I never considered myself a big “Christmas person” in the past. I liked it, of course, but I couldn’t relate to the people who went all out. But then I had children. Now, we’re doing all of it: the Christmas music, books, and themed jammies, the gingerbread houses, the Santa pictures, the frigid walks around the neighborhood just to see lights. And my newfound Christmas cheer has infiltrated our bedrooms — who doesn’t want to be bombarded with merriment the moment they open their eyes? Put on your Christmas pajamas and tuck yourself into some of the most festive, most deliciously cozy Christmas bedding.

In previous years, before I had two little elves of my own, I didn’t really understand the point of buying things you would only enjoy for a short time, once a year, like Christmas bedding. It wasn’t until last Christmas that I had a very important epiphany — investing in something that we’ll use year after year after year is actually priceless. Do you remember your parents pulling down the boxes of Christmas decorations each year as you giddily went through all of the items you associated with the best time of the year? It’s like seeing an old friend for the first time in forever, and those are some of my most cherished memories. They’re the ones I want to give to my children, maybe even with Christmas bedding.

I’m not here to necessarily sell you on Christmas bedding — or Christmas sweaters or coffee mugs or matching family pajama sets — but I am here to remind you to silence those Scroogey thoughts once in awhile. If you’re in a position to splurge a little bit on completely unnecessary yet totally special Christmas bedding... I highly encourage you to.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Festive & Quaint Cuddl Duds Iconic Holiday Heavyweight Flannel Duvet Set Kohl's $35.69 $41.99 See on Kohl's Contrary to popular belief, there is a way to make a bedroom feel festive without also making it look like Santa’s workshop exploded. I love that this duvet set is distinctly Christmasy without being an eyesore — no red and green stripes, elves, or Santa hats in sight. Something about this bedding makes me feel like I’m 6 years old, staying at my Nana’s quaint little house for the holiday... and naturally, that’s a feeling of nostalgia I totally love. This bedding is available in twin, full/queen, and king sizes, and you can grab it now with a nice little Black Friday discount.

Christmas Llamas Kids 3-Piece Quilt Set Amazon $34.99 See on Amazon I totally recognize and accept that I’m way too into llamas (see: my daughter’s teethers, current bedding, and last year’s Halloween costume), but come on... how cute is this alpaca-patterned three-piece set? This adorable bedding comes with a quilt and two pillow shams. It’s available in twin and full/queen sizes and five different colors (dark pink, light pink, gray, red, and white). Plus, at only $35 it’s not a major investment for bedding you only use once a year! And here’s a fun fact... when a llama wishes you merry Christmas in Spanish, they say "Fleece Navidad!” You’re welcome for that one.

The Grinch Crib Sheet Dr. Seuss's The Grinch Picture Perfect Organic Crib Fitted Sheet Pottery Barn Kids $44 See on Pottery Barn Kids If, like my family, you are reading How the Grinch Stole Christmas at least once a day right now, this fitted Grinch crib sheet is non-negotiable. (And if you aren’t reading How the Grinch Stole Christmas daily right now, why not?!) Maybe it’s my new mama hormones still holding me in their clutches, but the thought of my baby waking up surrounded by all the Whos down in Whoville makes my heart swell up like the Grinch’s at the end of the story (oops, spoiler). This sheet is made from 100% organic cotton in percale weave and is GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standards) certified.

Knit Blankets Reindeer and Christmas Tree Knit Throw Blanket Saro Lifestyle $38.99 See on Target You don’t have to swap out your entire bedding set to make a room feel a little merrier. I’m in love with this red and white knit throw blanket from Target, featuring Christmas trees and reindeer that remind me of a classic holiday sweater. I can already envision myself wearing it like a cloak, coffee in hand, as my toddler rips through her presents like a Tasmanian devil on Christmas morning. Throw it on your living room couch for some instant cheer, or add it to your current bedding for an easy room makeover. Complete the look with some festive throw pillows and voila!

Classic Plaid Holiday Flannel Red Plaid Duvet Cover Macy's $55.99 $160 See on Macy's There’s something about this iconic Christmas plaid that makes me want to make a cup of hot cocoa and watch Christmas movies ASAP. This 100% cotton flannel duvet is from Macy’s Martha Stewart Collection... and say what you want about Martha, but the woman knows how to decorate a home for the holidays. According to the website, this duvet is specifically well-suited for colder temperatures, so it’s perfect for anyone lucky enough to have a white Christmas. It’s on sale right now for Black Friday, and you can save a pretty penny if you purchase soon — $104, to be exact.

Show Some Santa Love Heritage Santa Organic Duvet Cover & Shams Pottery Barn Kids $71 $89 See on Pottery Barn Kids Remember how, just a few products up, I said that bedrooms don’t have to be covered in Santa faces to feel Christmasy? Let the record show that sometimes an overload of Santas can be exactly what a bedroom needs this time of year. This St. Nick-covered set from Pottery Barn Kids comes with a duvet cover and shams, and it’s available in both twin and full/queen sizes. My favorite part, however, is the option to choose Santa’s skin tone. You can choose Black Santas or white Santas — whatever fits your family! This set is 100% organic cotton percale, GOTS certified, and hypoallergenic.

A Polar Bear Pillow Baby Bear Sherpa Embroidered Throw Pillow Cuddl Duds $11.89 $39.99 See on Kohl's For some reason, my spunky toddler will only eat her meals right now if we remind her that she is “a very hungry polar bear,” so naturally this pillow caught my eye instantly. (Also, toddlers are so strange.) This sweet sherpa pillow is half decorative, half stuffed animal, and would be an adorable seasonal touch in your child’s room. The 18” by 18” pillow features faux fur and a back of the classic red and black buffalo plaid. I’m a big fan of seasonal bedding that’s not overtly Christmasy, because this one can stay on your child’s bed all winter long. Get it soon — it’s on major sale.

Snow-Covered Flannel Dream of Snow Toddler Organic Flannel Bedding Crate & Barrel $39 See on Crate & Barrel This is the first Christmas that my older child somewhat understands, and I’m not sure I’ve ever witnessed something more magical. I’m going all out with a personal bedroom Christmas tree, Advent calendar, and, naturally, holiday bedding for her little toddler bed. Get your toddler even more excited for the big day with this cozy and beautiful flannel bedding set from Crate and Barrel, complete with a duvet cover and pillowcase. I’m thoroughly obsessed with this pattern of snowy Christmas trees. I also love that it’s completely gender neutral — something I always look for as a mom to one girl and one boy!

O’ Christmas tree G.H. Bass & Co. Macy's $55.99 $160 See on Macy's I’m a firm believer that there’s no such thing as having too many Christmas trees in your home, which is exactly why I love these sheets so much. Use them under your usual bedding for a festive little pop, or pair them with a Christmas quilt or duvet for a festive explosion. These cozy sheets are made from cotton flannel, come with a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two standard pillow cases, and they’re also majorly marked down right now. Get them in king or queen sizes, and enjoy a deep sleep in the softest forest you’ve ever been in.

A Very Princess Christmas Disney Princess Holiday Organic Sheet Set Pottery Barn Kids $89 See on Pottery Barn Kids Did I promise myself that I’d never buy my daughter things emblazoned with cartoon characters, and stick exclusively with the calming, gender neutral color palette that’s become a trademark of crunchy moms on Instagram? Yes. Did I throw that plan out the window the second I saw her face light up at a tacky, glittery Olaf sweatshirt? Also yes. I love this slightly cheesy holiday princess sheet set, mostly because I know how much she would love it. This sheet set comes in twin, full, and queen sizes, and they also sell a matching duvet cover if you really want to go big.

Understated Festivity Carlito Microfiber 6 Piece Comforter Set The Holiday Aisle $123.99 See on Wayfair If you’re not a fan of the traditional Christmas reds and greens, this is a perfect option for you. This gray machine washable six-piece comforter set comes with a comforter, throw blanket, two pillow shams, and decorative throw pillows, and it is giving major ski resort vibes in all of the best ways. My favorite part? It’s reversible! If you get bored of the snowflakes, flip the cover for a gingham plaid print. Plus, because it is not Christmas-specific, you can keep it on your bed long past December 25. (Although for the record, I don’t think anyone should be required to pack up their Christmas decor on December 26! Keep it up, avoid the post-holiday slump. It’s science.)

Cookie Covers The Very Pink Christmas Watercolor Pattern Duvet Cover Jane Holloway Designs $65.99 $109.99 See on Society6 I absolutely adore this pink holiday duvet cover created by Jane Holloway Designs. The sweet watercolor pattern features gingerbread cookies, wreaths, hot cocoa, a Christmas car, bells, nutcrackers, ornaments, and candy canes – basically, it’s everything good about Christmas wrapped up in duvet form. It’s a bit over-the-top without looking tacky or obnoxious... who knew that was possible? Order it in microfiber polyester or cotton, and in any size from twin to king. This is definitely a unique relic of the Christmas season that you’ll be excited to pull out year after year. Side note: if you love this pattern as much as I do, check out the matching wrapping paper!

Hot Cocoa Pillow Red Hot Cocoa and Chill Embroidered Throw Pillow World Market $29.99 See on World Market I love this Christmas throw pillow to toss on a couch or bedroom during the holiday season. I’m also a fan of the fact that there’s a bit of funny innuendo, yet it is totally appropriate for any children who may live in the house or visit for holiday festivities. After all, kids enjoy hot cocoa and chilling, while adults enjoy hot cocoa and “chilling.” The embroidered pillow features whipstitch detailing, and the insert is removable for easy cleaning. Order it on World Market, and pick up all of their other cute holiday goodies (that you definitely need) while you’re at it.

Kris Kringle Crib Sheet Modern Smiley Santa Fitted Sheet West Elm Kids $29 See on West Elm OK, but how cute are these little smiling little Santas? This adorable crib sheet is perfect in your babe’s crib this holiday season. This 100% organic cotton percale crib sheet is GOTS certified, and hypoallergenic. Additionally, the edges on this sheet are fully elasticized, which means it holds tight to the crib mattress and ensures an extra safe sleep space for your most important Christmas gift. This pattern is also available in twin, full, and queen size sheets, so you can deck out every bed in the house in matching sets. Did I mention that it also comes in baby and kids pajamas?

Gnome For Christmas Gnome Hooded Blanket Pillowfort $20 See on Target OK, so this isn’t technically bedding, and I’m not sure if it’s even really Christmas-specific... but I had to include this wearable blanket in the round-up. I mean, look at it. This gnome blanket features a little gnome hat, faux-fur beard, and red mittens, potentially making it the funniest thing you’ve seen your child wear yet. It is pretty much ideal for cold December mornings and maybe even for the December morning, when your entire family inevitably wakes up before the sun to get the party started. There’s really no better way to spend Christmas than with your favorite gnomies.

For the 4th of July, we buy American flag outfits and fireworks. For Halloween, we buy pumpkins and silly costumes. And for Christmas? For Christmas we buy matching pajamas – and some of this holly jolly bedding – because this is a holiday all about snuggling up with the people you love.