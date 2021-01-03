Shopping

The 4 Best Bed Bug Mattress Covers

by Nina Bradley

In the fight against bed bugs, protecting your mattress with a quality cover is a great first step in gaining control. The best bed bug mattress covers are fully sealed all the way around and made from high-quality materials that are dense enough to stop bed bugs from going out or coming in. Because it can take a few weeks to get a bed bug situation under control, mattress covers also help minimize infestations. So when shopping for a quality cover, take the following into consideration:

  • Full coverage: You'll want to buy a cover that fits around the entire mattress (including the bottom, which is why many standard mattress protectors won't cut it when it comes to bed bugs) and has a secure zipper closure. There are even cases especially designed for cribs.
  • Quality materials: Choose an encasement made of materials that will fit snuggly and stay in place as you sleep, and unlike the bed bug covers of old, the best picks don't crinkle while you sleep. Most covers will either be made with plastic or tightly woven polyester that stops the bugs getting in or out of the mattress. Plus, many are finished with an outer layer of soft fabric such as terry cloth or cotton will keep you cozy and also make the encasement less noisy and more breathable for comfortable sleeping.
  • Machine-washable: While it's not an essential, a machine-washable cover will make your life a whole lot easier, especially if you have already spotted a few bed bugs.

From a crib-size option to a budget-friendly option that's less than $20, the mattress covers on this list come with hundreds of positive Amazon reviews and are any easy way to add

1
The Overall Best Bed Bug Mattress Cover
SureGuard Mattress Encasement, Full
Amazon

This premium mattress protector is one of the more popular encasements on Amazon, boasting over 6,000 five-star ratings on the site and an impressive 4.7-star overall rating. It features a full zipper closure that completely seals off the entire mattress to protect it from bed bugs and has TPU plastic, waterproof backing that's designed to be fully noiseless. Because of its 100% cotton terry outer, this cover is also breathable and comfy to sleep on. The other five sides of this cover are made of stretch-knit polyester that makes it easy to get it on and off without a lot of hassle. This cover can also be machine washed and dried, which leaves you with little downtime during the laundering process. With multiple depths to choose from, you'll likely be able to find the perfect fit for your mattress, and if you're looking for a crib-size cover, you're in luck, the brand offers one for less than $40.

What fans write: "I feel these are great mattress protectors. I have bought several to safe guard my mattress & memory foam. I like the "terry cloth feel" on the top surface and the waterproof feel of the rest. It has a strong zipper, with a velcro tab to cover the end, when fully zipped. It is quiet to sleep on and fits my mattresses well! It washed & dried well - cool water & heat settings."

Available sizes: Crib, Twin, Twin XL, Full, Full XL, Queen, King, California King

2
A Budget-Friendly Crib Cover
COZYCUDDLES Premium Zippered Quilted Waterproof Crib Protector Cover
Amazon

If you're looking to save a little cash on a crib mattress cover that protects against bed bugs, the one is a customer favorite to get the job done. Waterproof on all six sides (not just the top), it features a zipper so it's easy to secure closed. Made with a cotton top for comfort, it also has a TPU plastic backing for protection and polyester sides and bottoms. The material doesn't make noises and is machine-washable to boot. With a 4.7-star overall rating, it's customer approved.

What fans write: "It was surprisingly easy to put on by myself and zipped up super nicely. [...] It is very soft. Most waterproof covers make a lot of crinkling noises but this one is very quiet. I'm very impressed and I think this is great for anyone with an active baby."

Available sizes: Crib

3
An Affordable Mattress Cover For Non-Cribs
Utopia Bedding Waterproof Mattress Encasement, Full
Amazon

Made to protect all six sides of the mattress, this stretchable waterproof encasement fully encompasses your bed and is secured by a zipper with a guard to ensure that it's completely sealed. Despite it's low price tag, it's backed by more than 10,000 five-star Amazon reviews. It features a thick, knitted polyester fabric that is breathable and designed to repel heat and moisture while the PU plastic backing ensures that you won't hear plastic crinkling sounds as you move around. Like the other encasements on this list, this cover is also easily washable in your machine using cool to warm water. However, it doesn't have extra features like a comfy terry top or multiple depths. It also doesn't come in a crib size.

What fans write: "I bought this because we were combatting bed bugs and using this encasement and bedbug killer we haven't seen a single bug in months!"

Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

4
A Mattress Cover With Adjustable Depth
Red Nomad Bug Proof & Allergy Reduction Mattress Encasement, Full
Amazon

Designed with a zip closure that's backed with Velcro reinforcement, this six-sided mattress encasement seals tightly to ward off bed bugs. It's made of woven polyester fabric with waterproof TPU plastic on top that stretches to fit mattresses between 12 and 18 inches deep and offers a strong barrier against pests, spills, and any other accident or issue that may plague the integrity of your mattress. This cover promises not to make noise and remain extremely cooling to keep you comfortable. For added convenience, it is also machine washable and simple to take on and off as needed.

What fans write: "I would definitely recommend this product if you have a bed bug problem. Once you get your infected area treated, apply this to the box spring and you won't see anymore bedbugs."

Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King