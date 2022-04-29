Whether you’re chasing after your kiddos at the splash pad, playing in the sprinkler in the backyard, or hanging out at the pool, to find the best swimsuits for moms, you’ll want to consider all the things that makes a great swimsuit in general. Top picks will be super comfortable — Amazon reviews are great for getting insight on this — and plenty practical, with features like a secure neckline or UPF protection against the sun (among others!). And of course, the best swimsuits will be super stylish, too… because you deserve to look amazing, mama!

Amazon is packed with different swimsuit options, so to help narrow it down, consider the type of swimsuit that’s best for you. One-piece swimsuits can be a practical option, since there is little risk of them accidentally slipping down while you’re actively playing with your kiddos. But there are plenty of great two-piece bikini or tankini options, too. It all really boils down to personal preference. As you shop, pay attention to the swimsuit’s neckline — picks with a halter, a high neck, one shoulder, or thicker straps (bonus points if they’re adjustable!) tend to feel a bit more secure over a strapless or thin-strap pick. And if you’re looking for extra support, you’ll likely want a swimsuit with a built-in bra or spots for padding. Consider the bottom of the swimsuit, too — these can range from something cheekier to a bit more coverage in the form of shorts, a skirted bottom, or a high waist (in the case of a two-piece).

Practicality aside, make sure that the swimsuit that you go with is aesthetically appealing to you! Choose from a wide range of pattern and color options, as well as different design details like ruching, mesh, ribbing, ruffles, knots, cutouts, and more, all of which can be really gorgeous.

These 10 swimsuits get the stamp of approval by moms on Amazon. And another perk? They're all less than $40 — so shop away!

1. A Fan-Favorite Swimsuit With A High Neckline

This one-piece swimsuit is shockingly popular on Amazon — boasting a 4.6-star rating overall, after an impressive 31,000-plus reviews on the site — with people commenting that it “fits perfectly” and is both comfortable and supportive. Top features of this pick include a secure high neckline with a hook closure, a padded bra, and ruching throughout the front. The deep-plunge back is an eye-catcher, as is the gorgeous mesh detailing at the neckline. This pick is made from a smooth fabric that’s plenty stretchy. Best of all, it comes in a wide range of color and pattern options, so there’s truly something for everyone.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I purchased this suit last year and absolutely loved it! [...] I love the fit and style. I’m a mom to two young kids and I never have to worry about adjusting this suit. [...] If you’re trying to decide, BUY IT! You will love it!”

Available sizes: X-Small — 24 Plus

2. A Bikini With A Cute Ruffle Top

“Super cute” is the phrase that pops up over and over in the Amazon reviews for this two-piece swimsuit from CUPSHE — and it’s absolutely accurate! Features of this pick include flowy ruffles along the V-neck, as well as a subtle piping detail on the high-waisted bottoms. Thick, fully adjustable straps ensure this pick is plenty secure, and removable padded cups provide a bit of extra coverage. This pick boasts a solid-color top and a patterned bottom, though some options are the opposite!

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Cupshe never ceases to amaze me. Always fits true to size and great quality for the price. Great for mom[s] playing at the pool with young kids.”

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

3. A Vintage-Inspired 1-Piece

Secure yet stylish, this one-piece suit is a great choice for active moms who need a swimsuit that’ll hold up to plenty of playtime. Featuring a vintage-inspired look, the swimsuit boasts gorgeous ruching down the front, plus an adjustable halter neckline. This pick is fully lined, has removable padding, and offers moderate coverage on the bottom. It comes in a bunch of different colors and patterns so you can pick the one you like best.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I LOVE this swimsuit!! [...] I love the colors, it’s very comfortable and makes me feel kinda sexy again in my curvy mom body!”

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

4. A Ribbed 2-Piece Swimsuit For Just $25

With a total price tag of around $25 for both the top and bottom, this two-piece swimsuit is budget friendly and supportive, to boot. The swimsuit’s top features thick straps with a scooped neckline and a cute knot detail in front. A padded built-in bra provides lots of support. The mid-rise bottoms are double lined and offer good coverage in general. Both pieces in the set are ribbed to add just a bit of extra style.

Choose from a range of solid color options and patterns, too, like leopard, florals, and dots. Some of the sets come with matching tops and bottoms, but many feature a coordinated but mismatched look.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I’m 4 months postpartum with my second child so I’m all about comfort and styling that [postpartum] bod perfectly. This bathing suit is perfect! So so comfortable and so cute!”

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

5. A Highly Rated Swim Dress

If you’re seeking a pick with a bit more coverage on the bottom, this swim dress is calling your name. Featuring a skirted bottom with shorts underneath, this ultra-cute pick is flowy and loose for your comfort. The wide halter neckline has ties for adjustability, and the top boasts soft, removable cups for a little extra support. Not sold yet? This pick is also enormously popular on Amazon, boasting a 4.5-star rating overall, after 25,000-plus reviews, with plenty of moms backing it up. It comes in a bunch of very cute patterns.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This is the best swimsuit I've ever owned. I'm a mom of 2 [...] THIS SWIMSUIT!! I feel confident and beautiful and still able to chase after my kiddos without worrying about a mishap with my own swimming clothes.”

Available sizes: Small — 6X-Large

6. A 3-Piece Swimsuit Set

With a bikini-style top, shorts, and a longer tankini top all included, you’ll get plenty of wear out of this mix-and-match swimsuit set — and it’s a great value, too, considering it costs just $35 total for all three pieces! This pick’s bikini top boasts dual thick straps and a scooped neckline, while the tankini features a sportier racerback. The boyshort-style bottoms are a couple of inches long with a thick waistband for additional comfort.

This particular color and pattern not your favorite? Don’t worry, there are plenty of others to pick from, too.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Love this! I had a baby 15 months ago and was looking for a comfortable outfit to swim with my baby in. This is perfect. The quality was great and the fit was exactly to my measurements.[...] The shorts were not super short either. I'm very happy with this item!”

Available sizes: XX-Small — 24 Plus

7. An Asymmetrical Swimsuit With Lots Of Support

The thick single shoulder strap on this adorable swimsuit ensures that it will stay firmly in place as you wear it, but it doubles as a super stylish feature, too! And speaking of design elements, this pick boasts side-shirring for subtle ruching at the front, as well as an adorable cutout back. You’ll also love the fact that this swimsuit has a shelf bra with non-removable cups and an elastic underband — it’s definitely one of the more supportive options on this list. This pick is lined and the bottoms offer full coverage.

Choose from different patterns and solid color options, too.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “As a mom, this suit is an amazing find! It allows me to play with my toddler in the pool or kayak in comfort and without the fear of a “slip up”. I’ve received several compliments on it as well. Highly recommend!”

Available sizes: 8 — 18

8. A One-Piece Swimsuit With Strappy Cutouts

For a dramatic pick, you can’t go wrong with this brightly colored swimsuit, which features a bunch of cutouts on the sides and down the front of the plunging neckline. It even has a gorgeous open back with cross detailing, too. But just because this pick is on the sultry side doesn’t mean that it’s not comfortable — the one-piece swimsuit boasts two layers of stretchy fabric, plus wide, supportive straps. The bottom provides a good amount of coverage.

Choose from mostly bright, solid color options — but a couple of prints are available, too.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Perfect for the mom who wants to be covered but still be cute”

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

9. A Tankini With A Flouncy Top

This tankini-style swimsuit boasts an incredible 4.4-star rating overall on Amazon after 22,000-plus reviews, with many moms among the happy customers. The swimsuit boasts a longer flouncy top that covers most of the mid-section and has thick, adjustable straps. A removable padded bra offers a bit of extra support, and the bottoms are high-waisted with ruching.

Choose from a variety of pattern options, like leaves, rainbow, camo, and florals.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “As a mom to 4 littles 5 and under, I prefer a little more coverage in terms of my swimsuits, and this suit was absolutely perfect! I felt so secure, so comfortable, and so dang confident that I couldn't not leave a review! [...] But seriously, this suit was beyond better than I expected and I'm so glad I decided on this brand and style.”

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

10. A Long-Sleeve Swimsuit With UPF Protection

For days when you’re spending a lot of time in the direct sun with your kids, you’ll be glad to have this surf-ready swimsuit on hand. The one-piece swimsuit boasts a variety of features that can help protect your skin from the sun, including the UPF 50+ fabric that it’s made from (it’ll block out more than 98% of the sun’s UVA and UVB rays), as well as the long sleeves and high neckline that provide extra coverage. Other features of this pick include a back zipper with a long cord for easy on and off (though the suit is also available in a front-zip style if you’d prefer that) and removable padding in the bust. The bottoms have average coverage — not cheeky, but not shorts, either. Functionality aside, this pick is also super cute! Choose from a variety of fun and legitimately stunning patterns, most of which are florals.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I love this swimsuit! [...] I’m a mom of a 4 year old, so when I’m at the pool or the beach I’m in direct sun constantly. And the closer I get to 40 the more my shoulders burn, no matter the frequency or amount of sunscreen I apply. [...] This suit is great because it extends past your hand and even has knuckle coverage. I can be out in the sun all day without burning or worrying. Highly recommend!”