When hitting the slopes, it’s important to outfit your child with one of the best kids’ ski gloves so their little hands stay warm, dry, and comfortable. Ski gloves allow for better dexterity than mittens, but for colder days or younger kids, you might find mittens are warmer and easier to put on your child. Regardless of the style you choose, it’s important to select a pair that has a completely waterproof outer shell to ensure your kiddo’s hands stay dry. The gloves should be warm with plenty of insulation, which is typically made from a synthetic material that can hold its warmth even when wet — and a soft and cozy fleece or microfiber lining. Be sure that you choose gloves with grippy palms or fingers, too, to give your child a better grasp on the ski poles.

In order to ensure that the gloves you choose will fit well and actually stay on your child, use the manufacturer’s sizing chart or recommended age range to choose the most-appropriate size gloves, but also be on the lookout for pairs with an adjustable hook and loop closure, a buckle closure, or a drawstring at the wrist so you can achieve a tight, secure fit. Long, elastic cuffs are helpful for keeping snow out since they can be tucked in your child’s coat sleeves. If you anticipate you’ll be in extra-chilly weather conditions, a pair of gloves with a built-in hand warmer pocket can also be useful.

These three pairs of kids’ ski gloves are built to withstand even the coldest of days on the slopes. They’re all completely waterproof, super cozy, and well-priced at under $20.

1 The Overall Best Pair Of Kids Ski Gloves N'Ice Caps Kids Cold Weather Winter Gloves Amazon $18 See On Amazon With a knockout 4.7-star rating overall on Amazon after more than 4,000 reviews, it’s clear that this pick from N’Ice Caps is truly the best of the best when it comes to kids' ski gloves. The gloves are insulated with Thinsulate and lined with fleece, which means they’re amazingly warm but not too bulky. A waterproof exterior coating, as well as an integrated waterproof membrane, ensure your child’s fingers stay dry. A hook-and-loop closure around the wrist allows for adjustability and a tight, secure fit. A long 2.5-inch knitted cuff helps keep out everything from cold to wind to snow, as it can be tucked beneath your kid's coat sleeve. This pick also has grippy palms, thumbs, and fingers to ensure your child can hold on tight to any ski equipment, sleds, or other winter essentials. These gloves are available in a bunch of eye-catching patterns like blue digital camo and light purple pixel. And in terms of sizing, this pick comes in a range of options intended for kids as young as 3 to as old as 15. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "My son got the same pair last year but he grew so I purchased him the exact same gloves because he lives them. They are warm dry easy and they lasted on the hands of a 9 year old boy playing in the snow , skiing, ice skating, snowboarding [etc.] all winter." Available sizes: 3-4 years to 13-15 years

2 A Pair Of Ski Gloves With Zip Pockets C9 Champion Kids' Cold Weather Snow and Ski Glove Amazon $16 See On Amazon These ski gloves from C9 Champions are a high-quality pick made from 100% polyester with a soft lining that wicks away moisture to keep your kiddo's hands both warm and dry. A waterproof exterior shell is an absolute must for gloves — and luckily this pick has it. It's windproof, too. Another major plus of this pick? It has zippered pockets that are super convenient for stashing hand warmers, cash, ski tickets, or whatever else your child will need easily within reach. This pick also features a longer cuff that can be tucked into a jacket, an adjustable buckle closure at the wrist for a secure fit. Grippy palms make it easier to hold equipment, a reflective logo helps with visibility, and the gloves actually clip together for storage and travel. The only downside to this pick? It's only availably in two color options — charcoal and black. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "The C9 Champion Kid’s Snow and Ski Gloves were very well received by the daughter. The gloves run true to size, were comfortable to wear, and kept her hands warm and dry while skiing. Even after a few small falls and many snowballs, the gloves stayed warm and dry inside. The gloves are well made, easily clip together so they don’t get lost when not in use, and the wrists can be close to keep wind out and wrists/hands warm and dry. The held up perfectly fine when washed, and didn’t fade or fray at all. Overall, if you’re looking for a comfortable pair of gloves at a reasonable price, this is a great pair of ski gloves to consider." Available sizes: 4/7 and 8/16