The 20 Best Kids PJ Brands — And Some Even Make Matching Sets For The Family

Between how quickly kids grow and how cute little pajama sets are, it can feel like you’re constantly on the hunt for new sleepwear. The problem is that even the best kids pajama brands only offer so many styles, so it’s hard to find sets that are new and unique. However, with a bit of internet digging, you can find some really fun, cozy, and quality sets from brands that are on the rise.

As much as everyone loves Carter’s, Cat & Jack, and Hanna Andersson pajamas, they’re so popular that it’s sometimes near-impossible to find a set in your kiddo’s size or, even if they do have their size in stock, it seems like everyone’s’ kids are sporting the same styles. Also, not all brands are created equal in terms of quality. Kids wear their pajamas every night so they go through the washer and dryer a lot, and sometimes it’s worth spending a little extra money to get a set that’s durable and won’t end up with holes in it after a month.

You can tackle many, if not all, of these issues by shopping smaller, under-the-radar brands. There are so many places that only use organic fabrics, have a wide variety of sizes in stock, or offer styles that are totally different from the larger brands. Here are a few great places to start.

1 Lucky & Me Mason Boys Organic Cotton Pajamas in Dino Lucky & Me Available in two prints and in sizes 2T - 10 $36 Lucky & Me’s pajamas are soft, made from 100% organic cotton, and are downright adorable. They’re made without tags and with smooth seams for extra comfort and they come in four patterns (two boys, two girls). One thing to note about their pajamas is that they are not flame resistant so they are made to fit extra snug for safety.

2 Bambi + Birdie Classic Thermal Pajama in Petal Bambi + Birdie Available in four colors and in sizes 18-24mo to 7/8 $42 Bambi & Birdie was founded by two moms in Canada and offers pajamas for babies, kids, women, and men. All of their PJs use bamboo fabric to make them extra soft and cozy. They offer footie PJs for babies in adorable patterns and snug sets for big kids in gorgeous colors.

3 Little Pajama Co. Taylor Tie-Dye Ribbed Pajama Set in Purple Little Pajama Co. Available in sizes 12-18mo to 5 $15 Offering one-piece PJs for babies and toddlers and two-piece sets for toddlers to big kids, Little Pajama Co. has a wide selection of sleepwear that is adorable and unique. Every product is tagless, made with soft fabrics, and designed to fit snugly for safety

4 Skylar Luna Love Long Sleeve Pajamas Skylar Luna Available in sizes 12-18mo to 5 $21.60 $36 Skylar Luna has both long sleeve/pants and short sleeve/shorts pajama sets ranging in size from 12-18 months to 12. They have fun patterns with space ships, lions, and hedgehogs as well as classic stripes, stars, and polka dots. Each set is made from shrink-resistant organic cotton to fit snug without the use of elastic (great for sensitive skin), has flat seams, and is super soft to the touch.

5 Peregrine Kidswear Lemons Bamboo Two-Piece Pajamas Peregine Kidswear Available in sizes 3T - 8 $39 Whatever type of PJ style you’re looking for, there’s is a very good chance Peregrine Kidswear carries it. From newborn footies to tank top and shorts sets to patterned PJs that match adult-size robes. All of their products are made from bamboo and sizes range from baby to big kid.

6 Little Sleepies Luna Neutral Two-Piece Bamboo Viscose Pajama Set Little Sleepies Available in sizes 12-18 mo to 7/8 $29.99 All of Little Sleepies’ PJs are eco-friendly and made from bamboo viscose. They offer zippered one-pieces, sets, and they even have matching family options. You can choose from so many cute colors and patterns, including gender-neutral options.

7 Giggles Giggle Spaceship Pajama Giggles Available in sizes 12mo to 6X $20.30 $29 Giggle offers long and short sleeve pajama sets in sizes 12 months to 6X. Each piece is made from 100% Peruvian Pima cotton and is designed to mix and match with Giggle’s other patterns. Choose from patterns like stripes, stars, monkeys, hearts, spaceships, and more.

8 Under the Nile Baby And Kid Long Johns - Multicolor Stripe Under the Nile Available in sizes 12mo - 6Y $19.50 $30 With pajama options from preemie size to 6Y, Under the Nile offers a variety of styles made from 100% organic Egyptian cotton. Each piece is super soft and designed to fit snug for safety (since they are not flame-resistant).

9 Esme Lavender Swan Full Length Set Esme Available in sizes 2 - 16 (price varies by size) $51 Esme offers pajamas for babies as young as 3 months all the way to size 16. Every set is made in the US without any harsh chemicals, with soft tri-blend fabric, and to maintain its shape after going through the washing machine and dryer.

10 Roller Rabbit Kids The Pings Pajamas Roller Rabbit Available in sizes 12m to 8 $65 You can get PJs for the whole family (in matching prints) at Roller Rabbit because they offer styles for babies, kids, and adults. Every piece is made from high-quality 100% Pima cotton, making them extra soft and cozy. You can choose from a bunch of fun patterns, too, like monkeys, stars, waves, hearts, and more.

11 Sammy + Nat Bold Star Pajama Set in Pink Sammy + Nat Available in sizes 18m - 10 $49 All of the pajamas at Sammy + Nat are all-natural and made from 100% Peruvian Pima cotton, so they’re soft from the start and continue to get softer with every wash. They offer sizes from baby to big kid (around 12 years old) and even have monogramming options.

12 Baby Noomie Rock & Roll Two Piece PJ Baby Noomie Available in sizes 12-18 mo - 6Y $39 Baby Noomie carries PJs ranging from NB size to 12Y, all of which are made from soft and snuggly 100% Pima cotton. You can choose from a variety of styles and patterns like this “Rock & Roll” set, tank top and shorts sets, and footie pajamas.

13 Free Birdees Mini Horses Short Sleeve Pajama Set Free Birdees Available in sizes 2T - 8 $34 You can stock up on pajamas from Free Birdees for the baby, kids, and yourself thanks to their wide range of sizes. The baby PJs are footie designs, toddlers (up to 3T) can choose from footies or two-piece sets, and big kids wearing up to size 10 can pick a two-piece set in all kinds of fun patterns. All of the pajamas are made from bamboo viscose, sized a little longer to prevent tops from riding up overnight, and won’t pill.

14 Jellifish Kids Girls Knit Two-Piece Pajamas, Long Sleeves & Shorts Set Jellifish Kids Available in sizes XS - XL $27.99 If you’re looking for more big kid or classic styles, Jellifish Kids has a great selection. They offer PJ sets and single pieces in sizes XS through XL in fun combinations and prints that older kids will love. This set comes with a pair of shorts with ruffle details and a French Terry long sleeve top to keep your kiddo both cozy and cool.