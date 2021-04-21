Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Store Has The Cutest Mother's Day Gifts

Mother’s Day is right around the corner (May 9 for those frantically pulling up their calendars) and if you’re stumped for a gift, I (well, actually Joanna Gaines) has you covered. These Mother’s Day gifts from Magnolia are beautiful, unique, and almost strangely affordable. If you’re not familiar with Magnolia, the store is filled with beautiful home decor and lifestyle products handpicked by Joanna, who stars with her husband, Chip, in Fixer Upper. The couple is as relatable as they are beautiful, and Joanna has a knack for picking gorgeous pieces that feel fresh and effortless.

While you may not be able to visit Magnolia Market, the couples’ heritage store in Waco, TX you can definitely visit its online location. Whether you’re looking for jewelry, cozy PJs and throws, art, bags, or kitchen equipment the store offers everything you can imagine in a curated way that never feels overwhelming. Joanna is a mother of five, so she gets it (and it’s probably why the bag called her “favorite” on this list is a backpack). Read on for 23 of the best Mother’s Day gifts from Magnolia.

1 A Double-Wicked Candle Stay A While Candle Magnolia $28 see on magnolia With its beautiful, lightly floral blend of green tea and lavender, this candle has a great throw without being overpowering. The 11 oz size (pictured) has two thin lead-free cotton wicks, and this makes it so the candle burns evenly every time. There’s also a larger, three-wicked 26 oz candle available for $58.

2 A Cozy Throw Cecilia Throw Magnolia $44 see on magnolia From nap to picnic, this cozy cotton throw will become an everyday staple. Designed by Joanna herself, this desert-hued striped blanket adds a bit of style wherever it goes.

3 A Retro Clock Mid-Century Calendar Clock Magnolia $23.40 $39 see on magnolia For the mom who’s always running late or just gravitates toward a mid-century aesthetic, this clock is functional while making a cool statement. The retro vibes get a modern update with it’s sleek matte blue finish.

4 A Statement Wreath Signature Magnolia Wreath Magnolia $98 see on magnolia Handwoven and made of hand-painted faux magnolia leaves, this wreath is beautifully made. Whether she hangs it on the door or over the fireplace, it will add a natural pop that lasts all year.

5 A Lounge Set Homebody Blush Loungewear Magnolia $68 see on magnolia Staying in just got a whole lot cozier and more chic thanks to this matching loungewear set. It’s made of a comfy, slightly stretch rayon and elastane blend, and the the word “Homebody” is embroidered on the chest so there’s no mistaking her vibe.

6 A Leather Tote Sophia Tote Magnolia $235 see on magnolia This deep leather tote is perfect for a day of running errands or even a night away. From fair-trade fashion brand, Raven + Lily, these gorgeous sustainably sourced vegetable-tanned leather bags are designed in Austin, then handcrafted by women artisans in Ethiopia.

7 A Delicate Gold Necklace Avery Necklace Magnolia $42 see on magnolia Whether she likes to keep her jewelry minimal or she prefers to pile it on, this beautiful 14k gold-fill necklace deserves a spot in her jewelry box. The small tube details and longer length make this great for layering or wearing on its own.

8 A Floral Bandana Scarf Indigo Poppy Bandana Magnolia $18 see on magnolia A solid tee gets an instant upgrade with a chic bandana tied loosely around the neck. This cotton bandana with its beautiful poppy print is a collaboration between naturally dyed textile company, Dyeraid and designer, Riley Youngstrom.

9 A Cotton Duvet Ciel Melange Duvet Cover Magnoia $139 see on magnolia Duvets are one of those things, like rugs or bathing suits, that always seem weirdly expensive; but good news, this comfy cotton duvet cover is the rare exception that looks elevated but won’t break the bank. It’s soft and lightweight enough for summer use, plus it has ties inside to keep the comforter from shifting. There are sheets and shams available too if you want to complete the set.

10 A Flour Canister Addie Ceramic Canister Magnolia $28 see on magnolia The baker will never mix up the flour and the sugar again with the help of these beautiful ceramic canisters that look pretty displayed on a countertop. You could gift her the whole trio which also includes a sugar canister ($24) and one for coffee ($20).

11 A Beautiful Serving Board Mango Wood Rectangular Board Magnolia $60 see on magnolia Help mom make her return to entertaining in style. This thick, mango wood board is perfect for showcasing cheese, crudites, or an amazing charcuterie or dessert board. Just note that is should be hand-washed only and not used as a cutting board.

12 A Pretty Berry Bowl Helen Dealtry Berry Bowl Magnolia $10 see on magnolia This is the perfect if you keep the gifts lowkey on Mother’s Day (and so much more exciting than a $10 gift card). The ceramic basket is finished with floral watercolor artwork by Helen Dealtry and the side slits make this ideal for both washing and storing all her summer berries.

13 A KitchenAid Mixer KitchenAid Pro 600 6Qt Lift Mixer Magnolia $499.99 see on magnolia For the mother who is always baking for a crowd or a kids’ sports team, there’s no stand mixer more coveted than this six quart KitchenAid Pro; it can make a whopping three dozen cookies, eight pounds of mashed potatoes, or over eight loaves of bread (so you better come hungry). It includes a flat beater, wire whisk, and dough hook, and there are six chic colors to choose from.

14 A Bundle Of Faux Flowers Blush Berry Bundle Magnolia $22 see on magnolia A fresh bouquet is lovely but sometimes a bundle of flowers that lasts forever is even better. These ombre blooms have a bit of blush and white in each bud and the flexible stems can be trimmed to fit any vase (like the one below).

15 An Opaque Vase Hand-Thrown Sara Vase Magnolia $10.50 $14 see on magnolia This hand-thrown vase is handmade by artists at Black Oak Art so each one is unique. The white glaze helps these fit seamlessly with any decor and lets the flower shine while the slight texture adds interest.

16 An Organizer Shelf Small Brooklyn Shelf Magnolia $66 see on magnolia For the mom that’s always losing her keys, there’s this chic, minimalist shelf with round peg hooks and a deep slot for keeping things safe. It’s made of a sleek matte metal and works equally well whether it’s holding mail or hanging necklaces.

17 Stud Earrings Silver Ariana Earrings Magnolia $18 see on magnolia The mom who keeps her jewelry simple (or can’t wear statement earrings without her baby pulling them) will love the Ariana earrings. The fishtail chain detail looks a bit like a heart, and the posts are hypoallergenic 14k sterling silver.

18 A Statement Earring Ivory Ceramic Half Circle Post Earrings Magnolia $20.40 $34 see on magnolia She can wear these for any occasion from a Target run to a date night these half circle earrings are crafted from ceramic and brass. They go with anything, and she won’t believe they cost less than $25 (and you don’t have to tell her).

19 A Leather Backpack Joanna's Favorite Backpack Magnolia $180 see on magnolia Another gorgeous bag from Raven + Lily, this backpack is made of sustainably sourced vegetable-tanned leather. Ideal for the mother of young kids who needs to keep her hands free for pushing a stroller or holding a hand, the backpack is big enough to fit a 13 inch laptop and has a smaller pocket for keys, phones, snacks, and more. There’s a magnetic closure to because who has time for unbuckling?

20 A Boho Lumbar Pillow Jaci Lumbar Pillow Magnolia $79 see on magnolia Bring her a bit of boho in a neutral color palette with this pretty handwoven pillow created in collaboration between Joanna Gaines and Loloi. Ideal for women who are breastfeeding and need a little bit of back support, or those whose kids are old enough that they can safely have white pillows, these are a beautiful accent in any room.

21 Framed Art Landscape Series VIII Magnolia $370 see on magnolia This gorgeously bucolic landscape scene is inspired by traditional folk art. The beautiful muted colors fit into any decor, and if you’re looking for something a bit more abstract, Magnolia has a ton of unique art, some of which has been featured on Fixer Upper (so be ready for a fangirl moment).

22 A Metal Candle Holder Metal Asher Candleholder Magnolia $14 see on magnolia These beautiful candle holders are made with a burnished bronze finish and they add a little rustic sophistication to any mantle. The price shown is for the tallest holder, but these look great as trio with the medium ($10) and short ($8). Don’t forget to get some colorful taper candles to go with these.

23 Woven Baskets Willow Basket Magnolia $46.80 $78 SEE ON MAGNOLIA No mother has ever looked around her space and thought, “Gee, I have too much storage.” These woven storage baskets are great for holding toys because they’re pretty, of course, but also because kids can see inside so they don’t have to dump everything out to find the toy they’re looking for (well, in theory at least). The smaller size is on sale for $28.80.

When you’re stumped for a Mother’s Day gift, Magnolia is a one-stop shop for affordable, beautiful gifts, because if it’s good enough for Joanna, it’s good enough for moms everywhere.