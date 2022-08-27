There’s nothing sweeter than watching your little one cozy up with one of the best loveys for babies. To get your baby the perfect lovey, you’ll want to look for one that’s cuddly soft — fabrics like cotton, microfiber, and polyester are great options — and is also easy to clean. Because, let’s face it, between spit-ups and blowouts, your baby’s lovey is bound to get dirty, so also look for one that’s easy to wash — ideally in the washing machine — and durable enough to last for the long haul. As with all baby products, safety is of the utmost importance when you’re choosing a lovey, so you’ll also want to ensure your pick has no small parts (like buttons or beads) that could be potential choking hazards.

Other Things To Consider When Choosing A Lovey For Babies

Most loveys feature an adorable stuffed animal attached to a small blanket, but some also come with extras to occupy your baby, such as fun tags, a built-in rattle, or little knots for your child to explore. And some can even be personalized.

While it may be tempting to give your baby their lovey during naps or at night to help them self soothe, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends keeping cribs blankie-free for the first 12 months due to the potential threat of suffocation and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). That said, loveys can still be a wonderful item for your baby during their wake periods, since they offer plenty of comfort and security.

Parents on Amazon indicate that these five loveys are amazingly soft and cuddly, and that their littles love them dearly. They’re all less than $30, so you may want to pick up a couple of backups in case the original ever gets lost.

1 A Fan-Favorite Lovey For Babies Hudson Baby Security Blanket Amazon $11 See On Amazon Cozy, comforting, and cute — it’s no wonder that this Hudson Baby lovey has such a major fan following on Amazon, boasting a near-perfect 4.8-star rating overall after 7,500-plus reviews. Reviewers on the site indicate that they’ve put this pick in the washing machine plenty of times, and that it has held up well. This lovey is available in a wide range of options with different stuffed animals and prints, including a sweet pink bunny, a fuzzy lion, and a winter-themed snowman. You can even stock up with a three-pack of different designs. One reviewer wrote: “This is my 1 year olds favorite lovie. I bought [a] second one to have as a back up, since he always sleeps with it and takes it around the house. It’s very soft, cute and cleans up really good. I washed it in washing machine many times, it always looks exactly the same after washing and drying in a dryer.” Material: Polyester | Blanket size: 14 x 14 inches | Machine washable: Yes | Available designs: 21 (including multi-packs)

2 An Organic Cotton Lovey With Entertaining Knots Burt's Bees Baby Lovey Plush Amazon $15 See On Amazon Featuring an 100% organic cotton exterior, this lovey from Burt’s Bees is so amazingly soft your little one won’t be able to resist carrying and cuddling up with it. The lovey has a stuffed bee that’s attached to a yellow blanket with four small knots for a little extra entertainment. This lovey’s blanket is a bit smaller than the others on this list, but that can also mean that it’s easier for little hands to hold. This pick can be cleaned in the washing machine. One reviewer wrote: “Nice, soft, cute blankie. As a parent you want the best for your kid - and I love that it is organic!” Material: Organic cotton shell with polyester fill | Blanket size: 12 x 12 inches | Machine washable: Yes | Available designs: 1

3 A Personalized Lovey With A Built-In Rattle Sona G Designs Custom Personalized Teddy Bear Lovie Amazon $25 See On Amazon This cozy lovey for babies can be personalized with a name, making it a wonderful keepsake for your own baby or a gift for a child. The name is embroidered directly onto the soft blanket, and there’s room for 10 characters. You can even choose from five fonts and 20 different text colors, too. Depending on the specific name, the embroidery will measure approximately 1 to 2 inches tall. Aside from the customization aspect of this pick, this lovely features plenty more excellent qualities. The brown bear stuffed animal on top is the perfect cuddly friend, and it has a built-in rattle for a bit of extra fun. The entire lovey is made from a plush polyester material that shoppers have reported is super soft, but the manufacturer recommends hand-washing it in cold water. If you don’t want to personalize this pick, you can purchase the plain version, too. One reviewer wrote: “I don’t normally write reviews, but in this case I absolutely had to. This product came PERFECTLY. Adorable, soft, perfect size, wonderful lettering. I couldn’t have asked for a better gift for my baby nephew & I will DEFINITELY be purchasing more if I ever need anything like this made again. Absolutely wonderful work. 10/10 highly recommend.” Material: Polyester | Blanket size: 14 x 14 inches | Machine washable: No | Available designs: 6

4 A Lovey With An Interesting Texture BORITAR Elephant Security Blanket Amazon $13 See On Amazon Babies will absolutely love the feeling of this adorable lovey. Made from 100% polyester, the blanket of the lovey features an interesting raised dot texture on one side and a fun animal print on the other. The elephant stuffed animal on top is the cutest and is super soft to boot. However, there are other equally adorable options, including a green dinosaur and a yellow bee. One reviewer wrote: “So perfect, was nervous it might not be as soft as the picture but it absolutely is! And the size is great too. The baby is obsessed with this lovey, great to snuggle up with! Already ordered to gift to another baby!” Material: Polyester | Blanket size: 14 x 14 inches | Machine washable: Yes | Available designs: 7

5 A Lovey With Grabbable Tags Mary Meyer Taggies Character Blanket Amazon $21 See On Amazon With more than 15 looped ribbon tags for your little one to touch and explore (don’t worry, they’re designed with safety in mind), this Mary Meyers lovey could surely become your child’s new favorite comfort item. But don’t just take my word for it; Amazon reviewers are wild about this pick, too, giving it an impressive 4.8-star rating overall on the site, after 1,000-plus reviews. The monkey lovey is made from microfiber, which is soft, cozy, machine-washable, and durable. It’s bright and colorful, and features embroidered detailing on the blanket. If you find that your baby enjoys exploring the tags on this pick, there are coordinating items available including a mat and a book, too. One reviewer wrote: “We are a big fan of Taggies in our house. My daughter loved hers so much, I had to buy a backup, just so I could wash her original blanket. When we had our son, I knew I would be buying him a Taggies blanket as well. He loves the bright colors of this blanket and the super soft material. I would highly recommend these blankets to anyone with little ones!” Material: Microfiber | Blanket size: 13.5 x 13.5 inches | Machine washable: Yes | Available designs: 1 (plus other Taggies toy options)

