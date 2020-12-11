Shopping for the right pair of slippers for a child challenges you to find a balance between practicality and irresistible cuteness. In my hours searching for the perfect pair of cozy house shoes for little ones, I’ve learned that the best kids' slippers are easy to put on (and stay on) and feature anti-skid soles that prevent slipping when they run around your home. Luckily, there are plenty of fun and cozy options on Amazon to choose from — and there’s sure to be a pair your kid will love wearing.

Made from soft materials like flannel and fleece, the best slippers for children have comfortable design features like cushioned footbeds, and they're easy to put on and take off, which gives them a sense of independence. And for little kids, there are slippers with elastic cuffs, so they'll actually stay on those tiny feet. Perhaps most importantly, the slippers should have non-skid features on the soles, like grippy dots or treads, which will come in handy when your little one is running around on hard floors. (For even more durability and traction, some pairs have thick, treaded rubber soles that can be worn both indoors and outdoors.)

Below, I've included a wide range of styles children (and in some cases, adults) will love. From timeless basics to fun animal paw slippers, and a pair of magical unicorn slippers, there's a pair for everyone on this list.

1. A Classic Pair of Slippers In Lots Of Colors

Soft, plush, and classic sum up this pair of terry clog slippers. Made with anti-skid rubber soles and high-density foam insoles that mold to tiny feet, they’re both comfortable and practical. They also have raised collars at the heels to keep them from slipping off, too.

Available sizes: 11 - 13 little kid, 2 - 5 big kid

Available colors: 6

According to one reviewer: “Just got these today. Comfy and warm on this chilly night. They slip off and on easy."

2. A Cozy Pair Lined In Faux Shearling

With a cozy faux shearling lining, these slippers for kids feature soft plaid uppers with topstitching for a rustic look. They’re designed with anti-slip rubber soles that can be worn indoors and outdoors, and the heel cushions help absorb shock so they go easy on little feet. And if plaid isn’t your little one’s favorite, there's also a camo version and three faux suede options to choose from.

Available sizes: 1 - 2 and 11- 13 little kid, 3 - 7 big kid

Available colors and styles: 8

According to one reviewer: “My 3 year old LOVES THESE! We have tile floors throughout the house and these work perfectly with or without socks.”

3. A Pair Of Slippers For The Spider-Man Superfan

Snag these Spider-Man slippers for your Marvel-loving tot. Lightweight and soft, they're designed with plush uppers, cushioned footbeds, and vivid graphic details. The soft soles feature grippy dots to prevent slips, and the slippers are easy to put on and have elastic heels that keep them on.

Available sizes: 2 - 3 and 11 - 13 little kid

According to one reviewer: “My 5 year old loves all things Spider-Man! These were a huge hit! They fit him perfectly and are comfortable to wear around the house.”

4. A Pair Of Bootie Slippers That Comes In 6 Colors

These furry booties are sure to become a warm favorite. Lined in soft faux fur, they feature velour footbeds and trim, and feature lined rubber soles to prevent sliding. Plus, they cover the ankles to lock in heat on chilly days. The booties are available in six colors and patterns, including dusty pink, gray frost, and leopard print.

Available sizes: 7 - 12 toddler, 2 - 13 big kid

Available colors and styles: 6

According to one reviewer: “Perfect slippers for my 3 year old. They are extremely comfortable and seem to be very durable”

5. These Cute & Colorful Unicorn Slippers

Adorn your kid in mythical splendor with this pair of unicorn slippers. These colorful and cozy house shoes are made with a soft, plush material and feature textured rubber soles. But of course, it's the show-stopping 3-D ears and horns that children will love the most. Keep in mind that the slip-on style might be a little bit harder for little kids to keep on, so if you're interested, you can opt for a pair of slipper booties with unicorns instead.

Available sizes: 8.5 - 9.5 toddler, 1.5 - 13 little kid, 4 - 6 big kid

Available colors and styles: 5

According to one reviewer: “The sole is a surprisingly substantial, non slip, hard rubber which gives her a ton of traction on our hardwood floors while still keeping her tootsies warm and cozy. [...] Aside from the logistics- visually these slippers are absolutely adorable. You can’t not smile when you see your kiddo running around in these."

6. These Heart-Melting Slippers An Infant Can Wear

Sure, infants don't do much walking, but these baby bear slippers are too cute to resist, and they'll still keep tiny toes nice and warm. The cozy shoes have a sherpa exterior, plaid lining, memory foam insoles, and embroidered uppers. And yes, they have closed backs that keeps them on baby's feet.

Even better, the line has options for older children as well, like a pair of tartan plaid slip-ons with "Big Sis Bear" emblazoned on the uppers, or a faux fur pair that reads "Lil Bear." The soles are soft, with grippy dots to prevent sliding around.

Available sizes: 0 - 12 months infant, 5 - 12 toddler, 1 - 13 big kid

Available colors and styles: 16

According to one reviewer: “Super cute, warm. Has enough grip to prevent sliding on the floor! We got a matching set for the family.”

7. The Glam Pom-Pom Slippers

These velvet pom-pom slippers are fuzzy statement-makers. Made with plush, velvety material, the slip-on shoes have anti-skid rubber soles and cushioned footbeds.

Available sizes: 11 - 13 little kid, 2 - 5 big kid

Available colors: 4

According to one reviewer: “I love love love these slippers! They are comfy, soft, cute and well made.”

8. A Pair Of Elmo Or Cookie Monster Slippers With Sock Tops

More than 2,000 reviewers can't get enough of these Sesame Street Elmo slippers. Soft, cushioned, and lightweight, the slippers are adorned with your choice of Elmo or Cookie Monster plushies that are so fun for kids. The soft soles feature anti-skid dots, and the ribbed knit sock tops keep them securely on your little one's feet.

Available sizes: 3 - 10 toddler

Available colors and styles: 2

According to one reviewer: “The ankle sock part of this design is priceless. I needed something that my toddler was more likely to keep on her feet and this is definitely a winner!”

9. A Plush Slipper With Fun Design Options

Foster a love of fruits and veggies with these plush toddler slippers that come in five options: pineapples, carrots, avocados, strawberries, and peaches. The soft slippers have nonslip rubber soles that can be worn indoors and outdoors, and the slightly curved heels help keep them on.

Available sizes: 6 - 10 toddler, 1 - 13.5 little kid

Available colors and styles: 5

According to one reviewer: “Shipped fast and my daughter loves them. Wears them all day around the house and fits perfectly.”

10. A Pair Of Camouflage Memory Foam Slippers

These camouflage slippers are made with soft and breathable cotton terry with fuzzy memory foam insoles that feel so good on the feet. The closed heels keep them securely on, and the durable rubber soles prevent slips.

Available sizes: 7 - 10 toddler, 11 - 13.5 little kid, 2 - 5 big kid

Available colors: 2

According to one reviewer: “They are warm and very cushiony. My four year old loves them and says they are so warm and comfy.”

11. These Bunny Slippers With A Fluffy Lining

It's hard not to love these adorable bunny slippers with a warm fluffy lining. They have raised heel collars to keep them on the feet, and the nonslip soles are extra thick and durable. Plus, you can't beat the cute bunny embroidery and the fact that they come in 12 colors and styles.

Available sizes: 5 - 9 toddler, 9.5 - 13 little kid

Available colors and styles: 12

According to one reviewer: “I got this for my 16 month old to wear around the house and help support her when walking. I LOVE THEM! They stay on and fit perfectly.”

12. These Animal Paw Slippers Your Little One Won’t Want To Take Off

Children (and yes, adults, too) can’t get enough of these furry slippers. Designed to resemble dinosaur paws, they cover the feet and ankles and feature a comfy, warm lining and claws at the toes. The soles have non-slip dots, but keep in mind that they're soft and best for lounging around. You can also choose from other designs, like wolf paws or yeti paws.

Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

Available colors: 9

According to one reviewer: “I bought these for our 2 year old who recently discovered his love of dinosaurs. They are very well made. The outside is very soft and furry and the inside is a very soft cloth.”

13. A Pair Of Plush Paw Patrol Slippers

These Skye and Everest slippers will bring joy to Paw Patrol fans. They have closed backs, anti-slip dotted soft soles, and colorful plushies at the top. There's also a bootie Skye option that's perfect for kids who have trouble keeping slippers on their feet.

Available sizes: 1 - 4 toddler, 4 - 8 years little kid

Available colors and styles: 2

According to one reviewer: “So cute!!!"