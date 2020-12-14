Holidays

10 Green Monday 2020 Deals For Kids & Babies To Wrap Up Your Holiday Shopping

You'll get all your last-minute gifts for a steal.

by Ashley Ziegler

With less than two weeks to go until Christmas, if you're still holding out for sales on some gifts, time is running out. You're not totally out of luck, though, because there are some amazing Green Monday 2020 deals on toys for kids and babies. Even better, there's still time to get them on sale and get them shipped to the house before Christmas Eve.

Back in 2007, eBay declared the second Monday in December "Green Monday." At the time, it was one of the website's busiest days of the year as shoppers checked off the last few gifts on their lists. Now, all these years later, other retailers have jumped on the bandwagon and you can find sales on technology, home products, clothes, and more.

Of course, you can't forget about the most sought-after products around the holidays: toys. It wouldn't be a holiday sale if it didn't include some things for the kiddos on your list, right? Whether you need small stocking stuffers or are still searching for the perfect big gift to put under the tree, you might be able to find what you're looking for on Green Monday. Here are a few of the great deals on toys this year.

Kids Bikes
Huffy Disney Frozen 2 16" Kids' Bike - Blue
Target

Right now, Target is offering 20% off select kids bikes. The sale includes character bikes, like this one featuring Anna and Elsa from Frozen 2, classic Schwinn bikes with training wheels, and more. They're also offering 10% off select bike accessories with the purchase of a bike, so you can get everything you need at once.

Lego Sets
LEGO Super Mario Toad’s Treasure Hunt Expansion Set
Amazon

Among Amazon's Green Monday sales are discounts on select Lego sets. There is this Super Mario set that's $13 off, a submarine set discounted by $4, Harry Potter sets, and more.

Crayola Products
Crayola Inspiration Art Case
Michaels

Michaels is offering 30% off Crayola products for Green Monday. This art set has 140 pieces including markers, crayons, colored pencils, and a carrying case. This deal spans across Crayola products, so you can get art kits, clay, chalk, and everything else Crayola for a steep discount.

Fortnite Dart Blaster
Hasbro - Nerf Fortnite AR-Rippley Motorized Elite Dart Blaster
Best Buy

Best Buy is hosting a few Green Monday deals as well, like this Fortnite Nerf dart blaster. The blaster can hold 10 foam darts at a time and comes with 20 (since you know they're easy for kids to lose), plus it has an acceleration button to give the darts some serious speed and lift.

STEM & Learning Toys
Scientific Explorer Scientific Explorer Magic Science for Wizards Only Kids Science Kit
Amazon

If you're looking for some educational games and toys, Amazon is offering deals on a lot of their best selling ones, like this kit that mixes magic and science. There are also some great Melissa & Doug toys for little ones included in the deal as well as some Gears! Gears! Gears! sets.

Bounce House
Little Tikes Jump 'n Slide Dry Bouncer
Target

You might actually be willing to give in to kids' begging for a bounce house with this Green Monday deal. Target is offering the Little Tikes bounce house for $80 off! It's great for some outdoor fun for kids as young as 3 years old. It comes with an electric fan to keep it inflated and as storage bag to stow it away when it's not in use.

Princess Toys & Accessories
Disney Frozen Elsa Fashion Doll & Nokk Figure
Amazon

For kids who can't get enough of that princess life, Amazon is offering discounts on some of their best princess and princess accessory toys for Green Monday. There are plenty of Anna and Elsa finds in the mix as well as Princess Style Dolls, Melissa & Doug fairytale games and toys, and dress-up clothes and toys.

BOGO 50% Off Nintendo Switch Games
Just Dance 2021 - Nintendo Switch
Best Buy

Best Buy is offering a great BOGO deal on select Nintendo Switch games. Buy one game at the regular price and get the second for 50% off. There are a lot of fun games included like Just Dance, a variety of Mario games, Family Feud, and L.O.L. Surprise.

Craft & Science Kits
4M Solar Hybrid Power Rover Robot Kit
Michaels

At Michaels, all craft and science kits that are normally $14.99 have been reduced to $9.99 for Green Monday. That includes this fun Rover Robot kit, rock painting, crystal garden, and DIY bath bomb kits. These sets are great for anyone looking for STEAM gifts this year.

BOGO 50% Off Bath & Baby Toys
Infantino Go gaga! Balls, Blocks & Buddies
Target

If you're on the hunt for some baby toys, Target is offering buy one get one for 50% off select infant toys and bath toys for Green Monday. The sale includes a lot of great products like these baby blocks, WubbaNub pacifiers, a tummy time play mat, a water lab bath toy, and a 4-in-1 activity play center.

There are definitely some perks to doing your holiday shopping later in the season, and these Green Monday sales are proof. Jump on them while you can though because stock is limited, plus you're running out of shipping time.