The 4 Best Toddler Booster Seats For Eating
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
If your toddler wants to sit in a “big kid chair” during meals, the best toddler booster seats for eating are the perfect step up from a high chair. These seats strap directly onto a regular dining chair and give your kiddo a literal boost so they can sit high enough to enjoy a meal at the family table. The best boosters for toddlers have straps or harnesses that prevent your child from falling out and they’re easy to clean — since, real talk, your child will likely be making plenty of messes while eating. Some are made entirely from plastic or foam, which you can literally just wipe down. Others have comfortable padding with removable, machine-washable fabric covers. Before choosing a new booster seat, double check the seat’s age and weight limits to ensure it’s appropriate for your child, and know that it's not recommended that your child use a booster seat before they can sit up unassisted.
Some booster seats have an attachable tray that you can use to serve your child their meal. These can be helpful since they can contain food messes, and they’re an additional security measure, too, since your toddler likely won’t be able to lift the tray on their own. These boosters can usually be used with or without the tray, so they’ll grow with your child.
Many booster seats fold down to a much more compact size for storage, and some are even designed to be easy to tote around.
These four booster seats are perfect for toddlers since they all have straps to keep your kiddo securely in place while giving them the boost they need to enjoy their meal with the rest of the family.