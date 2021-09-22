Fall Fun

child apple picking from dad's shoulders
Cavan Images, Getty images

The 10 Best Apple Picking Farms In The U.S.

Savor a cider donut at these 10 stunning apple orchards.

by Grace Gallagher
Located in Parkdale, Oregon, the family-owned Kiyokawa Orchard grows over 150 varieties of apples, pears, cherries, and stone fruit. Plus there’s local honey, jam, and fresh cider available at the farm stand.@kiyokawafamilyorchards
Fishkill Farms in the Hudson Valley offers apple picking (reservations required), or you can shop the fruit in their farm store that has everything from luxe bath products to locally grown produce. Don’t forget to visit the cider bar before you go.@fishkillfarms

