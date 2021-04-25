Bunk beds are highly functional when it comes to saving space if you have multiple kiddos in one room — and they can be super fun, too. If you’ve added this style of bed to your home, you’ll need the best bedding for bunk beds in order to complete the space. Bunk beds are notoriously difficult to make, so when purchasing bedding, your best bet is to stick with the essentials — including flat and fitted sheets, pillows, and a blanket (whether that be a comforter, duvet, or quilt) — to make your life a little simpler. You can purchase these components separately or look for a “bed in a bag” that will have basically everything that you need. Regardless, make sure the bedding is machine washable for easy cleaning, and take note of the size of the mattresses to ensure it’ll fit, though traditionally, bunk beds feature two twin beds stacked on one another.

When choosing a blanket for your little one’s bunk bed, your three main options are a quilt, a comforter, or a duvet. Quilts are usually the most lightweight option, and are often made from soft and hypoallergenic cotton. Comforters come in a wide range of colors and pattern options. Duvets are comforters with an exterior cover (usually sold separately) that you can easily toss in the washing machine when dirty.

While not essential, there are a few bedding add-ons that may be helpful to have for your child's bunk bed. There’s nothing worse than having the fitted sheet pop off mid-way through making a bunk bed, so consider purchasing straps to hold it in place. If you have young kids, you may want to invest in waterproof mattress protectors in case of an accident.

These eight bedding pieces are perfect for your child’s bunk bed. They’re all well-priced — a must, since you’ll need to double up for bunk beds — and highly adored on Amazon, too, boasting thousands of glowing reviews.

1. A Complete Bed In A Bag Set

For around $40, you can get basically everything you need to outfit one level of your child’s bunk bed with this bed-in-a-bag set from AmazonBasics. The five-piece set includes a comforter, a flat sheet, a fully elasticized fitted sheet that can fit mattresses up to 16 inches deep, a sham, and a pillowcase, all of which are made of ultra-soft microfiber polyester for your child’s comfort. Amazon reviewers are totally wild about this pick, giving it a whopping 4.8-star overall rating on the site after more than 9,000 reviews. Tons of reviewers have commented that this set is super durable, holding up well in the washing machine and dryer.

This pick comes in a range of designs, so surely you’ll find one that your child adores. It's is available in Twin or Full/Queen sizes.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Comes with everything you need for the bed. I got the twin size for my daughter bunk bed. [...] Great price for an entire set. The sheets are nice and soft and not too bulky."

2. A Fan-Favorite Set Of Sheets In A Range Of Colors & Patterns

With more than 30,000 reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.7-star rating overall, this set of sheets from AmazonBasics is a favorite option for bunk beds, and it’s easy to see why. The three-piece set comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and a pillowcase, all of which are made from a microfiber material that’s soft, yet durable — perfect for kids. The fitted sheet features all-around elastic to ensure it stays in place, and it'll will work on mattresses up to 16 inches deep. All of the pieces in this set are machine washable.

Choose from a wide range of patterns and colors, and from Twin, Full, or Queen sizes.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "We bought two sets of these for our 4 year olds new bunk bed. They are so soft and the colors are very vibrant. Even after washing them multiple times, they are just as great looking and feeling as they were when we had them shipped to us."

3. A Whimsical Quilt Set

Made entirely from hypoallergenic cotton, this quilt set from Urban Habitat Kids is supremely soft, and your little one will love cozying up in it at night. The quilt set comes with a coverlet, a sham, and two decorative pillows (one is a unicorn and the other features all-over ruching), all of which are totally whimsical in design. The coverlet features cloud-pattern quilting, and it’s reversible, allowing you to switch up the look of the bedding in a snap.

This pick is machine washable except for the pillows which should be spot cleaned. Choose from four different designs and two sizes — Twin or Full.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This coverlet set is a dream come true! It's breathable and super soft. My picky teenage daughter loves it and wanted to put it on her bunk bed right away. It has a storybook feel that boasts pleasing patterns interspersed with adorable hearts that are not over the top and saccharine. This is a well thought out visually interesting design that is simultaneously soothing to look at. The pastel-like colors help break up darker patches for the ideal chromatic distribution. The decorative pillows are a nice touch and really seal the deal, especially the well conceived unicorn one."

4. A Reversible Duvet Cover

If you prefer to use a duvet on your child’s bunk bed, this one from NTBAY is both totally adorable and well-priced at around $25. The two-piece set comes with a duvet cover (keep in mind you’ll have to purchase a duvet insert separately if you don’t already have it) and a coordinating pillow sham, both of which are made from ultra-soft microfiber. The cover features a hidden double zipper, which makes it easier to get the insert in and out — a must for bunk beds — and four corner ties to ensure the insert won’t slide around. This pick is reversible, too. For the version shown above, the front features black polka dots on a white background, while the back is a black and white grid design.

If the polka-dot print isn't up your child's alley, this duvet cover comes in other fun patterns like cow print, colorful zig zags, or leaping reindeer, too. This pick is available in three sizes — Twin, Queen, or King — and is machine washable.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "We absolutely LOVE this set. The richness of the color, the feel, the design. I cannot say enough about it. And it's perfect for their bunk beds. Would totally buy again."

5. A Comforter With A Matching Sham

With a knockout 4.7-star overall rating after more than 6,000 reviews, this comforter set from AmazonBasics is a great pick for bunk beds since it’s low in cost, comfortable enough to use in all seasons, and easy to keep clean (it’s machine washable and dryable). The two-piece set comes with a comforter and a coordinating sham, both of which are made from soft microfiber. The comforter features plush polyester filling that's highly breathable.

Choose from a range of fun kid-friendly prints and solid options, too. This pick comes in Twin or Full/Queen.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Bought this for a bottom bunk bed. My son loves it! It’s soft and fluffy. Light enough for summer nights and also heavy enough for our Florida winters. The anchors are super cute and go well with the boy’s room theme!"

6. A Set Of Pillows

This two-pack of pillows from Digital Decor is highly regarded on Amazon — with more than 9,000 reviews and a solid 4.3-star rating overall — and a total steal at under $25 for the pair. The pillows are made from 100% hypoallergenic cotton, and they have a 200-thread-count exterior for coolness and breathability. The polyester filling gives this pick a medium firmness, which is basically perfect for all types of sleepers.

These standard-size pillows are machine washable.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I got these for my sons and i have washed them many times and still hold shape. My boys love their pillows so much that they go everywhere with them. I tried the pillow out for myself and its next on things to buy."

7. A 2-Pack Of Waterproof Mattress Protectors

Accidents happen, and so to keep your child’s bunk bed mattresses in top shape, you’ll want to scoop up this two-pack of mattress protectors from Utopia Bedding. The mattress protectors are entirely waterproof, with a high-quality seam construction that stops water and urine from passing through. Made with a blend of cotton and polyester, the protectors are soft and cozy to sleep on, but breathable at the same time. Amazon reviewers confirm that these protectors don't make crinkly noises when slept on — a common problem with waterproof protectors — and they give this pick a solid 4.5-star rating overall among 4,000 and growing reviews.

The mattress protectors are designed to fit mattresses up to 15 inches deep, and they’re fully elasticized to ensure they stay in place. This pick is machine washable.

Choose from Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, or Cal King sizes, and a single-, two-, or 14-pack.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "We have a three year old that occasionally still wets the bed at night. Recently purchased a twin over full bunk bed for her along with new mattresses. That meant protection was needed. Also, we have a king size bed and she tends to end up with us when bad dreams allow dinosaurs and dragons to try to eat her. So I bought these in 3 sizes. Each is nicely made [...] The material top is thin enough that it is not hot but thick enough for comfort. Sheets stay tucked in over the top of this quite nicely. The netting sides are deep enough for a very thick mattress. Ours in 12 inches and there is plenty of room. Also the sides are quite sturdy. These have already made several trips through the washer and dryer and are still in great shape. Our daughter has "tested" the water-proof factor and it works perfectly. For the quality and the price, definitely 5 star."

8. A Set Of Straps To Hold A Fitted Sheet In Place

There’s nothing worse than being mid-way through making your child’s bunk bed only to have the fitted sheet pop off. Luckily, these sheet straps from Raytour completely solve this dilemma — and for just $10. The straps are made from elastic, with rustproof nickel-plated clamps that hold the fitted sheet securely in place, even if your child tosses and turns throughout the night. And since the straps are durable, wide, and thick, you won’t have to worry about them snapping or breaking. With more than 20,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.5-star rating overall, it's safe to say that you can trust this pick is effective.

These sheet straps are compatible with all sizes of bedding since they're totally adjustable.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I bought these to use on my grandson top bunk. If you ever put sheets on a bunk bed, it’s quite difficult. My husband took mattress off bunk bed, I put fitted sheet on then used the sheet holder and they worked. I don’t have to reposition them every day. Little things make me happy."