MENU
Gardening
Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images
The Best Herbs To Grow In Your Garden
They’re pretty, practical, and delicious.
by
Grace Gallagher
July 7, 2022
Sun-loving basil thrives in the hot summer weather. To make the most of your plant, trim it at the stem rather than pinching off individual leaves. And if you live somewhere with dry summers or are growing your plant inside, remember to water regularly.
Shutterstock
It turns out rocket (aka arugula) is actually an herb. This spicy, peppery plant is the perfect base for summer salads and is delicious on grilled pizza. To grow its best, it needs sun, well-draining soil, and consistent moisture.
Richard Clark/The Image Bank/Getty Images
Tap
July 27. 2022
SEARCH
CLOSE
Pregnancy
See All
Trying
Birth
After
Raising Kids
See All
Baby
Toddler
Little Kid
Big Kid
You
See All
Sex & Relationships
Wellness
Style
Life
See All
Amplifying Our Voices
Food
Home
Entertainment
Politics
Shopping
Health
About
Archive
Terms
Privacy
Newsletter
Archive
Advertise
Masthead
Editorial Standards
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.