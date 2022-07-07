Shopping

Amazon's Best Prime Day Deals Are Selling Quickly: Here's What You Don't Want To Miss

by BDG Commerce
Updated: 
Originally Published: 

It’s not too late to celebrate Prime Day 2022! While today, July 13, marks the last day of sales, members can still find plenty of great deals on items like Alexa devices, televisions, clothes, and great summertime finds for you and the kids. Feeling a bit overwhelmed? Don’t worry — our team of editors is here to make sure you get the best deals possible.

41% Off This Popular Sheet Set

Mellanni Sheet Set
Amazon
-

With a variety of sizes, over 40 color and print options, almost 300,000 reviews, and a solid 4.5-star rating, this sheet set has a lot of things going for it. Made of soft, silky microfiber, they'll keep you cool and comfortable all night long, while remaining fade, stain, shrink, and wrinkle resistant. Best of all, they're washer and dryer safe for easy cleaning.

65% Off A 12-Pack Of Sharpie Fine Point Markers

Sharpie Fine Point Permanent Markers (12-Pack)
Amazon
-

Whether you're a creative, a student, a note-taker, or an organizer, you can never have enough Sharpies. This pack features 12 vibrant colors, all with a fine-point tip that works well on paper, plastic, and even metal. It's earned a 4.8-star rating from almost 40,000 reviewers.

49% Off This Pack Of Fruit of the Loom Underwear

Fruit of the Loom Beyondsoft Underwear (6-Pack)
Amazon
-

It doesn't get any better than full-coverage underwear, and these Fruit of the Loom panties deliver, with a 4.6-star overall rating after 29,000 reviews. Soft and durable, they feel great on, and hold up wash after wash.

50% Off This 5-Pack Of iPhone Chargers

Vodrais Original Apple MFi Certified iPhone Charger 5 Pack (6 feet)
Amazon
-

With a knockout 4.6-star rating overall, this set of lightning cables is Amazon's choice for iPhone chargers. And it makes total sense why that’s the case. With a classic look and 6-foot cord, these chargers have a copper core and smart chip that keep your Apple products from overcharging. There's no better time to stock up on lightning cables, since this five-pack is on a deep, deep discount.

58% Off This 50-Pack Of KN95 Masks

HIWUP KN95 Face Masks (50-Pack)
Amazon
-

With a 4.4-star overall rating after more than 6,000 reviews, this 50-pack of KN95 face masks is a fan favorite — and it's on sale now. The masks are designed to comfortably cover the face, mouth, nose, and chin, and they filter out more than 95% of particles in the air.

48% Off These Cooling Gel Pillows

Beckham Hotel Collection Luxury Gel Cooling Pillows (Set Of 2)
Amazon
-

This set of two cooling gel-filled pillows will feel like sleeping in the most luxurious of hotels. They're designed to provide plush yet gently firm support whether you're a back, side or stomach sleeper. And best of all, these pillows won't scrunch or lose their shape as you sleep. With over 100,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, these pillows are best-sellers for good reason.

58% Off These Extra Long iPhone Charger Cords

SMALLELECTRIC Extra Long iPhone Charger Cords (3-Pack)
Amazon
-

These ultra-long, ultra-durable lightning cables are a cut above the rest. They're 10 feet in length so you can charge up while actually using your iPhone, and the ends are doubly reinforced with rubber and copper so they won't bend or fray. After almost 43,000 global ratings, they come out with 4.5 stars.

62% Off These Makeup Brushes & Blender Sponges

BESTOPE PRO Makeup Brushes & Blender Sponges Set (16-Piece)
Amazon
-

Grab all of the tools you'll need for your entire makeup routine in one fell swoop. This set from BESTOPE PRO comes with various sponges, brushes for everything from foundation to shadow, and even lash and brush-cleaning tools. It's earned 4.6 stars from almost 2,000 reviewers.

30% Off These Classic Crocs

Crocs Unisex Adult Classic Clog
Amazon
-

The fan-favorite original Crocs clog is lightweight, waterproof, supportive, breathable, and versatile, which explains its best-selling status. It also has over 140,000 reviews and a near-perfect 4.8-star rating.

58% Off This Super Comfortable Wire-Free Bra

Bali Comfort Revolution Wire-Free Bra
Amazon
-

Fans have reported that this seamless wire-free bra from Bali is "the most comfortable bra ever," and is perfect for all-day wear. Smooth and soft, it features four-way stretch, wide bands that won't dig into shoulders, and reinforced zones for support and shaping.

65% Off This Jade Roller & Gua Sha Facial Tools Set

MoValues Jade Roller & Gua Sha Facial Tools
Amazon
-

Upgrade your skin care routine for a steal with this rose quartz facial roller, gua sha tool, and a silicone brush that's great for applying serums and moisturizers. The set has over 12,000 ratings and 4.6 stars overall, with one fan writing, "I could instantly tell the difference: my skin was almost glowing and all of my facial features felt more relaxed."

55% Off This Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser
Amazon
-

If you want to step up your dental hygiene game, now's the time with Waterpik's Water Flosser, which is on major sale this Prime Day. Perfect for tackling plaque and massaging gums, it comes with seven dental tips, so the whole family can get a thorough clean.

36% Off These Super-Soft Microfiber Sheets

Amazon Basics Super Soft Easy Care Microfiber Sheets
Amazon
-

With a 4.6-star overall rating after an incredible 370,000 reviews, these microfiber bed sheets are a fan favorite. Soft, drapey, and durable, they're perfect for all-season sleeping.

50% Off This Pack Of Premium Velvet Hangers

Zober Premium Velvet Hangers (50-Pack)
Amazon
-

With over 49,000 reviews and a 4.8-star overall rating, it's clear these velvet hangers are worth a spot in your closet. Along with the notches on the shoulders, the hangers keep clothes in place and are replete with 360-degree swiveling hooks. They come in a pack of 50.

40% Off This Robot Vacuum With Over 22,000 Reviews

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
Amazon
-

With over 22,000 ratings and 4.4 stars overall, the Roomba 692 robot vacuum is a fan favorite on Amazon. It uses a three-stage cleaning system to lift dust and dirt from carpets and hard floors, and you can schedule the vacuum to run daily — it'll even recharge itself when it's done.

49% Off This Set Of Non-Stick Baking Mats

Amazon Basics Silicone Non-Stick Baking Mat (2-Pack)
Amazon
-

Forget wasteful parchment paper or the need to scrub your baking sheets. These non-stick baking mats (in three sizes) are made from silicone, so they're food-safe, promote even cooking, and clean up easily — and you won't even have to use oil or spray. They've racked up a 4.7-star rating from more than 90,000 reviewers.

44% Off A Non-Contact Forehead Thermometer

DISEN Non-Contact Thermometer
Amazon
-

Get temperature readings in as little as one second with this non-contact thermometer. The LED screen is easy to read in the dark, and the color-coded background makes it easy to decipher whether or not a fever is present fast.

45% Off This Dryer Vent Cleaning Kit

Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit
Amazon
-

Easily remove lint build-up from your dryer vent with this handy vacuum hose attachment, which connects to most standard vacuums and is equipped with two suction levels to handle both light and heavy-duty cleaning jobs. "This product is well worth the money, easy to use and will pay for itself in the long run by maintaining the efficiency and drying power of our dryer," one of thousands of reviewers commented.

60% Off These 24K Gold Under Eye Collagen Patches

Cedlize 24K Gold Under Eye Collagen Patches (30 Pairs)
Amazon
-

If you're looking to smooth puffy eyes or lighten any dark circles, add these 24K gold under-eye patches into your morning routine. Infused with collagen and hyaluronic acid, these patches will hydrate and restore your under-eye area and they're loved by fans!

60% Off The Super-Handy Amazon Echo Auto

Echo Auto
Amazon
-

Add the convenience of voice control to your vehicle with the Echo Auto — you can utilize it to play music, make calls, set reminders, and more. The device connects directly to the Alexa app on your phone, and it plays through your vehicle's speakers (either through the auxiliary input or Bluetooth). Mount it directly on your vehicle's air vents for ease.

54% Off These Blink Indoor Security Cameras

Blink Mini Indoor Security Cameras (2-Pack)
Amazon
-

Today, you can score a major discount off the highly rated Blink Mini. The plug-in home security camera has tons of neat features — including Alexa compatibility, two-way audio, and customized motion detection — and over 190,000 customers rave about how easy it is to set up and manage. Choose from one, two, or three cameras, in either black or white.

39% Off These Retractable Ballpoint Pens

Zebra Pen Z-Grip Retractable Ballpoint Pens (7-Pack)
Amazon
-

If you love writing with smooth, skip-free pens (who doesn't?) these Zebra Z-Grips may be your new favorites. Reviewers certainly think so, as they've garnered a 4.6-star overall rating from over 56,000 reviews. With a satisfying retractible click-top, comfy rubber grip, and a flowy ballpoint tip, you'll be happy to have this pack of seven around so you always have one on-hand.

45% Off These Silky Satin Pillowcases

Love's Cabin Silk Satin Pillowcases (Set Of 2)
Amazon
-

These smooth polyester satin pillowcases are a fan favorite on Amazon with over 66,000 ratings and 4.5 stars overall, and they're an easy way to instantly make your bed feel more luxurious. The ultra-soft pillowcases are wrinkle-resistant, machine washable, and gentle on your skin and hair while you sleep.

44% Off A Pack Of Mrs. Meyer's Hand Soap

Mrs. Meyer's Hand Soap With Essential Oils (3-Pack)
Amazon
-

With 24,000-plus reviews on Amazon and a knockout 4.7-star rating overall, it's clear that this Mrs. Meyer's hand soap is a favorite on the site. And for good reason — it's made from moisturizing ingredients like aloe vera and olive oil. Plus, it smells minty fresh (it's made with essential oils). Scoop up this pack of three for an unbeatable price.

32% Off These Apple Airpods Pro

Apple Airpods Pro
Amazon
-

Chances are you've been thinking about investing in a pair of Apple Airpods Pro for a while, and there's no better time to commit. These beloved Bluetooth headphones feature active noise cancellation, come with three tip sizes for a customized fit, and hold up to 24 hours of charge in their included case. And as if you haven't heard enough great things about Airpods, they have a 4.7-star overall rating from a whopping 84,000 Amazon reviewers and counting.

20% Off This Best-Selling Mascara

essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara
Amazon
-

Now is the time to stock up on essence's cult-favorite Lash Princess mascara, which boasts over 180,000 five-star ratings and number-one best-seller status on Amazon. It gives you both major length and volume without clumping or flaking, and lasts all day long without smudging, despite being easy to wash off at the end of the day.

34% Off These Motion-Activated Lights For Closets Or Under Cabinets

VYANLIGHT LED Motion-Activated Closet Lights (3-Pack)
Amazon
-

Perfect for closets or under cabinets, these LED lights feature a motion sensor so that they turn on automatically when they detect movement within 9 feet. They offer up to 50,000 hours of illumination before the batteries need to be replaced, and they have an impressive 4.3-star overall rating after more than 12,000 reviews on Amazon.

30% Off This Versatile Spray Bottle

Hula Home Continuous Mist Spray Bottle
Amazon
-

Unexpectedly, this continuous mist spray bottle is one of Amazon's bestselling beauty products. Perfect to use when styling hair or for a facial refresh (or for misting plants), the light-touch trigger releases a constant stream of fine mist from this leakproof bottle. It has an impressive 4.6-star overall rating.

55% Off This Wizisa Countertop Ice Maker

Wizisa Countertop Ice Maker
Amazon
-

For anyone who's reached for ice cubes only to find cold, empty trays, this sleek little ice maker has got you. It makes 9-cube batches in just six minutes, and can pump out up to 26 pounds of ice per day (a sensor prevents overflow). Choose from two different cube sizes. Amazon's choice for small ice makers, it boasts a cool 4.5-star rating and comes with a basket and scoop.

40% Off The Original MakeUp Eraser

The Original MakeUp Eraser
Amazon
-

The MakeUp Eraser is a top seller for good reason — it is super effective at removing all makeup, including extra-stubborn waterproof products! To use, just wet it with warm water and wipe the makeup from your face in a gentle, circular motion. This pick is machine washable, so it can be used again and again.

55% Off This 40-Pack Of BIC Xtra-Smooth Mechanical Pencils

BIC Xtra-Smooth Mechanical Pencils With Erasers (40-Pack)
Amazon
-

Students, note-takers, and artists could all use these BIC Xtra-Smooth mechanical pencils, which come in a pack of 40 and all have built-in erasers. The number-2 lead never needs sharpening and is even compatible with most standardized tests. Currently, they have over 27,000 reviews and 4.8 stars.

51% Off The Cult-Favorite Revlon Volumizing Drying Brush

REVLON Original One-Step Volumizer
Amazon
-

In case you couldn't tell by its 300,000-plus reviews and 4.6-star rating, the Revlon One-Step hair tool has revolutionized the way people style their hair. Since it's a blow dryer and a brush in one, you can dry, style, and volumize strands fast, without frizz, and in one simple motion.

70% Off These 3-Ply Black Disposable Face Masks

NNPCBT 3-Ply Black Disposable Face Masks (100-Pack)
Amazon
-

These disposable face masks have a 4.6-star rating and over 124,000 reviews on Amazon, and feature 3-layers of filtering material. The folding design and elastic ear loops make them comfortable to wear, and since they come in a pack of 100, you’ll always be fully stocked.

28% Off An Accurate Digital Meat Thermometer

ThermoPro TP19H Digital Meat Thermometer
Amazon
-

Ensure that all of your food is expertly cooked from this day forward — without having to cut into it. This ThermoPro digital thermometer has 22,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating because it gives you a bright, instant, accurate internal reading of meat, candy, or anything else. It's also waterproof and works for up to 3,000 hours using one 3A battery.

35% Off This Crest Whitestrips Kit

Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Kit
Amazon
-

This Crest 3D Whitestrips kit comes with 44 whitening strips that'll deliver professional-level whitening (removing up to 14 years of staining) — just use them once per day for 30 minutes, and in three days you'll start to see a whiter smile. In 20 days you'll achieve full results. The strips features a non-slip grip, so you don't have to worry about them falling off as you wear them. Also included in this set are two treatments of Crest's 1 Hour Express Whitestrips for even faster whitening.

60% Off An Echo Dot

Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Amazon
-

Shop the highly popular and highly-rated Amazon Echo Dot for a major discount while it's on sale. Set appointments, create shopping lists, turn on some tunes, check the weather, and so much more completely hands-free.

60% Off Amazon’s Fire TV Stick With Voice Control

Fire TV Stick Lite With Alexa Voice Remote
Amazon
-

Not only is this Fire TV Stick Lite easy to set up, but it also comes with an Alexa-enabled remote that makes it easy to use on the daily, too. With an overall 4.7-star rating from reviewers, the Fire TV Stick Lite offers you practically endless shows and movies to watch — just tell Alexa what you’d like to stream, and let the device find it for you. Plus, you can even sync it with your other smart home devices, and use it to stream music on apps like Spotify.

30% Off Of This Lash Enhancing Serum

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum, 1 mL
Amazon
-

Grande Cosmetics' GrandeLASH-MD lash enhancing serum is "highly recommended" for those who desire long-looking lashes, according to over 2,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. Formulated with Amino Acids, Hyaluronic Acids, and Vitamin E, this serum will also help make your lashes appear healthier and more visible.

42% Off This Colorful Pen Set

Taotree Fineliner Pen Set (24-Pack)
Amazon
-

This set from Taotree comes with 24 pens in a range of vibrant shades — they're ideal for journaling, sketching, art projects, and more. All of the pens have a fine point (0.38 millimeters, to be exact) for precision. Snag them now for this amazingly low price.

31% Off The Upgraded Revlon One-Step Volumizer

REVLON One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0
Amazon
-

This REVLON one-step volumizer has nearly 310,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.6-star rating overall — a true testament to how amazing it is. The handy device is designed to dry and style your hair all at once. And this new version features a smaller 2.4-inch head size to get closer to the roots, plus a slimmer handle for easier holding. Choose from low, medium, high, and cool heat settings. Be sure to click the box to get an extra $15 off.

23% Off This Mechanical Eyeliner Pencil

NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Mechanical Eyeliner Pencil, Black
Amazon
-

One of the most popular beauty products on Amazon, this retractable eyeliner from NYX Professional has a creamy texture that delivers intense pigment. It glides on smoothly and lasts, smudge-proof, all day. No wonder it boasts a 4.6-star rating after almost 80,000 reviews.

46% Off The Shark Steam Mop For Hard Floors

Shark Steam Pocket Mop Hard Floor Cleaner
Amazon
This steam mop from Shark turns ordinary water into super-heated steam (in just 30 seconds) to easily remove dirt and grime from sealed hard floors, including hardwood, laminate, tile, and stone. The swivel head rotates for easy maneuvering, and the 18-foot power cord provides plenty of reach. This set comes with the mop as well as two washable microfiber pads. Snag this fan-favorite pick while the price is low.

60% Off The Bentgo Salad Stackable Lunch Container

Bentgo Salad Stackable Lunch Container
Amazon
-

Keep your toppings and dressing separate from the lettuce until lunchtime — or use it to organize and transport other dishes with both mains and sides. Either way, this stackable lunch container is leak-proof and comes with a reusable fork, which explains its 38,000 reviews and 4.7-star rating.

30% Of This Overnight Lip Mask

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask, 0.7 oz
Amazon
-

This sleeping mask has over 8,000 reviews and 4.7 stars — but it's not your average nighttime moisturizer. That's because it's designed to nourish and hydrate your lips. Just leave it on while you sleep, and the vitamin C and berry-based antioxidants will help to create plumper, softer lips by morning.

30% Off This Sports Bra Top

THE GYM PEOPLE Longline Sports Bra
Amazon
-

With nearly 21,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.4-star rating overall, this longline sports bra is the number one bestseller in women's sports bras on Amazon — and it makes total sense why that's the case. For one, the fabric is amazing. It's lightweight, breathable, and sweat-wicking, aka everything you could want in a sports bra. And it has some stretch, too, for comfort. This pick is also wire-free, and it has removable padding. Don't wait on this one — with this amazing price, it'll likely sell out.

34% Off This 4-Pack Of Compact Flashlights

Eveready LED Tactical Flashlight (4-Pack)
Amazon
-

This pack of four LED flashlights come in a compact size that make them easy to use in any situation. Whether you're navigating a power outage or searching for something in your garage, these super-bright flashlights illuminate up to 590 feet away. They also come with a handy lanyard to help you keep a grip on it.

61% Off This Pack Of Titanium Bonded Scissors

Westcott Soft Grip Titanium Bonded Scissors (2-Pack)
Amazon
-

Whether at home or the office, you can never have too many reliable pairs of scissors. These Westcott scissors have titanium-bonded blades that are strong enough to cut through fabric and boxes, not to mention soft-grip ergonomic handles for comfort. No wonder they've earned 22,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating.

26% Off These High-Waisted Biker Shorts

BALEAF Women's High-Waist Biker Shorts (8", 7", 5" Available)
Amazon
-

With more than 50,000 five-star reviews, these ultra-stretchy bike shorts are clearly beloved on Amazon. With deep pockets and made from a machine-washable compression material, it's easy to see why. Choose from more than a dozen colors and prints, including on-trend tie-dye.

10% Off These Apple AirPods Wireless Earbuds

Apple AirPods Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case (2nd Gen)
-

Enjoy effortless setup and rich, high-quality sound with these wildly popular Apple AirPods. They have a battery life of over 24 hours with the charging case, and in-ear detection makes them automatically pause when not in use. After over half a million ratings, they have a super impressive 4.8 stars.

41% Off This Gillette Venus ComfortGlide Razor Set

Gillette Venus ComfortGlide Razors for Women, 1 Venus Razor, 4 Razor Blade Refills
Amazon
-

With 4.6 stars on Amazon, this Gillette Venus ComfortGlide set is a crowd favorite. Based on its design, you'll have no need for additional shaving cream. The head of this razor also pivots in order to reach all spaces. The kit comes with four refills, so you'll be all set for the season.

57% Off This Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Pressed Powder

Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Pressed Powder
Amazon
-

This ultra-light foundation is available in over 20 different shades. Ideal for multiple skin types, one reviewer claimed they've bought Maybelline's powder more than 10 times, stating "It's this powder I keep coming back to." With over 36,000 five-star reviews, they're not alone.

22% Off This Pack Of Schick Hydro Silk Multipurpose Dermaplaning Facial Razors

Schick Hydro Silk Multipurpose Dermaplaning Facial Razor (3-Pack)
Amazon
-

Use these Schick Hydro Silk razors for shaping your brows, removing unwanted facial hair, exfoliating dead skin, and softening your complexion. They're portable (with a cover for travel) and have micro-guard blades to protect your skin, which is why they've earned 154,000 reviews and 4.6 stars.

50% Off This Amazon Kindle

Amazon Kindle With a Built-in Front Light
Amazon
-

With 36,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating overall, the Amazon Kindle is a classic for a reason. This easy-to-use e-reader has 8 gigabytes of storage to contain literally thousands of books and has a long-lasting battery that will hold a charge for weeks. It weighs just 6 ounces too, making it a highly portable option.

45% Off These Wireless & Waterproof Earbuds

TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds
Amazon
-

These Bluetooth wireless earbuds have a 4.4-star overall rating after more than a whopping 303,000 shoppers have weighed in. They can run for up to six hours on a charge, and the charging case offers an extra 24 hours of play when you're on the go. The earbuds also boast an IPX8 rating, making them waterproof and sweat-proof, too.

37% Off These Bioré Original Pore Strips

Bioré Original Pore Strips for Blackhead Removal
Amazon
-

These blackhead removing strips have over 35,000 reviews and a solid 4.4-star rating for a reason. Just clean and wet your nose, apply the strip, and in 10 minutes you'll have instant results. Your pores are cleaned and unclogged, and your skin is left feeling fresh and invigorated.

47% Off This Solo Stove Portable Bonfire Pit & Stand

Solo Stove Portable Bonfire Pit & Stand
Amazon
-

Made from sturdy stainless steel, this portable bonfire from Solo Stove has a unique construction that maximizes airflow for a more efficient burn — and it's almost totally smoke-free. No gas or propane is required to use this pick. This bonfire is quite popular on Amazon, so you can expect it to sell out at this amazing price.

50% Off This AncestryDNA Genetic Testing Kit

AncestryDNA + Traits Genetic Testing
Amazon
-

If you're curious about your ancestry and genetic traits, now's the time to buy AncestryDNA's highly rated testing kit. Submit a simple mouth swab sample, and you'll get a breakdown of your ethnicity as well as interesting trait tendencies like freckles, lactose intolerance, and even cilantro aversion.

41% Off This Fabric Shaver

BEAUTURAL Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover
Amazon
-

Help keep your fabrics fluff-, lint-, and pill-free with this highly-rated fabric shaver. Suitable for everything from wool coats to sweaters, furniture, and toys, its adjustable features ensure it can handle even your fluffiest fabric. Just ask the nearly 71,000 reviewers, who bestowed this with an overall average of 4.5 stars.

23% Off This Hilife Handheld Garment Steamer

Hilife Handheld Garment Steamer
Amazon
-

A number-one best-seller with 4.3 stars and over 75,000 reviews, this handheld steamer is the easiest way to get clothes looking crisp at home or while traveling. It's lightweight, easy to pack, and lasts for up to 15 minutes on one fill — plus it's great for sanitizing surfaces and refreshing hard-to-wash upholstery, too.

49% Off A 3-Pack Of 6-Foot Charging Cables

Aioneus Micro USB Android Fast-Charging 6-Foot Cables (3-Pack)
Amazon
-

If you have an Android with a micro USB port, now’s a great time to stock up on charging cables, which have received 32,000 reviews and an overall rating of 4.5 stars. Each cord measures 6 feet long and is covered with a nylon layer that's both durable and flexible. The cables support fast-charging and data transfer, too.

31% Off These Acne Pimple Patches

COSRX Acne Pimple Patch (72 Patches)
Amazon
-

Quickly, effectively, and subtly treat blemishes with these COSRX pimple patches, which have earned over 12,000 reviews and 4.5 stars. Using a non-toxic hydrocolloid dressing, they absorb the contents of a pimple and protect the area for faster healing. By morning, reviewers report that the spot is smaller, less red, and well on its way to disappearing.

45% Off This 2-Pack Of Microfiber Hair Wraps

YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap (2-Pack)
Amazon
-

A number-one best-seller on Amazon, these microfiber hair towels are more absorbent and gentler on hair than terry towels, resulting in smoother, stronger hair overall. Plus, they're ultra-lightweight, so they won't slip off your head or cause neck pain. This pack of two towels is seriously discounted today; and because they're so highly rated (they have over 46,000 ratings), they'll likely sell out fast.

31% Off These Dog Waste Bags

Amazon Basics Unscented Dog Poop Bags with Dispenser and Leash Clip, 13 x 9 Inches, Pack of 540 (36 Rolls)
Amazon
-

This set from Amazon Basics comes with a whopping 540 unscented plastic bags to contain pet waste, along with a handy dispenser with a carabiner to clip it on a leash. Each bag is large in size for your convenience.

36% Off This Dehumidifier With 1,500 Square Feet Of Coverage

hOmeLabs Energy Star Dehumidifier (1,500 Sq. Ft)
Amazon
-

Suitable for medium to large rooms as well as basements, this hOmeLabs dehumidifier removes up to 22 pints of moisture from the air every day. It's also Energy Star-certified as well as super easy to use, especially granted it has drain access. With over 42,000 reviews in total, it boasts a 4.6-star overall rating.

40% Off This 14-Piece Makeup Brush Set

BS-MALL Makeup Brushes (14 Pieces)
Amazon
-

This 14-piece makeup brush set has an impressive 4.6-star overall rating after 100,000 reviews, with users reporting it's perfect for achieving "flawless" makeup application. The set includes everything from eyeliner brushes to foundation brushes, all with soft, dense bristles for blending.

54% Off These Puma Runner Socks

PUMA Runner Socks (6-Pack)
Amazon
-

These Puma runner socks (complete with the cat logo) have over 30,000 reviews and 4.7-star rating. They're made from mostly rayon for breathability with some spandex for stretch, and they have form strips on the sides to ensure a secure fit.

48% Off An Amazon Smart Plug

Amazon Smart Plug
Amazon
-

With 500k reviews and 4.7 stars on Amazon, it's no question as to why Amazon's Smart Plug is so popular. This device will help you program lamps and appliances to work on a schedule, giving you the ability to access them through the Alexa app.

67% Off An Echo Dot & Amazon Smart Plug Combo

Echo Dot (4th Gen) + Amazon Smart Plug
Amazon
-

This two-piece set makes turning your home smart a snap. The Echo Dot smart speaker lets you use voice commands or just play some tunes, while the smart plug makes it easy to turn on lights, fans, and other devices with your voice, on a schedule, or from an app.

42% Off The Contigo AUTOSEAL West Loop Travel Mug

Contigo AUTOSEAL West Loop Travel Mug, 20 Oz
Amazon
-

If you're constantly spilling your drink on the go, the Contigo AUTOSEAL travel mug is the solution. This brilliant design (which has over 115,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating) automatically seals itself when you're done drinking, so it's leak- and spill-proof. The mug also uses advanced insulation so your drink stays hot for seven hours and cold for 18.

30% Off This HEPA Air Filter Over 34,000 Shoppers Give 5 Stars

LEVOIT H13 True HEPA Filter Air Purifier
Amazon
-

This purifier has a true HEPA filter that removes smoke, mold, dust, and pollen from your home. More than 45,000 reviewers have awarded it an overall 4.6 stars, and one raved, "Crisp clean smelling air [and] could not recommend more to pet owners with allergies or asthma."

59% Off Amazon’s Echo Show 5

Echo Show 5 (2021 Release)
Amazon
-

With nearly 75,000 reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.6-star rating overall, it's clear that the Echo Show 5 is adored on the site. And for good reason — the device can be used for a wide variety of different tasks, including setting alarms and timers, making video calls, streaming music or shows, and putting photos on display. Grab it today for this amazing price!

30% Off The OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener

OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener
Amazon
-

Bid farewell to cracking, chipping, and splitting with OPI's Nail Envy Nail Strengthener. A no-brainer for your home manicure kit, this fan-favorite formula has a stellar 4.7-star overall rating after 37,000 reviews.

45% Off This Cordless Water Flosser

B. WEISS Cordless Water Flosser
Amazon
-

Supercharge your flossing routine with this highly rated cordless water flosser, which is gentle (but effective) on sensitive teeth and gums. It's equipped with four flossing modes — soft, normal, pulse, and a customized setting — and the large-capacity water tank is detachable for easy cleaning. This order comes with four flossing heads and a USB charger.

39% Off This 2021 Apple TV 4K

2021 Apple TV 4K
Amazon
-

With a 4.8-star overall rating after 10,000 reviews, the 2021 Apple TV lets you stream your favorites from HBO Max, Disney+, Amazon Prime, and more. The setup includes 4K resolution, Dolby Vision for a crisp picture, and Dolby Atmos for immersive sound that'll make you feel like you're at the theater.

60% Off This Ice Roller Facial Massager

ROSELYN BOUTIQUE Ice Roller Facial Massager
Amazon
-

Help revitalize skin, promote blood flow, and relieve fatigue with this simple ice massager that's suitable for all skin types. Just pop the roller head into the freezer then massage where desired for an instant cooling effect. This version is Amazon's Choice for facial massagers, and with a 4.7-star overall rating, it's easy to see why.

30% Off The Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
Amazon
-

There's a reason Stila's waterproof liquid eyeliner is often touted as one of the best out there; it has a fine marker tip for precise application, so even non-pros can use it. Better yet, this smudge-proof formula stays put all day.

51% Off These Professional Hair Cutting Scissors

COOLALA Professional Hair Cutting Scissors
Amazon
-

Made of high-grade Japanese steel, these professional haircutting scissors help you get a salon look at home. The ergonomic handle ensures fingers stay comfy while cutting, and the razor-sharp blades are long-lasting. A professional hairdressing comb is included. These earn a 4.6-star rating after almost 14,000 reviews.

20% Off The OPI Protective Top Coat Nail Polish

OPI Protective Top Coat Nail Polish
Amazon
-

OPI's Top Coat polish protects your nail color from chipping and leaves a high-gloss finish. It's formulated to provide up to seven days of protection, and over 27,000 five-star ratings are a testament to this polish's high quality.

40% Off This Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Electric Toothbrush
Amazon
-

This highly rated electric toothbrush features three modes and a built-in pressure sensor to protect your teeth and gums while you brush. There's also a two-minute timer to help you brush thoroughly and impressive 14-day battery life — so click "add to cart" now while this deal lasts.

60% Off A Pair Of JBL Tune True Wireless Earbuds

JBL Tune True Wireless Earbuds
Amazon
-

An audio deal not to be missed, these JBL Tune wireless earbuds provide resonant bass and Dual Connect technology, so you can make calls and listen to music with both earbuds or just one. They come with a charging case and offer up to 25 hours of play time when fully juiced.

50% Off This iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum
Amazon
-

Not only does the Roomba i7+ vacuum the floors on its own, but it will also automatically empty itself for up to 60 days at a time so keeping the house tidy is a breeze. Plus, this robot vacuum is backed by over 9,000 perfect five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.

30% Off The CND SolarOil Nail & Cuticle Care

CND SolarOil Nail & Cuticle Care
Amazon
-

Condition cuticles and nails with CND SolarOil, which is packed with strengthening and protective ingredients like jojoba oil, almond seed oil, and vitamin E. This antioxidant-rich formula has a 4.6-star overall rating after 22,000 reviews.

40% Off This Vital Proteins Original Collagen Peptides Powder

Vital Proteins Original Collagen Peptides Powder, 20 Oz.
Amazon
-

Give your skin, hair, nails, and joints a dose of collagen with this best-selling powder from Vital Proteins. The unflavored formula harnesses the power of collagen peptides, plus hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, to deliver glow that fans can't get enough of — more than 132,000 reviewers have given it a perfect five-star rating.

30% Off This Popular Brow Enhancing Serum

Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum, 1.5mL
Amazon
-

"This has worked for me! My eyebrows had nearly disappeared on the outside arch," one reviewer wrote, "but now, I could go without filling them in." GrandeBROW serum is filled with cruelty-free ingredients that promote fuller, thicker brows. This bottle contains enough for 8 weeks of use.

44% Off This Organic Vegan Protein Powder

Orgain Organic Vegan Protein Powder, Vanilla Bean (2.03 Pounds)
Amazon
-

&tag=romper-133245226-20&This 2-pound container of organic protein powder is available for an excellent price! Amazon reviewers love this product — they give it a 4.6-star rating overall on the site, after 49,000-plus reviews — specifically because it's vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, and has no added sugar. Plus, the vanilla flavor tastes great. Mix it with water or milk, or even add it to your favorite recipe for a boost of protein.

50% Off A Genetic DNA Test From 23andMe

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test
Amazon
-

This at-home testing kit from 23andMe will provide you with both health and ancestry information. No blood or needles are involved — simply utilize the saliva collection kit and send the sample back to the lab in the pre-paid package. In 5 to 6 weeks, you will receive your results.

43% Off This Set Of Crest 3D Whitestrips

Crest 3D Whitestrips With Light (20 Count)
Amazon
-

Level up you teeth-whitening game with this Crest Whitestrips kit that comes with an LED light to accelerate and maximize results. The brand's fastest and most effective whitening method, it offers results that last up to 36 months.

38% Off This Top And Base Coat Set

beetles No Wipe Gel Top Coat and Base Coat Set (Set of 2)
Amazon
-

Help your mani and pedi last for three weeks and up with this base coat and top coat gel set from beetles. The base coat is a bit sticky so the next layer of polish strongly adheres, while the top coat is flexible to avoid nicks, chips, and smudges. Over 61,000 fans rate this set 4.6 stars.

39% Off L'Oreal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara

L'Oreal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara
Amazon
-

Get voluptuous volume and feathery-soft lashes with L'Oreal's Lash Paradise, one of Amazon's bestselling beauty products. The formula is developed to prevent flaking, smudging, or clumping, leaving behind nothing but a gloriously full lash fringe. It gets 4.4 stars from almost 87,000 enthusiasts.

28% Off An Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 7 Smart Watch
Amazon
-

A number-one best seller with over 27,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating, the Apple Series 7 smart watch is one of the most advanced fitness trackers on the market: It tracks your movements, measures your workouts, and even records your blood oxygen and takes ECGs. That said, it also keeps you connected since you can use the retina display to send texts, take calls, listen to music, and use Siri.

40% Off Levi's 501 Original Shorts

Levi's 501 Original Shorts
Amazon
-

In the market for new denim shorts? This pair from Levi's is a number-one best-seller with over 14,000 reviews because it's well-made from 99% cotton. The iconic straight fit and signature button fly have buyers calling them the "best jean shorts [they] ever bought."

45% Off The Famous Amazon Coat

Orolay Thickened Down Jacket
Amazon
-

The super-popular Orolay jacket is available for a great price — act quick because it won't last long! This pick is the perfect combination of fashionable and functional. The exterior is made from weather-resistant polyester, while the interior is filled with down to keep you toasty warm. The fleece-lined hood, six sizable pockets, and side zippers are all features that reviewers on Amazon adore.

