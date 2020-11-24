13 Best Chocolate Advent Calendars For A Sweet Holiday Countdown

Whether you're putting up your tree early, blasting Christmas tunes, or getting creative with your Scout Elf, there are plenty of fun and festive ways to usher in the holiday season. For a tradition your whole family will eat up (literally), buy one of these chocolate advent calendars (because what's sweeter than counting down the days until Christmas with a daily treat?).
This year, it seems like many families are choosing to stretch out the comfort and joy part of the holiday season (heavy emphasis on the "comfort" part here), and one way to dial up the cozy decadence is to treat your kids (and yourself) to one of these 16 sweet advent calendars.
From artisanal chocolates packed in beautiful boxes, to classics like Cadbury and Nestle, or my personal seasonal favorite, peppermint bark, there's an advent calendar here for everyone (there's even a vegan and a Keto-approved option). Just remember that behind every door, there's typically just one treat, so if you have kids who are still getting the hang of taking turns, you may want to buy them each their own calendar to avoid the nightly struggle.
You kind of can't go wrong with a chocolate advent calendar that brings a bit of sweetness to each day. Don't sleep on gettings yours though, because many of these are going fast.