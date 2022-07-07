Gardening

woman's hands gardening, best garden herbs to grow
Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

The Best Herbs To Grow In Your Garden

They’re pretty, practical, and delicious.

by Grace Gallagher
Sun-loving basil thrives in the hot summer weather. To make the most of your plant, trim it at the stem rather than pinching off individual leaves. And if you live somewhere with dry summers or are growing your plant inside, remember to water regularly.Shutterstock
It turns out rocket (aka arugula) is actually an herb. This spicy, peppery plant is the perfect base for summer salads and is delicious on grilled pizza. To grow its best, it needs sun, well-draining soil, and consistent moisture. Richard Clark/The Image Bank/Getty Images

Tap