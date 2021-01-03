This premium mattress protector is one of the more popular encasements on Amazon, boasting over 6,000 five-star ratings on the site and an impressive 4.7-star overall rating. It features a full zipper closure that completely seals off the entire mattress to protect it from bed bugs and has TPU plastic, waterproof backing that's designed to be fully noiseless. Because of its 100% cotton terry outer, this cover is also breathable and comfy to sleep on. The other five sides of this cover are made of stretch-knit polyester that makes it easy to get it on and off without a lot of hassle. This cover can also be machine washed and dried, which leaves you with little downtime during the laundering process. With multiple depths to choose from, you'll likely be able to find the perfect fit for your mattress, and if you're looking for a crib-size cover, you're in luck, the brand offers one for less than $40.

What fans write: "I feel these are great mattress protectors. I have bought several to safe guard my mattress & memory foam. I like the "terry cloth feel" on the top surface and the waterproof feel of the rest. It has a strong zipper, with a velcro tab to cover the end, when fully zipped. It is quiet to sleep on and fits my mattresses well! It washed & dried well - cool water & heat settings."

Available sizes: Crib, Twin, Twin XL, Full, Full XL, Queen, King, California King