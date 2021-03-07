Between spills, leaks, and hard-to-open tops, finding the right water bottle for your little one can be a challenge. The best kid's water bottles have smart designs that minimize spills, and are sized right to fit perfectly in their hands. They also come in a range of materials like stainless steel and BPA-free plastic.

Besides those essentials, there are a few other features to look for when choosing a water bottle for kids. First, you want to consider their age. Older kids will be able to twist tops on and off, and can most likely handle the increased water flow from a bottle with a spout lid. On the other hand, toddlers and preschool-aged kids may do better with a water bottle that has a straw. That way, they can better control the water flow, and the lid can snap down to prevent dirt from getting into the straw.

You also want to consider how your little one will use their new water bottle. If you plan on packing it in their backpack, you may want to get an insulated steel water bottle that will keep their drink cool all day while they're at school. But if your child is playing sports, a squeezable plastic bottle might be the best option to keep them hydrated. Some of this will also come down to personal preference, but keep in mind that plastic water bottles are generally lighter-weight.

Still aren't sure how to pick out a water bottle for kids? Here's a roundup of some high-quality and easy-to-handle options to get you started.

1. The Best Stainless Steel Bottle

Insulated stainless steel bottles are a great pick for hot weather or beach days, because they keep water cooler for longer than plastic. Even better? They're virtually indestructible for kids. Over 2,000 reviewers swear by this durable stainless steel water bottle for kids of all ages. At 14 ounces, it's the perfect size to keep your little one hydrated, yet small enough for most small hands to grip around the base without slipping. This water bottle also features an interior straw that makes it easy for kids to sip out of, despite it's slightly heavier steel frame.

This water bottle is double-insulated to keep water cool for hours with a silicone band at the bottom for a firm grip. Plus, the leakproof, flip-top spout is easy for kids of most ages to use, and the handle makes it super easy to carry on the go. The lid of this water bottle is top-rack dishwasher safe, but the bottle should be washed by hand. This comes in 12 different colors you can choose from. Linked here is the 14-ounce design, but it also comes in a 16-ounce option if you want to size up.

According to one reviewer: "Finally! A cup my toddler isn’t spilling everywhere. I bought this for my 3yo and loved it so much I went and bought one for myself and both my older kids the next day. I love the silicone bottom, no clanging when they put it down, or wobbling.After two months of every day use, it still looks brand new!"

2. A Slightly Smaller Stainless Steel Bottle With A Sealed Lid

For a few reasons, this stainless steel water bottle might be a better pick than the one above for a younger child. For one, it has a slightly smaller in both capacity and overall size, making it potentially easier to grip for smaller hands. This water bottle also has a smartly designed top which features a completely enclosed straw, so it's better at keeping the interior straw clean if it's dropped. This design also makes it that much more spill-proof, as the straw is safely tucked away in the lid. This bottle also features double-insulated stainless steel walls so your little one's drink stays cool all day long. This water bottle is dishwasher safe, but the manufacturer recommends hand washing to prolong the life of the bottle. Choose from one of three different colors: royal blue, teal, or light pink.

According to one reviewer: "We use lots of water bottles like this for our kids. Insulated is great in the summer for keeping water cool. This one is very durable and good quality. The top seals tight and does not leak. It has a little handle on top that is great for kids to carry it or to hook it onto something. Overall, very pleased with it."

3. The Best Plastic Bottle

This popular plastic bottle is much more lightweight than the stainless steel ones above, and it also features a sturdy handle on the lid that's a perfect size for small hands. This bottle is completely BPA-free, and dishwasher safe. The straw also flips closed to cut off the flow of water, making this bottle pretty leakproof. And with over 30 fun colors and graphics to choose from, your little one is sure to love their new water bottle. Over 35,000 reviewers have invested in this kid's water bottle from CamelBak.

According to one reviewer: "This is another brand that I do not mind spending a little more on due to the quality. I love that they have so many options in colors and patterns to choose from. My daughter gets so excited with each new cup she gets."

4. The Best Value

For only $12, you can snag this two-pack of 14-ounce water bottles, which is a fantastic deal. Each bottle is made from BPA-free plastic and designed with a curved shape to fit smaller hands. These bottles also feature Autoseal technology, which does exactly as it describes — automatically snaps off the flow of water, making this bottle leakproof. When your child is ready for a sip, they can press the single button on the side to release the seal, and when they let go, the bottle seals again. This water bottle lacks a straw like some of the other ones on this list, but its lightweight design is easy to pick up for any kid. Both the top and the bottom of this bottle are top-rack dishwasher safe. One note: Since the Autoseal requires the push of a button, many reviewers say these bottles are really better for pre-school-aged kids and older.

According to one reviewer: "These cups are great. My kids are big spillers, sometimes because they're not paying attention, sometimes because they're rough housing, and sometimes a little bit of both. These cups are pretty rugged and they rarely leak. We've actually got two identical sets of them because my wife and kids like them so much. Highly recommend!"

5. The Best For Active Kids

For kids that play sports, this squeezable water bottle holds 22 ounces of water and is made from from durable yet flexible BPA-free plastic that kids can squeeze to control the water flow. This bottle also features a twist-on top with a sport spout that makes it easy to get lots of water quickly when they're super thirsty. Plus, this bottle comes in a ton of really fun patterns for your child to choose from. The manufacturer recommends this water bottle be hand washed to preserve the designs and patterns on the bottle. One thing to keep in mind: Because it's meant to be tipped back and squeezed to sip, this water bottle lacks a straw.

According to one reviewer: "We purchased this for our 3 year old daughter. She loves it. She was so happy and it is helping her drink enough water, while having a big kid cup [like] her brother."