It’s no secret that iPads are pricey, so if you’ve splurged on one for your kiddo, you’ll certainly want to ensure it’s protected from falls, throws, bumps, and other accidents. When you purchase one of the best iPad cases for kids, take care to pick one that’s compatible with your iPad model (make sure you know exactly which one you have, since each generation and type can vary when it comes to screen size, button and camera placement, etc.) and make sure it is made from shock-absorbent and impact-resistant materials like foam, silicone, or plastic. Depending on how worried you are about possible damage to the tablet, you might opt for additional protective features as well, such as a built-in screen protector or waterproofing.

While it’s important to find a case that fits and properly protects your child’s iPad, there are also some amazing features you’ll want to consider looking for. If your kid uses their iPad to watch movies or shows, or for gaming, consider a case with a built-in stand that’ll prop up the device for easier viewing. Some stands rotate 360 degrees for use in a vertical or horizontal position, while others are magnetic and can be adjusted to a variety of viewing angles. Some cases boast straps to hang the tablet on your vehicle’s headrest for hands-free entertainment on the road. If your child is using their iPad for school or learning, a keyboard can be helpful to have. For easy carrying, look for a case with a handle, hand strap, or shoulder strap.

Finally, since the iPad case will be used by your child, it’s important to pick one with aesthetics they’ll love. These parent-approved cases come in a range of colors and designs that are sure to meet your child’s approval, too. Covering a range of iPad models, you’ll surely find the perfect fit for your child’s tablet.

1. A Fan-Favorite iPad Case With A Built-In Screen Protector

Compatibility: iPad 8th generation, iPad 7th generation

A whopping 4.7-star rating overall on Amazon, among 19,000 and growing reviews, is proof of just how good this iPad case from BMOUO truly is. Tons of reviewers on the site specifically call out the fact that this pick is amazingly sturdy — it’s made from a rubber-like EVA foam material that absorbs impact — and that it even has a built-in screen protector to prevent scratches and other damage. The stand on the back can be positioned at two different angles — a “watching” angle and a “typing” one (for typing on-screen), and the handle on top makes for easy carrying.

Choose from a variety of brightly colored options. BMOUO also sells a version of this case for fifth and sixth generation iPads.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “We bought both the blue and black cases and find that they are sturdy, lightweight, easy to put on, and we're grateful for the extra screen protector, which is a feature that other kids cases don't often have. The flaps at the back are easy to take out/put back in, and do a pretty good job of keeping the iPad upright at the right angle and not falling over. We had previously used a different, but similar looking, iPad case for the kids and thought it was sufficient until we got these. They are truly great and we definitely recommend to others!”

2. A Case That’ll Fit Most iPad Mini Models

Compatibility: iPad Mini 5th generation, iPad Mini 4th generation, iPad Mini 3rd generation, iPad Mini 2nd generation, iPad Mini 1st generation

If you’ve scooped up an iPad Mini for your child, this case from LEDNICEKER is designed to fit securely on most generations of the Mini tablet, and it will offer amazing protection since it’s made from thick, heavy-duty foam that’ll fully cover the back and sides. The foam even extends above the surface of the tablet to protect the screen if it happens to end up face-down. The case features a handle for easy carrying, and the foldable kickstand on the back actually swivels to allow for different viewing angles.

Choose from seven solid color options, including red, black, purple, and green.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “We bought two of these for my kids (5 and 8) to protect their iPads. One of the iPads we had for over 5 years and the stand on the previous cover broke within months. The stands on these are durable and sturdy. They are definitely bulky but you need that if you want to allow your small children to hold an iPad. They have lasted through the test of time and several long drives including one move. They have definitely been dropped and have protected the iPad minis. No breakage and they're still going strong. I don't know if it matters to anyone else but the colors have stayed vibrant and true. My phone case gets discolored easily and these do not. They wipe off easily and are still bright in the red and blue that we ordered.”

3. A Cool Robot Case That’s Great For Car Rides

Compatibility: iPad 8th generation, iPad 7th generation, iPad Air 3, iPad Pro 10.5-inch

Not only is this iPad case from LTROP seriously cool — I mean, have you seen the robot on the back? — but it’s also highly functional. The case features a detachable strap that allows you to easily hang it on the headrest of your car to allow for hands-free entertainment while on the road. It even converts to a shoulder strap for when your child needs to carry their tablet around. Three handles (two on the sides, one up top) make this pick super easy for little hands to hold, and the robot on the back doubles as a kickstand. The iPad case is constructed from EVA foam, so it’s shock-absorbing and sturdy.

Choose from seven fun color options. LTROP also sells another version of this case that’s compatible with the fifth and sixth generation iPads, iPad Air 1 and 2, and the iPad Pro 9.7-inch.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Got a free iPad with our phones and never knew how many times our kids would drop it. This case has kept it safe each time. The strap [lets] us hang it on the back of the drivers seat for long car rides. All buttons and ports remain easily accessible. The stand holds it at the perfect angle for kids laying belly down on the floor, or sitting at the table.”

4. A Highly Rated iPad Case With A Built-In Keyboard

Compatibility: iPad 8th generation, iPad 7th generation, iPad Air 3, iPad Pro 10.5-inch

If your child needs to do any typing with their iPad (whether for school or other activities), then it would definitely be wise to invest in a case with a built-in keyboard. And this one from YEKBEE is without a doubt the best of the best, boasting a solid 4.5-star rating overall on Amazon, among a whopping 16,000 and growing reviews. Reviewers specifically mention that they like that the keyboard’s colorful backlighting, which allows for use in darker conditions, as well as the fact that it’s simple to connect it to the iPad using Bluetooth.

The case itself is made from a hard plastic to protect the tablet. However, just keep in mind this material isn’t quite as shock-absorbent as others on this list so might not be the best choice for younger kids who might expose it to more drops and bumps. The 360-degree hinge allows the screen position to be adjusted as desired. This pick also has a built-in spot for an Apple Pencil (or a compatible alternative), so it won’t ever get misplaced. Auto sleep and wake initiates when the case is open or closed to conserve battery life.

Choose from a variety of solid color options.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I was nervous to receive this because I suspected it would be flimsy plastic and not withstand the roughness of my children. BUT to my delight it is very sturdy and we haven’t had to be super careful with it. It travels everywhere we go so school can be done anywhere and so far it’s served us well. I feel like it would protect the iPad if it were dropped. I would recommend this to everyone!”

5. A Cute iPad Case With A Butterfly Stand

Compatibility: iPad 6th generation, iPad 5th generation, iPad Pro 9.7-inch, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 1

When it comes to iPad cases, it doesn’t get much cuter than this pick from Feitenn, which has a 3-D butterfly on the back that serves as the stand for the case — the wings can even be adjusted to a variety of different angles! Made from thick EVA foam, the case is ultra-protective, providing cushioning against drops, bumps, tosses, and the like. Amazon reviewers back up this pick, giving it a solid 4.6-star rating overall on the site, after more than 3,000 reviews, with tons of buyers specifically commenting that their kids gravitate towards the design of this sweet case. Choose from eight color options, like pink, yellow, blue, and orange.

Feitenn also sells another version of this case sized to fit the seventh and eighth generation iPads, iPad Air 3, and iPad Pro 10.5-inch.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Strongest dang protector we’ve ever had and the longest lasting. My toddler has had this on the iPad for about a year now. It’s been dropped, thrown, stepped on (we are over that part now thank god), dropped from the Jeep, held in the rain, sneezed on, spilled on, thrown up on and not a Knick on the iPad. I’m pretty sure King Kong himself couldn’t penetrate this thing. If a 2 year old can’t, no one and nothing can.”

6. An Ultra-Durable iPad Case That Can Withstand 15-Foot Drops

Compatibility: iPad Pro 4th generation (12.9-inch), iPad Pro 3rd generation (12.9-inch)

This iPad case from Miesherk STOCK definitely tops the list when it comes to durability. The case boasts three layers of shockproof materials (it’s made from a combination of silicone and hard plastic) that have passed a military-grade drop test of 15 feet — yep, you read that right! It’s worth mentioning that this case doesn’t have a built-in screen protecter, though, so you might want to purchase one separately if you want as much protection as possible.

Beyond durability, this pick has a lot of other features going for it. For one, it has both a hand stand and a kick stand (which can be rotated 360 degrees for different viewing positions), plus it comes with a detachable shoulder strap for easy transport. The built-in pencil holder with a magnetic attachment is designed to keep an Apple Pencil always within reach. Choose from four color options. This pick is backed by a 360-day warranty, so you have nothing to lose by giving it a shot.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “It was a great product especially for kids who tend to break the screen very easily. The pencil holder place is also very awesome and very easy to charge without removing the case. Overall it’s a great product for anyone with best price for anyone.”

7. An Adorable Freestanding iPad Case For Younger Kids

Compatibility: iPad 6th generation, iPad 5th generation, iPad Pro 9.7-inch, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 1

Younger kids will totally love this freestanding iPad case from CHINFAI since it features a seriously adorable 3-D creature design and it stands up on its own using just its two feet — perfect if your child hasn’t quite yet figured out how to utilize the built-in, adjustable kickstand. Made from impact-proof silicone, the case provides excellent cushioning against harsh handling. And the corners even feature double the amount of silicone for extra protection. Two large grips on the side make it super easy to carry the tablet around.

Choose from a couple of fun color options, including blue, pink, and purple.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I am very happy I ordered this case. My toddler loves it. It’s very easy to put on and it’s way more comfortable for my toddler to walk around with the iPad. She loves the fact that it also stands on it own. It’s also a durable case when she dropped the iPad the case protected the iPad very well.”

8. A Waterproof Case For The iPad Air 4

Compatibility: iPad Air 4th generation

If there’s even a slight chance that your child’s iPad could come in contact with water, it’s worthwhile to opt for a case that’s waterproof. And luckily, this pick from Ezanmull offers this highly protective feature; when using the case, your child’s tablet can be submerged in 3.3 feet of water for an entire hour and come out just fine. Since the case covers the entire tablet, it’ll prevent dust, dirt, and other debris from coming into contact with the iPad, too. Other helpful features include a kickstand, a shoulder strap for easy transport, and a built-in Apple Pencil holder. The case comes in just one color: black.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This case is honestly perfect for what it is. The fact that the options for waterproof iPad Air cases are limited, I really love this case for the price. [...] Overall, I would say that this case is was a great buy.”

9. A 5th Generation iPad Pro Case With An Adjustable Magnetic Stand

Compatibility: iPad Pro 5th generation (12.9-inch)

This sleek black iPad case from Soke features a magnetic kickstand that can be adjusted to nearly any viewing angle that your little one pleases, so they can watch a show, play a game, or even knock out some schoolwork with ease. Made from a combination of hard plastic and rubber, the case is super protective, and yet, it’s on the slimmer side for easy carrying in a backpack or bag. The built-in pencil slot will allow your child to always have their Apple Pencil on hand.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Very nice color . Sturdy. Safe case for kids to use.”