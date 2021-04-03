Shopping for bras in larger sizes is no small feat. With breastfeeding increasing your breast size up to several cups, this is a task that will now require even more thoughtfulness. Luckily, I’ve done the heavy lifting for you. The best nursing bras for large breasts are wireless and have wide underbands and straps for proper support of tender breasts fluctuating with milk supply.

What To Avoid In A Nursing Bra

Fit is key with any bra but especially so when you’re breastfeeding. Common pitfalls are too-tight straps that dig into shoulders and overflowing cups. Beyond the discomfort of a bra that’s too small, it can result in swelling and other issues while you’re breastfeeding, including the dreaded mastitis. Skip bras with underwires since they can add unwelcome pressure to your milk ducts.

What To Look For In A Nursing Bra

A wide and sturdy underband, which extends around your back, is actually what’s providing the most support, contrary to the common assumption that the shoulder straps are doing the heavy lifting. You may find yourself needing more band length, so look for bras with several hook-and-eye options or additional bra extenders for a better fit. You’ll also want wide shoulder straps for additional support; even if these sturdy straps look a bit on the industrial side, you’ll appreciate that comfort in the long run.

Materials & Extra Considerations

A bra with some stretch is going to be your best friend; at least 5% spandex/elastane in a nursing bra provides flexible support that’s comfortable both before and after a feeding. Cups that are lined, ideally with breathable cotton, are nice to help absorb any leaks, though as a nursing parent you may be tucking nursing pads into your bra for protection. Drop-down cups that clip and unclip offer great support, but pull-aside styles are also convenient and are commonly found in sleep bras.

Here are the six best nursing bras for large breasts, plus a bra extender for easily adjusting your bra’s band as needed.

1. The Overall Best Nursing Bra For Large Breasts

Sizes: Small — X-Large (32 to 42 Band; B to F Cup)

Colors: 6

This nursing bra for large breasts has won not one, but two awards: a National Parenting Products Award (2018) and a Mom’s Choice Award. This wire-free, drop-down clip bra features wide, adjustable straps and a wide underband with four hook-and-eye closures that extend into six positions for the most adjustable fit on this list. It comes with removable padding.

This nylon bra is made with 8% elastane and meets the OEKO-TEX certification indicating it’s free of harmful substances. Choose from six hues, including black, coral, and white.

A helpful review: “I waited to order a nursing bra until right before I delivered because I was trying to find a cheaper one. I literally tried every bra from Target (which all had issues), and finally decided to spend the extra and get this one. I’m so glad I did—it’s a great bra. The cups that come in it definitely have to get taken out, but other than that I have only positive things to say. Ordered the medium (34B pre-pregnancy, 34D at the end of pregnancy) fit true to size. Still fit when my milk came in and will use for many months to come. Ordering more colors because I love it so much!”

2. The Best Value

Sizes: Small — XX-Large (30 to 42 Band; A to F Cup)

Colors: 6 multicolor packs

Considering nursing gear will be worn temporarily, you may prefer a pack of nursing bras that has you covered for under $30. Three nursing bras are often recommended — one to wash, one to wear, one to spare — and this set of three checks all the boxes.

Each bra is wire-free with drop-down clips for easy access when breastfeeding. Both the straps and underband are wide, with with four hook-and-eye closures in the back that extend into four positions for added support. They come with removable foam inserts and ribbing at the bust where it meets the band keeps breasts comfortably in place. They're made of nylon and 8% spandex for a stretchy fit, especially as your breast fullness fluctuates with feedings. Plus, these bras meet the Standard 100 by OEOK-TEX, which means they were independently tested and found to be free of harmful substances.

For their budget-friendly price point and supportive construction, it’s no wonder these bras maintain a 4.5-star rating with over 6,000 reviews on Amazon. This convenient three-pack is available in six color combinations.

A helpful review: “These bras are an extremely good value. I was expecting these to be just ok, but was pleasantly surprised when I tried them on. They fit great under clothes and give a great amount of support. They're full coverage and very comfortable for a nursing mom. [...] I really love the back- 4 hooks keeps everything looking smooth. [...] I have tried lots of other nursing bras (some several times the price of these) and these are by far the best. I just ordered a second set of them!”

3. The Most Stylish

Sizes: Small — 5X-Large (32 to 48 Band; A to E Cup)

Colors: 12

Here’s another favorite nursing bra with over 3,000 reviews, and its racerback design can easily be slipped on and off, and it offers extra support for your back. The bra’s front has drop-down clips for access, and the wide straps are adjustable.

This bra’s cups provide full coverage (although there’s no removable padding). Made of breathable cotton, this bra contains 4% spandex, which is slightly less than some sources recommend, but reviewers reported that it is comfortably stretchy. Choose from a dozen colors, including blue, beige, and pink.

A helpful review: “These are great! Wore these everyday while on maternity leave and constantly nursing. I wear them when I'm just home hanging around the house.”

4. The Best Bra For Hands-Free Pumping

Sizes: Small — Large (32 to 46 Band, B to G Cup)

Colors: 2

Planning on pumping? Go hands-free with this pumping and nursing bra designed to support up to G cups. It has drop-down clips for easy breastfeeding access or you can also slide in a bottle attachment for pumping. The bra’s wide, adjustable straps and pull-down cup style make it supportive enough to comfortably hold large breasts and also secure pumping attachments in place. (Pumping bras that pull to the side, with straps that don’t adjust, can often feel too loose to hold a pumping bottle securely.)

The racerback pull-on style has been tested for compatibility with breast pumps from several brands, including Medela, Philips Avent, Evenflo, Lansinoh, and Spectra. This bra is a blend of cotton, modal, and Spandex, though the manufacturer doesn’t specify what percentage of each. The bra comes in black or gray

A helpful review: “I could cry I’m so happy to have found this bra. [...] This bra is AWESOME. It fits well and provides comfortable support without making you feel suffocated. It’s my second ‘pumping’ bra [...] It’s extremely easy to get the pump parts in and holds the valves in place. I’ve tried many other nursing bras - big box stores, expensive ‘busty’ lines and generic, cheap sets off amazon. This is by far my favorite for sleeping and pumping.”

5. The Best Nursing Bra For Sleep

Sizes: Small — Large (32 to 42 Band, B to F Cup)

Colors: 2

A nighttime bra can be helpful for light support when breasts are tender or engorged while also holding nursing pads in place to absorb leaks overnight. This soft nursing bra is designed by Medela, the same company you may trust when choosing a quality breast pump. It’s wire-free with a racerback and a convenient crisscross front that you can pull aside when breastfeeding.

This bra is made of moisture-wicking nylon and 8% spandex and is OEKO-TEX certified. It comes in black or white and boasts a 4.6-star rating with more than 1,800 reviews.

A helpful review: “I ordered this bra to sleep in, mostly for the purpose of holding my nursing pads in place at night. When I first saw the image I thought the bra would be constricting, possibly leading to a plugged duct. That has not been the case. I am very pleased with this bra. It is lightweight and very comfortable. It’s not supportive per se, I personally would not wear this out of the house, but it is perfect for the stated use. Its very simple to nurse in [...] The bra looks kind of small when you first open it. Size large doesn’t appear all that large for us D+ cups, but rest assured it stretches quickly and easily and is really comfortable.”

Nice To Have: A Bra Extender

Your bra band size may fluctuate throughout your breastfeeding journey, and a set of bra extenders can help make a bra instantly more comfortable by widening the band. This set comes with three nylon extenders, each with three rows of hook-and-eye closures. Here you get one each in black, white, and beige, but you can also choose from other colorway combos and even extenders for bras with fewer or more rows of hooks. They’re a tried-and-true favorite with over 8,000 reviews.

A helpful review: “Can't go wrong w this 3pc used for nursing bras & it did exactly what it was supposed to. Would recommend & would buy again”