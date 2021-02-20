When hitting the slopes, it’s important to outfit your child with one of the best kids’ ski gloves so their little hands stay warm, dry, and comfortable. Ski gloves allow for better dexterity than mittens, but for colder days or younger kids, you might find mittens are warmer and easier to put on your child. Regardless of the style you choose, it’s important to select a pair that has a completely waterproof outer shell to ensure your kiddo’s hands stay dry. The gloves should be warm with plenty of insulation, which is typically made from a synthetic material that can hold its warmth even when wet — and a soft and cozy fleece or microfiber lining. Be sure that you choose gloves with grippy palms or fingers, too, to give your child a better grasp on the ski poles.
In order to ensure that the gloves you choose will fit well and actually stay on your child, use the manufacturer’s sizing chart or recommended age range to choose the most-appropriate size gloves, but also be on the lookout for pairs with an adjustable hook and loop closure, a buckle closure, or a drawstring at the wrist so you can achieve a tight, secure fit. Long, elastic cuffs are helpful for keeping snow out since they can be tucked in your child’s coat sleeves. If you anticipate you’ll be in extra-chilly weather conditions, a pair of gloves with a built-in hand warmer pocket can also be useful.
These three pairs of kids’ ski gloves are built to withstand even the coldest of days on the slopes. They’re all completely waterproof, super cozy, and well-priced at under $20.