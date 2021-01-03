Shopping
The 4 Best Bed Bug Mattress Covers
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
In the fight against bed bugs, protecting your mattress with a quality cover is a great first step in gaining control. The best bed bug mattress covers are fully sealed all the way around and made from high-quality materials that are dense enough to stop bed bugs from going out or coming in. Because it can take a few weeks to get a bed bug situation under control, mattress covers also help minimize infestations. So when shopping for a quality cover, take the following into consideration:
- Full coverage: You'll want to buy a cover that fits around the entire mattress (including the bottom, which is why many standard mattress protectors won't cut it when it comes to bed bugs) and has a secure zipper closure. There are even cases especially designed for cribs.
- Quality materials: Choose an encasement made of materials that will fit snuggly and stay in place as you sleep, and unlike the bed bug covers of old, the best picks don't crinkle while you sleep. Most covers will either be made with plastic or tightly woven polyester that stops the bugs getting in or out of the mattress. Plus, many are finished with an outer layer of soft fabric such as terry cloth or cotton will keep you cozy and also make the encasement less noisy and more breathable for comfortable sleeping.
- Machine-washable: While it's not an essential, a machine-washable cover will make your life a whole lot easier, especially if you have already spotted a few bed bugs.
From a crib-size option to a budget-friendly option that's less than $20, the mattress covers on this list come with hundreds of positive Amazon reviews and are any easy way to add