30 Instagram Captions For Documenting Spring In All Its Glory

I've never been so excited for spring to arrive. Even the symbolism of Easter couldn’t be more perfect for 2021. Simply put, we all need a fresh start. Since many of us will be sharing our excitement on social media, I’ve decided to pull together some Instagram captions that capture spring in all its glory. From the sweet and heartfelt to the light and humorous, I’ll be sharing a lot of the quotes and captions below on my Instagram in the weeks ahead. Oh spring, I am more than ready for you.

I think we can all agree that 2020 was one of the worst years on record. And honestly, 2021 didn’t start off that great, either. But, now that temperatures are slowly getting warmer and news of more vaccines is on the forefront of my brain, I have felt more positive and upbeat than I have in months. I hope you have, too. I truly do believe that things are looking up, and while it’s always been a toss up on whether spring or fall was my favorite season, well, this year I think we all know who wins the prize. Spring, I can’t wait to tell the world how much I love you.

Heartfelt Spring Instagram Captions

“I must have flowers, always and always.” — Claude Monet

“And I think to myself, what a wonderful world." — Louis Armstrong

“The earth laughs in flowers.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

"That is one good thing about this world — there are always sure to be more springs." — L.M. Montgomery

“What beautiful blossoms we have this year. But look, this one's late. But I'll bet that when it blooms, it will be the most beautiful of all.” ― Mulan

“There is something infinitely healing in the repeated refrains of nature — the assurance that dawn comes after night, and spring after winter.” —Rachel Carson

“To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.” — Audrey Hepburn

“Rain showers my spirit and waters my soul.” — Emily Logan Decens

"It is spring again. The Earth is like a child that knows poems." — Rainer Maria Rilke

"Come with me into the woods. Where spring is advancing, as it does, no matter what, not being singular or particular, but one of the forever gifts, and certainly visible." — Mary Oliver

ArtMarie/E+/Getty Images

Funny Spring Instagram Captions

I'm sorry for the things I said when it was winter.

“Spring is nature’s way of saying let’s party.” — Robin Williams

“Spring is the time of the year when it is summer in the sun, and winter in the shade.” —Charles Dickens

Less Mondays, more sunshine.

Bloom, baby, bloom.

Girls just wanna have sun.

Spring. Birds chirping, grass greening, flowers blooming, breeze breezing.

All I need is a bouquet of flowers in one hand and a cup of coffee in the other.

How did the trees feel in the spring? Releaved!

I just hopped by to wish you a happy spring.

Positive Affirmations For Spring Instagram Captions