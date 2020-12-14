With less than two weeks to go until Christmas, if you're still holding out for sales on some gifts, time is running out. You're not totally out of luck, though, because there are some amazing Green Monday 2020 deals on toys for kids and babies. Even better, there's still time to get them on sale and get them shipped to the house before Christmas Eve.

Back in 2007, eBay declared the second Monday in December "Green Monday." At the time, it was one of the website's busiest days of the year as shoppers checked off the last few gifts on their lists. Now, all these years later, other retailers have jumped on the bandwagon and you can find sales on technology, home products, clothes, and more.

Of course, you can't forget about the most sought-after products around the holidays: toys. It wouldn't be a holiday sale if it didn't include some things for the kiddos on your list, right? Whether you need small stocking stuffers or are still searching for the perfect big gift to put under the tree, you might be able to find what you're looking for on Green Monday. Here are a few of the great deals on toys this year.

2 Lego Sets LEGO Super Mario Toad’s Treasure Hunt Expansion Set Amazon $56.99 $69.99 See on Amazon Among Amazon's Green Monday sales are discounts on select Lego sets. There is this Super Mario set that's $13 off, a submarine set discounted by $4, Harry Potter sets, and more.

3 Crayola Products Crayola Inspiration Art Case Michaels $20.99 $29.99 See on Michaels Michaels is offering 30% off Crayola products for Green Monday. This art set has 140 pieces including markers, crayons, colored pencils, and a carrying case. This deal spans across Crayola products, so you can get art kits, clay, chalk, and everything else Crayola for a steep discount.

4 Fortnite Dart Blaster Hasbro - Nerf Fortnite AR-Rippley Motorized Elite Dart Blaster Best Buy $37.49 $49.99 See on Best Buy Best Buy is hosting a few Green Monday deals as well, like this Fortnite Nerf dart blaster. The blaster can hold 10 foam darts at a time and comes with 20 (since you know they're easy for kids to lose), plus it has an acceleration button to give the darts some serious speed and lift.

6 Bounce House Little Tikes Jump 'n Slide Dry Bouncer Target $199 $279.99 See on Target You might actually be willing to give in to kids' begging for a bounce house with this Green Monday deal. Target is offering the Little Tikes bounce house for $80 off! It's great for some outdoor fun for kids as young as 3 years old. It comes with an electric fan to keep it inflated and as storage bag to stow it away when it's not in use.

There are definitely some perks to doing your holiday shopping later in the season, and these Green Monday sales are proof. Jump on them while you can though because stock is limited, plus you're running out of shipping time.