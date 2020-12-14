With less than two weeks to go until Christmas, if you're still holding out for sales on some gifts, time is running out. You're not totally out of luck, though, because there are some amazing Green Monday 2020 deals on toys for kids and babies. Even better, there's still time to get them on sale and get them shipped to the house before Christmas Eve.
Back in 2007, eBay declared the second Monday in December "Green Monday." At the time, it was one of the website's busiest days of the year as shoppers checked off the last few gifts on their lists. Now, all these years later, other retailers have jumped on the bandwagon and you can find sales on technology, home products, clothes, and more.
Of course, you can't forget about the most sought-after products around the holidays: toys. It wouldn't be a holiday sale if it didn't include some things for the kiddos on your list, right? Whether you need small stocking stuffers or are still searching for the perfect big gift to put under the tree, you might be able to find what you're looking for on Green Monday. Here are a few of the great deals on toys this year.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
There are definitely some perks to doing your holiday shopping later in the season, and these Green Monday sales are proof. Jump on them while you can though because stock is limited, plus you're running out of shipping time.