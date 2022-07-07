Amazon's Best Prime Day Deals Are Selling Quickly: Here's What You Don't Want To Miss

Not only is this Fire TV Stick Lite easy to set up, but it also comes with an Alexa-enabled remote that makes it easy to use on the daily, too. With an overall 4.7-star rating from reviewers, the Fire TV Stick Lite offers you practically endless shows and movies to watch — just tell Alexa what you’d like to stream, and let the device find it for you. Plus, you can even sync it with your other smart home devices, and use it to stream music on apps like Spotify.