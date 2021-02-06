A pint-sized chair for your pint-sized kiddo gives them a place to relax with a book, color and craft, or even eat a snack. Either way, your increasingly independent toddler will be thrilled to have a sitting spot that’s all their own. The best toddler chairs are made of a material that suits your home and your toddler’s activities, with features that make the chair especially comfortable, versatile, or useful.

Toddler chairs come in a range of materials. Upholstered chairs take up more space and will have to be spot-cleaned, and they're generally pricey. That said, they're the comfiest on the list and you can find them in prints that toddlers love (even some with their name on it). Minimalist wood can also be an investment but it's easier to clean and it's durable enough to withstand years of use. Plastic isn't quite as sturdy but it's by far the easiest on your wallet, and it's a cinch to wipe down.

It's also important to take the manufacturer’s age recommendation or weight limit into account when choosing a toddler chair so that isn’t too big or small for your toddler. Some toddler chairs are also designed to grow with your toddler for years, so keep that in mind if you’re considering investing in a nicer toddler chair.

From a toddler chair with a built-in desk to a couple of seats with storage compartments to stash toys, ahead you'll find six cute and durable chairs that you'll appreciate just as much as your toddler.

1. A Personalized Toddler Chair With Their Name On It

Dimensions: 24 x 18 x 18 inches

Recommended Age: 2 to 5 years old

This cozy, cushioned chair is likely what comes to mind when picturing the best toddler chair, and its design and quality will earn its spot in your home for years. With wide arms and a padded back, your toddler will love sitting in their chair to flip through a book or watch their favorite movie. As they start to recognize letters, your little one will be absolutely delighted to see their name embroidered on the custom chair. Plus, it arrives fully assembled.

This pick's wood frame is padded with comfy foam and covered in polyester that can be regularly vacuumed and spot cleaned with dish soap and water. The attractive gingham pattern is available in five colors, including navy, green, and pink. No weight limit is provided for the chair, but it's suitable through the toddler years.

A helpful review: “This chair is adorable. Bigger than I expected. Great quality. It sits low to the floor . I had her name embroidered in it and they did a great job!!”

2. An Elmo Chair For Sesame Street Lovers

Dimensions: 22.5 x 17.25 x 16 inches (assembled)

Recommended Age: 3 to 6 years old

This toddler Elmo chair is another upholstered pick, and it features a beloved character of the toddler and preschool crowd. The bright red chair has a padded seat for comfort and a hardwood frame for durability — and all materials are 100% nontoxic. It's an ideal spot for your toddler to curl up for an episode of Sesame Street, but it also is great for storytime and even just lounging.

The chair is easy to assemble, reviewers noted, and it wipes clean with some soap and water. This sturdy chair holds up to 100 pounds, and it's a favorite among Amazon shoppers with a 4.9-star rating and over 1,300 reviews.

A helpful review: “All total I have ordered 3 of these chairs. First one was 2017 that withstood an active toddler all the way to 5 years old. It stayed sturdy, the fabric is very good and required only light cleaning and light vacuuming and he still uses it. Now I have bought 2 more for my great niece’s expanding family. Perfect for little ones to have their own chair for Sesame Street, snack time or just lounging around after a hard day of play. They love their chairs.”

3. A Foldable Toddler Chair That’s Also A Stepping Stool

Dimensions: 12 x 9.8 x 17 inches

Recommended Age: not listed

For those tight on space or on a tight budget, consider this foldable toddler chair that also functions as a stepping stool. Both are toddler essentials, and this two-in-one combo folds down to a compact two-inch width for storing pretty much anywhere. The durable build has an impressive weight limit of up to 250 pounds, and the step surface is covered with textured dots for traction with a non-slip bottom.

This plastic chair, with toddler-safe rounded corners, weighs just 2 pounds, so it's lightweight enough for your toddler to move around the home using the built-in carrying handle. The back of the chair features a cute smiley face, and you can choose from options in either black or royal blue (no assembly required).

This highly rated chair — with over 1,000 five-star reviews — doesn't specify an age range for it, but reviewers noted it's well-sized for toddlers ages 2 and up.

A helpful review: “This chair was bought so my daughter could sit at her small table to eat her meals. It has also doubled as a step stool to wash hands and help mommy in the kitchen. It’s been banged around, knocked over, and stepped on and it’s holding up very well! It's easy to wash and super easy to fold, even my 18 [month] old could figure it out and carry it when she wanted.”

4. This Toddler Chair With A Built-In Desk (That Comes In 14 Different Characters)

Dimensions: 22.83 x 20.47 x 23.23 inches (assembled)

Recommended Age: 3 years old and up

This is the best toddler chair to give your little one space to draw, craft, or enjoy a snack. The built-in desk has a removable cup holder, and a fabric bin underneath the seat can store favorite toys, a blanket, extra art supplies, or books.

The chair is made of engineered wood with a scratch-resistant finish and does require assembly; it easily wipes clean with a dry cloth. Choose from solid colors, like white or gray, or more than a half-dozen character themes from favorite toddler movies or shows, including Cars (featured), Frozen, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Trolls. With a weight limit of 50 pounds, your toddler will be happily sitting in this new favorite chair for a long time.

A helpful review: “I feel this is essential for toddlers. My son has had his desk for over a year. It's a special place just for him and he loves it. He eats and does all of his arts and crafts at his desk. [...] I feel my son should be a durability tester for kids toys and he can't break this desk. He slides into it and bounces out of it when he's done. He's banged and bashed it with toys and silverware and it still looks very close to the way we got it. Easy to clean and doesn't take up much space. [...] I highly recommend!”

5. An Incredibly Versatile Set That's Worth The Investment

Dimensions: 26.6 x 16 x 20 inches (table), 12 x 12 x 12 inches (each chair)

Recommended Age: 2 to 9 years old

Here's a minimalist toddler chair set that's as beautiful as it is versatile. This set has by far the widest recommended age range of my picks, and it's made of durable birch bentwood built to last for years. While this pick is the priciest upfront, it's a worthwhile investment considering all the ways it can be used: The lightweight table comes with two chairs with built-in handles, and the pieces can be used as chairs, stools, benches, side tables, desks, or even shelves.

The chairs are double-sided with two seat heights to comfortably seat younger toddlers and older kids, and all the edges are rounded for safety. This premium toddler chair set is made with GREENGUARD Gold-certified wood, which means it has been tested for more than 10,000 chemicals and meets stricter safety criteria for safe indoor use.

The modern aesthetic of this set also fits in seamlessly with contemporary home decor, and it has a 165-pound weight capacity.

A helpful review: “This is great quality. [...] They loved eating at their table. I love that it is fairly lightweight and easy to move around with the help of the cut out handles. The versatility is wonderful as well. It is strong and my daughters have found another use for the table. They both use it as a giant stool to help cook. When set it up as a bench they also like to each have their own little table for snacks. It is pricey but money well spent. I think we will be using it for years to come. The fact that the chairs can be flipped to grow with the height of the child will help this. Great Design [...]”

6. The Bean Bag Chair That’s Also Storage

Dimensions: 38 inches

Recommended Age: not listed

A bean bag chair that also corrals a community of stuffed animals? This cotton canvas cover functions like the traditional bean bag from your childhood, but instead, it's designed to be filled with stuffed animals, clothes that no longer fit your quickly growing toddler, or extra blankets. The storage-chair combo has reinforced seams for durability, and it's conveniently machine-washable.

This highly rated chair, with over 5,000 reviews, comes in a dozen colors and patterns, including stripes, polka dots, and stars to match your toddler's room. No weight limit is provided by the manufacturer. Since bean bags have been linked to injury, do not let children climb inside this bean bag and know that they're not safe for infants under 12 months of age.

A helpful review: “This stuffed animal bag is THE BEST! Within 10 minutes of filling, my toddler spilled juice on it. It cleans easily and the material is thick. Not paper thin like other brands. I love the handle and LOVE that she now has “hidden” storage. We’ve also stuffed our extra throw blankets in it. I’ve wanted to buy one for a while and am so glad I did. This cover is worth every single penny! Mom win, toddler win, life win.”