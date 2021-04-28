These Father's Day Gifts From Daughters Will Make Dad Melt

Trying to come up with a gift idea for your dad can be tricky, because there’s no one-size-fits-all present. That’s why the Father’s Day gift ideas from daughters cover so many different categories, from sweet and sentimental to practical and personal. You can pick whatever best suits your (totally one-of-a-kind) dad the best.

If you’re stuck trying to figure out what your dad really wants for a gift, then you’re far from alone. In fact, psychologists have theories about why it’s so hard to shop for Father’s Day, including the idea that even though father’s roles in the family are changing, the notion of fathers as “providers” rather than “recipients” could still be pretty entrenched. In less-psychological terms, however, it’s possible that your dad always gives vague or I-don’t-know type replies whenever you ask for gift ideas. Whatever the case, dad can be a notoriously tricky gift recipient.

That’s why gift guides that run the gamut can be so helpful. Whatever your dad is into, there’s something on this list he’s bound to enjoy. Tech, geeky, athletic, and culinary gifts are all included, as well as a few fresh clothing items for all the fashion dads out there. Flip through these gift ideas and see which ones are best for your dad.

1 For The Funny Dad Dad Jokes Shirt Etsy XS-4XL $12.59 See On Etsy For the dad who’s always quick to make a dad joke, this shirt is pretty meta. It’s sure to get a laugh.

2 For Dad Who Deserves Something Original Custom Line Drawing Etsy $20.27 See On Etsy Submit a photo of you and your dad to this artist, who will create a custom line portrait. Add it to a gorgeous frame for an unforgettable gift.

3 For The Sneakerhead Chalk NinetyNine Products M6 - M14 $120 See On NinetyNine Products Using best practices from world-class shoe companies, this shoe from NinetyNine Products is made with athletes in mind. It’s an easy way to upgrade your dad’s shoe game.

4 For The BBQ Fan (Who Has It All) Magnetic LED BBQ Lights Uncommon Goods $30 See On Uncommon Goods This set of BBQ lights makes it easy to see the whole cooking surface day or night. The aluminum bodies are heat-resistant and sturdy, and they come with a little storage case.

5 For The Avid Gardener Cherry Bomb Organic Tomatoes Johnny's Selected Seeds $31.62 See On Johnny's Selected Seeds Perfect for the organic gardener, these cherry-sized tomatoes will one day make perfect snacks or salad additions. A sizeable 100-seed pack is available for $31.62, and a smaller packet is on sale for $5.90.

6 For The Fashion-Forward Dad Helmet Graphic Tee Nordstrom S-XL $50 See On Nordstrom This cool design from Billionaire Boys Club will freshen up your dad’s wardrobe. Look at the random shapes for long enough and the image of a spaceman will emerge.

7 A Great Father’s Day Gift Under $20 Men's No Show Tab Ultra Lightweight Running Sock Darn Tough $17 See On Darn Tough With a design that helps prevent chafing, this lightweight wool-blend sock is sure to become your dad’s favorite. Plus, it’s guaranteed for life, so it’s kind of like buying socks that last forever.

8 For The Movie Buff Film Festival In A Box The Grommet $18 See On The Grommet Pick a category of four short feature films, then vote for your favorites in an online community. Categories include Zombie, Adventure, Chillers, and more.

9 For The Dad Who Appreciates Little Luxuries 21 oz Standard Mouth Hydroflask Hydroflask $32.95 See On Hydroflask The insulated bottle keeps beverages ice-cold (or super hot) for ages, and the 21-ounce size fits in most standard cupholders. It’ll help your dad stay hydrated on the go.

10 For The Coffee Fan Russell's Custom Blend Russell's Gourmet Coffee $25 See On Russell's Gourmet Coffee A single-sourced premium coffee, this blend from Russell’s Gourmet Coffee is sure to please caffeine fans. Available in both whole bean and ground varieties, this dark roasted coffee is a lovely gift.

11 For The Green Thumb Philodendron The Sill $35 See On The Sill With its heart-shaped leaves and trailing vines, the hardy philodendron will help brighten your dad’s living space. Plus, it comes with a ceramic container in your choice of color.

12 For the Gamer Dad Nintendo Switch Lite Nintendo $199.99 See On Nintendo Dedicated for gaming on the go, the Nintendo Switch Lite is compatible with Switch games that support handheld mode. This means everything from Super Smash Bros. to The Legend of Zelda is ready to play. If you’re looking to splurge, or go in with your siblings for one “big” gift, then this is an excellent option.

13 For The Culinary Dad Wildflower Honey Zach & Zoe Sweet Bee Farm $20 See On Zach & Zoe Sweet Bee Farm Made from a diverse crop of flowers, this raw honey provides next-level taste to mixed drinks, teas, baked goods, and just about anything else. If you’re new to the world of premium honey, then this is a real treat.

14 For The Creative Dad Original Buddha Board Buddha Board $34.95 See On Buddha Board Part art piece, part meditative tool, the Buddha Board invites users to paint on its surface with water, then watch the design slowly evaporate. It invites both mindfulness and creative expression.

15 For The Retro-Cool Dad Transformers T-Shirt Vintage Decepticon Logo Nerd Kung Fu S-5XL $21.74 See On Nerd Kung Fu Made from 100% cotton, this shirt pays homage to the classic Decepticon. If you and your dad share a love for old-school cartoons, then it’s a perfect gift.

16 For The Fan Of Sweets Pecan Crisp Tin Tonya's Cookies $23.95 See On Tonya's Cookies This tin of 40 cookies, which are said to taste just like pecan pie, will satisfy any sweet tooth. Hopefully your dad will share a couple of the treats with you, too.

17 For The Baker "Super Sourdough" by James Morton Anthropologie $23.99 See On Anthropologie In 256 pages, this book serves up over 40 sourdough recipes with plenty of gorgeous photos. Now your dad can seriously level-up his baking skills.

18 For The Eco-Friendly Father Abeego Gift Box Reusable Beeswax Food Wraps Eartheasy $59.95 See On Eartheasy Use beeswax wraps to cover up leftover dishes, fruits and veggies, or even bread and cheese. They make a less wasteful alternative to plastic baggies, and they’re able to be washed by hand.

19 For The Star Wars Fan Star Wars R2D2 Toaster WILLIAMS SONOMA $79.95 See On Williams Sonoma Equal parts practical and adorable, the R2D2 toaster goes through a little sound and light dance every time you push the lever. Plus, the toaster itself can handle bagels and thicker breads, so it’s also a legit kitchen appliance.

20 For The *Extra* Dad Lavish Body Wash Organically Bath & Beauty $23.50 See On Organically Bath & Beauty Infused with essential oils and olive oil, this luxurious body wash takes showering to the next level. It’s also made with all certified organic ingredients, and it’s free from harsh surfactants.

21 For The LEGO Pro LEGO Ducati Panigale V4 R LEGO $69.99 See On LEGO Billed as a super-authentic replica, the LEGO Ducati Panigale V4 R features details such as a manual transmission gearbox and even a paddock stand. It’s the next-best thing to gifting the bike itself.

22 For The Storytelling Dad My Dad: Interview Journal by Miriam Hathaway Brave + Kind Bookshop $10.95 See On Brave+Kind Bookshop Work with your dad together to answer the thought-provoking questions in this guided interview journal. It’s a beautiful way to help preserve his most important stories on paper.

23 For The Car Enthusiast Fordite (Corvette) Key Fob and Bottle Opener Key Chain Etsy $37.80 See On Etsy This keychain/bottle opener combo is decorated with Fordite, the term for old auto paint that’s been cut and polished like a gem. This particular color combo is from the Bowling Green Kentucky Corvette Plant.

24 For The Gym Goer Everyday Gym Bag Gymshark $35 See On Gymshark With a dedicated pocket for wet stuff, as well as plenty of slip pockets for other essentials, this bag is perfect for your workout fan. Plus, the sleek design is lowkey enough to double as a work bag, too.

25 For The Outdoorsy Dad "Rewild Your Life" by Sarah Stirling Powell's City Of Books $19.99 See On Powell's City Of Books From bushcraft ideas to tips on forest bathing, Rewild Your Life: 52 Ways to Reconnect with Nature by Sarah Stirling is a handy guide for anyone who wants to get more in touch with the natural world. With these simple projects and tips, you can rediscover nature wherever you live.

Whether your dad is a gamer, film buff, foodie, or something else entirely, there’s a perfect Father’s Day 2021 gift here. Include a handmade card for extra sentimentality, and you’re off to a perfect celebration for this Father’s Day.