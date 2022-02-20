Whether you’re doing an intense HIIT circuit, enjoying a relaxing yoga session, or just lounging, wearing the proper gear will help you feel your best. For those who are nursing, that means investing in the best nursing sports bras, which provide enough support to keep you comfortable during your workout while still allowing easy access for feeding sessions (they usually feature a panel that conveniently unclips). As with ordinary sports bras, nursing sports bras vary when it comes to the amount of support they offer — for lower impact workouts (think yoga or walking), you can get away with less supportive picks, while high-impact workouts likely require extra-supportive bras with wider (possibly cushioned) straps, molded cups, and/or a thick band. Be on the lookout for sports bras with adjustable features to accommodate changes in your body, too — this can include a hook-and-eye closure or even adjustable straps.

Beyond that, there are additional features to consider. Most nursing sports bras pull on or feature a closure in the back, however there are some picks that boast a zip-up front design — this feature is particularly helpful if you’re dealing with sensitivity and need a bra that’s super easy to get on and off. If you need a bra that works for pumping in addition to nursing, opt for a sports bra with dual clips that’ll allow you to do either of these.

Another factor when picking out the best nursing sports bra is the material that it’s made from. If you tend to sweat, choose picks made from moisture-wicking fabrics like polyester or nylon. Want a softer, more breathable sports bra you don’t need to dry super quickly? Opt for bras made from cotton, which are also super comfy for lounging. Oftentimes, nursing sports bras feature some spandex for stretchiness.

Finally, pay close attention to sizing — some nursing sports bras come in broad size ranges (like small to 3X-large), while others come in specific sizes based on your band and cup for a more custom fit. Always reference the manufacturer’s sizing chart to get a better idea on which size to go with, but also consider sizing up if you need extra space for a nursing pad.

With that said, check out these eight nursing sports bras — they’re all highly rated on Amazon with reviewers indicating they’re comfortable for workouts, plus easy to nurse in.

1. A Highly Rated Nursing Sports Bra For Low-Impact Exercise

Tremendously popular on Amazon — with a 4.6-star rating overall, after 2,000-plus reviews — this racerback nursing sports bra from Kindred Bravely is an excellent choice for low-impact exercise like yoga, pilates, walking, hiking, and more. The pull-on bra boasts a thick band for support, plus adjustable straps for a comfortable fit. Made from nylon, polyester, and spandex, the bra is breathable and moisture-wicking. When it comes time to feed your little one, this pick features an easy-to-access, clip-down style front. Just be sure to hand wash the bra when it gets dirty!

Choose from eight color options, including neutrals like black or gray, and vibrant options like berry or terracotta. This pick will work for those with a cup size up to E, but it also comes in another version that’s suitable for those with a cup size up to I.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “First maternity bra I’ve purchased that is actually comfortable and has great coverage, too. I love that it is like a sports bra and could be used for some lower impact workouts- probably not running, but this would work for walking or other low impact workouts! This product fits well and the shoulder straps are easily adjustable without coming loose on their own. The clips for nursing are easy to clip and I clip, too. I also love how soft and durable this seems to be!”

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

2. A Nursing Sports Bra For High-Impact Workouts

With its thick straps and supportive design, this nursing sports bra from La Leche League is specifically meant to be worn during high-impact workouts — and multiple Amazon reviewers confirm that they use it for exactly that comfortably! The wire-free bra is made from a combination of polyester, cotton, and spandex, so it’s soft, yet moisture-wicking if you tend to sweat. This pick boasts a pull-on style with a racerback, and it unclips in the front for quick access for nursing sessions. Choose from a handful of color options, and hand wash as needed.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I have been living in this bra ever since I got it. It is super comfortable and supportive enough to let me run without discomfort. I originally bought this bra just for the gym. It seemed like there was no good nursing sports bra out there that allowed me the freedom of running and then nursing the babies when I was done. [...]. This bra has held up in all accounts and I like to run fairly fast (8-9 minute mile) and my breasts are quite heavy (I'm large breasted and nursing twins).”

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

3. A Nursing Sports Bra That’s Made From A Cotton Blend

If you’re hoping for a super comfortable nursing sports bra, this one from Gratlin is it — and Amazon reviewers certainly agree, hence the solid 4.5-star rating overall they give this pick, after 4,500-plus reviews. Made almost entirely from cotton (with just a touch of spandex for some stretch), the bra is wonderfully soft to the touch. And design details like a wide, elastic band and thick straps just increase the overall comfort level of this pick. This sports bra features a pull-on style with a racerback, and a clip-down front that’ll allow you to easily feed your babe pre- or post-low impact workout.

This pick will fit those with a band size up to 48 and a cup size up to E. Choose from a range of colors and even a few subtle patterns, too.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I have probably 20 different sports bras/ nursing bras. This one is my go to. Supportive yet breathable, comfy and sturdy. Honestly the best nursing bra I own.”

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

4. A Nursing Sports Bra That’s Under $20

With a price tag of less than $20, you’ll likely find yourself stocking up on several of these nursing sports bras from Playtex. But the plusses of this pick don’t end with the price — the nursing sports bra boasts thin, built-in padding (a hard feature to come by, trust me!), a clip-down front for breastfeeding, and a side sling in the cups for added security. Plus, the adjustable straps allow for a customizable fit. Made from polyester and spandex, this pull-on pick is moisture-wicking with a bit of stretch. And according to reviewers, it’s great for lower-impact activities like yoga.

Choose from four neutral color options and be sure to wash by hand.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “What a hidden gem! This is a great sports bra for running and weight lifting workouts. I feel secure and it is a typical clip nursing bra when the little one gets fussy mid sweat sesh. Has been a lifesaver so I don't have to cut my workout short to change into another bra/outfit. It is pretty moisture wicking too, so I don't feel like the baby is getting dropped on with sweat while nursing. I didn't have this bra with my first kiddo but I am so grateful to have found it now!”

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

5. A Nursing Sports Bra With Molded Cups

Sports bras with molded cups are great because they hug your body, providing plenty of support without bulkiness. And luckily, this nursing-friendly pick (it clips down in front!) boasts this highly sought-after feature. Another major plus? This sports bra has a hook-and-eye closure in the back with five slots, allowing you to adjust the band as needed.

Made from polyester and elastane, this pick is great at wicking sweat — and it even features a spacer fabric that allows for air to flow between the layers for a cooling effect. The wide straps are ultra supportive, while the flexi-wire design helps with this as well. The bra is designed for low-, medium-, and high-impact workouts, though some wearers suggested it didn’t work as well for more intense sessions.

Choose from three color options — gray, black, or blue. This pick should only be hand washed.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Love love love this bra!!! when it comes to fitness and breast feeding they don't match well [...] I'm naturally a busty mama and it's great have the RIGHT support! [...] I'm training for a triathlon and this makes it WAY nicer on my girls;) THANK YOU!”

Available sizes: 32B — 40K

6. A Zip-Front Sports Bra

Dealing with any sensitivity, tenderness, or pain from breastfeeding? You’ll appreciate having these zip-front sports bras on hand, which so easy and comfy to get on and off. While not technically nursing bras, plenty of reviewers on Amazon commented that they used these as such — just unzip the front and you can easily breastfeed your little one. Made from nylon and spandex, the sports bras are plenty breathable for sweaty workouts, and they’re described as providing medium support with thick straps and a racerback design. Removable pads are a plus of this pick, as is the price — around $30 (or less, depending on your size) for three bras is a steal!

This pick is sold in variety packs with different color options, and it should be washed by hand.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I bought these to use as breastfeeding sports bras. They are soft and much more comfortable than expected, and provide enough support where I can run [...] but not so tight that I have to worry about clogged ducts or reduced supply. I’m a fan.”

Available sizes: Medium — 3X-Large

7. A Nursing Sports Bra With Cushioned Straps

The wide, adjustable, cushioned straps on this nursing sports bra from Leading Lady are a total game-changer when it comes to comfort — you’ll love how they sit on your shoulders without digging in! This sports bra boasts an adjustable closure on the back, allowing you to achieve a good fit even if your body experiences any changes. Made from a combination of cotton, polyester, and spandex, this pick is soft, breathable, and moisture-wicking. And it boasts lightly padded cups, a clip-down front, and a wire-free design, not to mention your your choice of two different colors. Wear it for lower impact exercise and hand wash as needed.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “​​First of all, the sports style seems to be the most comfortable for that extra support as long as there is a full support lining for when you're unclipped and actually nursing - this bra has it - no uni-boob squishing, and good support all around. Second, the wide straps- I don't care what size you are, breasts full of milk are heavy, the wide soft straps are a saver for your shoulders and back [...] Third - and this is probably the biggest one for me - there are ‘Regular’ bra clips in the back - no need to try to pull the thing over your head. The convenience of a regular bra with the comfort of the sports style - I love it!”

Available sizes: 36B — 46DDD

8. A Sports Bra For Both Nursing & Pumping

If you nurse and pump, consider this specialized sports bra from Kindred Bravely in your life — it features dual clips (one for the pumping layer and the other for the nursing layer), allowing you to easily do both without having to switch bras. Oh, and don’t worry, the bra is compatible with all standard pump flanges. Designed for low-impact workouts, the sports bra features a pull-over style with a racerback, plus removable cups. It’s made from nylon, polyester, and spandex, so it’s moisture-wicking with a good amount of stretch.

This specific sports bra will work for those with a band size of up to 44 and a cup size of up to E, though there is also another option available that’s suitable for those with a cup size of up to I.

Choose from three color options — black, teal, or ombre purple.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “After hearing people talk highly [of] these bras I had to try, now I have 4!!! These are my go to bra now. I love that I can both pump and nurse in the same bra and the sports bra style is a real win! I'm not [a] clasped bra fan, so this was a great find!”