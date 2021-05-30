If your toddler wants to sit in a “big kid chair” during meals, the best toddler booster seats for eating are the perfect step up from a high chair. These seats strap directly onto a regular dining chair and give your kiddo a literal boost so they can sit high enough to enjoy a meal at the family table. The best boosters for toddlers have straps or harnesses that prevent your child from falling out and they’re easy to clean — since, real talk, your child will likely be making plenty of messes while eating. Some are made entirely from plastic or foam, which you can literally just wipe down. Others have comfortable padding with removable, machine-washable fabric covers. Before choosing a new booster seat, double check the seat’s age and weight limits to ensure it’s appropriate for your child, and know that it's not recommended that your child use a booster seat before they can sit up unassisted.

Some booster seats have an attachable tray that you can use to serve your child their meal. These can be helpful since they can contain food messes, and they’re an additional security measure, too, since your toddler likely won’t be able to lift the tray on their own. These boosters can usually be used with or without the tray, so they’ll grow with your child.

Many booster seats fold down to a much more compact size for storage, and some are even designed to be easy to tote around.

These four booster seats are perfect for toddlers since they all have straps to keep your kiddo securely in place while giving them the boost they need to enjoy their meal with the rest of the family.

1 A Fan-Favorite Booster Seat Summer Deluxe Comfort Folding Booster Seat Amazon $25 See On Amazon With more than 12,600 reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.3-star rating overall, this booster seat from Summer Deluxe is a favorite on the site with parents, and it’s easy to see why. The seat is made of plastic, but it has a pad for comfort that can be removed and tossed directly into the washing machine for cleaning. A three-point harness system ensures your little one won’t slip out. This pick can be used with or without the included dishwasher-safe tray, which offers some nice flexibility. And the seat’s height is adjustable between two different levels to accommodate your growing child. Use the strap to secure the booster seat to your dining room chair. And when mealtime is over, the whole thing folds down for storage. Choose from a few different colors. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I actually have three of these because I use them in my preschool child care program for the toddlers. They're my favorite of all the booster seats that we use. The arm rests are supportive to the kids, and also keep the younger ones from squirming out of their chairs. Worth every penny!" Recommended age range: 6+ months

2 A Booster Seat That Can Adjust To 3 Different Heights Chicco Pocket Snack Booster Seat Amazon $30 See On Amazon Children grow so quickly, but luckily, this booster seat from Chicco can keep up. This toddler booster seat features sturdy metal legs that can be adjusted to three different heights, allowing you to raise or lower it for your tot as needed. And if you choose to use the included tray, it, too, can be used in three different positions. The booster seat is made from easy-to-clean plastic — give it a quick wipe, and you're good to go — and it has a three-point harness for safety. Multiple straps allow you to secure the seat to a dining room chair, while anti-slip feet ensure it won’t budge once in place. The booster seat is lightweight, it folds down, and it has a carrying strap, so you can totally bring it to grandma's for the next family get-together. Choose from two colors — gray or lavender. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I have a home daycare and this is, by far, the best booster seat I have ever purchased. The fact that it's adjustable height makes it even more appealing for the variety of children that I feed. My older ones just need a little boost and the majority of seats are too tall for them. I was able to take the high chairs out of the kitchen because even my smallest are able to use these chairs. Love them!" Recommended age range: 6 to 36 months

3 A Comfortable Booster Seat For Older Toddlers Prince Lionheart Squish Booster Seat Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a toddler booster seat for slightly older toddlers (or even preschool-aged kids!), this one from Prince Lionheart is calling your name. According to the manufacturer, this seat shouldn't be used until your child is 18 months old, but it's okay to use until the age of 5 (or until they weigh 60 pounds). The seat is made from a combination of rubber and foam with a plastic back, all of which are waterproof and require just a quick wipe down to clean. Another plus? The seat actually has a suspended seating area, so it’s comfier for your child than a booster that simply sets foam directly atop hard plastic or wood. Slip-resistant feet and dual straps secure the seat on your dining room chair, while a three-point harness prevents even the wiggliest of kiddos from slipping out. This pick doesn't fold down, but since it's lightweight, it should still be fairly easy to transport. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This booster seat is the best. Super cute and comfortable for my 3 year old. Great transition from a high chair to the grown up table. Easy to clean as well!" Recommended age range: 18 months to 5 years

