tiny apt - and being out of reach of small children... I'm so impressed at how convenient something so simple could be."

6. Or, This Space-Saving Option With Extra-Long Handles

Dimensions: 21 x 15.2 x 8.5 inches (height x width x depth)

Designed with a slim profile to better fit in corners or tight spaces (like next to a changing table), this Chrislley laundry hamper is a great space-saving option that goes a step further from a basic laundry bag by staying upright so you can drop in dirty clothes with little effort (though if you want to store it, you can simply remove the rods to fold it flat). And when laundry day comes around, you'll appreciate the elongated handles that can comfortably sling over your shoulder for carrying (though there's also a handy front pull handle available, as well). The outer fabric is made from double-layered and waterproof 600-denier Oxford fabric and the inside is lined with mesh lining. Choose from five colors (gray featured), and there's also a rolling version, too.

Helpful review: “I was looking for a laundry bag that had a slim profile that could be kept in a wardrobe. This exceeded my expectations. It's nice and tall, perfect for baby clothes, easily picked up and moved to the laundry, and looks stylish."