A magnetic drawing board — like the iconic Magna Doodle — has long been a toy favored by kids (and parents!) because of how much freedom it gives them to express their creative side in a fun, no-mess way. The best magnetic drawing boards on today's market, however, have come along way from that classic graphite design. Besides carrying handles and tethered pens, you'll find multicolored boards, fun accessories, and some are even smartly designed to help build on language and motor skills.

With so many neat drawing boards to consider, the first thing to think about is how you intend for your child to use it. If it's simply to let their imagination run wild, a straightforward, colorful model with a stylus and sliding eraser will keep them entertained. Besides extras (like magnets or stencils), the biggest difference you'll find between those is the size of the drawing pad itself. An 8 by 10-inch (the size of printer paper) display offers plenty of doodle space, but consider an even more compact one if you want extra portability.

Beyond sketching, these magnetic toys are also great for learning to write letters and numbers, however, if you have a pre-K or early elementary-school-aged child and you really want to hone in on developing fine motor skills, look for models with more interactive features like animated guides or tactile metal beads.

Note: Make sure you pay attention to the suggested age range as you shop. Some products may be listed as safe for children under the age of 3, but because of their small parts (most of which are magnetic, no less), they could pose a choking hazard.

Ready to shop? You'll find a list of the best magnetic drawing boards you can buy on Amazon below!

1. This Best-Selling Magnetic Drawing Board

Recommended Ages: 3 and up

3 and up Frame Size: 12.5 x 16.5 inches

This BPA-free plastic SGILE magnetic drawing board is a popular option on Amazon because it checks off all of the boxes parents are looking for in a basic (but quality) doodle pad that will last through the bumps and drops kids will likely put it through. The 8 by 10-inch drawing area is sizeable, there are eight color zones (with four total colors), and an easy-to-glide eraser. Plus, the pen is secured via a string and the four stamps have secure magnetic slots to store them in. And while it is a minor detail, the curvy design in the handle is perfect for keeping your little one's grip comfortable as they inevitably carry it from room to room. Choose from a blue or purple frame.

Helpful review: “My four year old grandson noticed the new box near his other toys and wanted to know if it was for him. He was so excited about drawing, the colors created, and the magic eraser. He spent some time with it and explaining what he was doing and seeing while he discovered the features. He gives the magic drawing board an A+!”

2. This Affordable & Compact Option That Comes With Its Own Bag

Recommended Ages: 3 and up

3 and up Frame Size: 7.5 x 10.4 inches

Most of the boards on this list are already great for car rides or restaurant entertainment, but if you're looking for one in a smaller, more compact size this Wellchild magnetic drawing board with its 4 by 6 inches display is a fantastic option. And it even comes with its own adorable drawstring carrying bag! In addition, it boasts four-color drawing zones, an attached pen, and three magnetic stamps (with holders along the side). Made of BPA-free plastic with a sliding eraser, this is also one of the most affordable magnetic drawing boards you're likely to find.

Helpful review: ”My little guy loves this so much! Lightweight, small and easy to use and nice that you can keep erasing as my son loves to keep drawing on it. We are about to travel and this will definitely help him pass the time on the plane.”

3. An Extra-Large Magnetic Drawing Board That Includes Tons Of Fun Accessories

Recommended Ages: 3 and up

3 and up Frame Size: 13 x 18 inches

Boasting an extra-large 8.5 by 11.5-inch drawing space, this Gamenote magnetic drawing board gives your child tons of surface area to doodle, draw, and be creative. It features four colors across eight zones and an easy-to-use sliding eraser. Parents will also appreciate that this board comes with two pens: one attached to the board with string and a second replacement one. In addition, you'll receive a treasure trove of accessories, including five fruit stamper magnets, six stencils, and two cute stickers. In addition to the blue frame (pictured), you can also get this pad in a bright yellow.

Helpful review: “Bought this as a gift for my niece, and she loves it. Writes in a solid line, unlike older versions where you would sometimes get in complete lines due a magnetic issue. Oh and it draws in rainbow! The stamps are a big plus. Best thing is the size. It’s large, so much room to create a masterpiece.”

4. This Interactive Device That Teaches Kids To Draw 70+ Letters & Objects

Recommended Ages: 3 and up

3 and up Frame Size: 12 x 14 inches

While the 6- by 8-inch drawing pad on this VTech creative center only produces a gray color, it does offer plenty of other standout features that have helped it earn high praise from more than 2,300 Amazon customers. Besides an attached pen and two stamps, there's a handle and eight stencils, but the coolest part is that the gadget doubles as a battery-operated mini computer (two AA demo batteries are included, but you'll eventually need to replace them). In addition to playing music and teaching shapes, there are step-by-step instructions to help kids learn to write letters and even spell their own name (which you program in). Per, one Amazon reviewer who's a former kindergarten teacher, it's an "invaluable resource" for any child in their early reading years.

Helpful review: "This toy that I got for my 4 year old has really helped in getting her comfortable with writing. She is able to take it anywhere and she sits and practices at her leisure without being asked or coerced."

5. This Magnetic Beadboard That Kids Of All Ages Love

Recommended Ages: 3 and up

3 and up Frame Size: 10 by 12 inches

For a bit more of a modern twist on a magnetic board, kids can use this beadboard to create pictures while also stimulating their sense of touch and boosting hand-eye coordination. Using a handful of idea cards that come with it (or their own imagination), your little one can take the standalone pen to pull the hundreds of metal beads to the surface to create images and then erase them by pushing the beads back down with their fingers. The brand states it's safe for kids age 3 and up (the beads are contained in the board), but plenty of reviewers mentioned it's fun for all ages. One downside to consider, however, per a handful of users, is that the metal pieces can make the board a little on the noisy side.

If your child is working on drawing letters, this alphabet beadboard is also worth considering.

Helpful review: "It's sturdy, allows for imaginative play, and is way more engaging than just paper and pencil, crayons, or even magna-doodle type toys. The ability to design your images one dot at a time really allows for intentional creations. They will play with it for an hour at a time, practicing letters and words, playing tic-tac-toe and pictionary, and finding new ways to write and erase with different shape magnets and other items."

You May Also Like: This LCD Drawing Board That Erases With The Touch Of A Button

Recommended Ages: 3 and up

3 and up Frame Size:

This KOKODI writing tablet is basically a high-tech version of a magnetic drawing board that utilizes a 6.8 by 9.8-inch LCD screen, allowing for crisp, precise drawing. It's been given a 5-star rating by more than 4,000 shoppers because of how simple but neat it is. The included pen, which can be used loose or with an optional string that tethers it to the board, writes in vibrant rainbow colors across the display. Best of all, the screen erases with the touch of a button, but you also have the option of sliding a lock button in the event your little artist isn't quite ready to move on yet from their drawing.

The pad will be ready to go as soon as it's delivered to you as a battery is already installed (giving you up to six months of battery life; no recharging required). While the manufacturer doesn't indicate what kind of coin battery it takes, you will find one refill in the box.

Helpful review: “We've had it for 7 months and it's got not one scratch even after all the abuse my kid has done to it. It's so much fun to use my 3.5 yr old loves it! We practice letters, shapes and numbers on it and he loves to use it on road trips for doodling. Great buy love that it comes with a little cord so we dont lose the pen. It has a lock button so if he wants to save his drawing he can. Also love that it came with a battery and writes beautifully!”