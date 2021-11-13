If you choose to shave, electric razors can be an affordable option for quick and easy hair removal. And while budget-friendly electric razors may lack some high-tech features like a self-cleaning dock or low-battery LCD display, you can still get a reliable shaving device without spending a lot. The best electric razors under $50 use stainless steel blades to deliver a close, painless shave, and most can be used wet or dry for quick grooming sessions — even on sensitive skin.

Depending on your hair type and the area you’re shaving, you may prefer either a rotary or foil shaver. Rotary razors have several spinning heads that are used in a circular motion to move comfortably over contours, and they’re a good choice if your hair is thick, coarse, or long. Your other option is a foil razor, which has oscillating blades under a perforated metal cover. A foil razor can give you a closer shave than a rotary one, and it’s a good option if you have fine hair or like to shave every day. For added versatility, some foil razors also include attachments for shaving the bikini area or face.

Another key difference between the razors below is how they power up. Though all of the following razors are cordless, they use either alkaline or rechargeable batteries. Alkaline batteries will need to be replaced when they’re out of power, but if you go with a built-in rechargeable battery, you’ll need to be mindful of how much shaving time you’ll get per charge.

If you want to remove unwanted hair, ditch disposable razors, and go easy on your wallet, scroll on for the best electric razors under $50.

1. The Best Foil Razor Under $50

More than 27,000 Amazon shoppers gave this Panasonic electric razor a five-star rating. The foil razor has three stainless steel blades and a pop-up trimmer for detailed shaving. A pivoting head will maneuver around the curves and angles of the legs, underarms, bikini area, and more. The razor is IPX6 waterproof, though it can also be used dry. It comes with a storage bag and cleaning brush, and the shaver can easily be rinsed under running water. You’ll need to plug the razor into an outlet for 12 hours to get a full charge, which will last through 20 minutes of continuous use.

One positive review: “I love that it only took a few minutes to do both legs and I didn't have to perform any weird acrobatics. I love that my underarms are the smoothest they've ever been and don't have the bumps I tend to get after a razor shave [...] I love that it's super portable and rechargeable and easy to clean. Most of all though, I love that it is so easy to use that I will likely do spot touchups whenever I need to without having to get my legs slathered up.”

2. The Overall Best Rotary Shaver

A rotary shaver will work quickly to shave thick, coarse hair without causing razor burn, and this one also has an ergonomic handle to make the job even easier. An LED light will help guide you so you don’t miss a spot. The electric shaver has five heads with precise, stainless steel blades and can be used wet or dry, though an IPX waterproof rating isn’t listed. It charges with an included USB cable in two hours, giving you an impressive 90 minutes of use per charge. It’s also garnered more than 2,800 five-star ratings. Four of the blade heads are interchangeable and pop up so you can clean out hairs with the included brush.

One positive review: “Very easy to use and hold, and charges quickly. I like that it has some flexibility to it to really get all the hair on my legs. And it leaves a close shave!”

3. The Best For Facial Hair

Specifically designed to remove facial hair, the Finishing Touch razor is a fan favorite on Amazon with more than 62,000 five-star reviews. It has a double ring rotary head and is small enough to comfortably use on the contours of the face. The 18-karat gold-plated head houses stainless steel blades that painlessly trim hairs down (even thick hairs). There’s also a built-in light to make it easier to see where you’re shaving. It comes with a AA battery, so it’s ready to use as soon as it arrives. The razor is available in six colors and comes with a cleaning brush.

One positive review: “I love everything about this product! I use it to remove unwanted peach fuzz from my entire facial area. It never hurts, stings, scratches, or cuts, it’s extremely easy to use, and it keeps unwanted hairs away for several days.”

4. The Best Budget Razor

This small foil razor has a sleek design that’s great for travel, and it’s a super-affordable option that still has two stainless steel blades. It’s water-resistant and can be used on wet or dry skin. It comes with 2 AAA batteries, but can also work as a corded device with a micro-USB cable (not included). With more than 3,000 positive ratings, it’s also earned plenty of love from Amazon shoppers. You’ll get one of several bright designs, though you won’t be able to select your own.

One positive review: “I LOVE this little shaver! I have spent so much on electric shavers before, but they always lose their ability to recharge after a while. These are battery operated, and are so small and lightweight.”

5. A Foil Razor With A Facial Attachment

This foil razor has three stainless steel blades and an IPX6 waterproof design, so it’s safe to use in the shower, though it can also be used on dry skin. It also comes with a facial hair shaver attachment. It’s easy to clean both heads under running water or using the included cleaning brush. The simple-to-use, multifunctional razor has earned more than 2,000 five-star ratings on Amazon and comes with a USB charging cable. You’ll need to charge the razor for an hour and a half and a full charge will give you one hour of shaving time. The razor also comes with a storage bag.

One positive review: “This razor works incredibly! It’s super easy to use and gives me a smooth shave without razor burn.”

6. The Most Moisturizing Option

While this electric razor costs a bit more, it has a skin-hydrating strip of almond oil that soothes skin with every pass — and it still costs under $50. The razor has four stainless steel blades and a trimmer that cuts longer hairs before they pass through the foil blades, making for a clean and efficient shave regardless of hair length. You can use it wet or dry, and the razor is waterproof, though the IPX rating isn’t listed. It comes with a charger stand that plugs into an outlet and it takes 20 hours to get a full charge, but it runs for 30 minutes on each charge. You’ll also get a bikini comb and a storage bag with your order.

One positive review: “This razor works really well - it gives a close shave, holds a charge for a good length of time and is easy to clean.”