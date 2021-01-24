Whether your little one is biking, scootering, or skating, the best toddler helmets will help keep them safe. All bicycle helmets manufactured today and sold in the United States must meet the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) safety standard. However, the best helmets go a step further and incorporate a Multi-Directional Impact Protection System (MIPS) for added protection. Some also have a heavy-duty expanded polystyrene shell (EPS) liner that’s especially great at absorbing impact. Toddler helmets should be lightweight for comfort and should have plenty of vents to help with airflow. But even the most comfortable, high-quality helmet is no good unless it fits your child properly.

Before you choose a helmet, measure your toddler’s head, and use that to select a helmet that’s appropriately sized — manufacturers typically offer size charts based on head circumference so that you can make sure the helmet fits snugly and securely.

That said, the best helmets should be adjustable, because even a helmet that works with your child’s measurements may not fit correctly right out of the box. Adjustable chin straps are pretty standard, and you’ll want to tighten or loosen the strap so that you can slide no more than one or two fingers under the strap when it’s buckled. Some helmets feature a dial on the back that allows you to adjust their overall tightness, too.

Finally, the safest helmet is the one your child actually wears — if your child isn’t the biggest fan of wearing helmets, try to find one in a fun color or pattern that they’ll feel excited to show off.

These three toddler helmets have thousands of glowing reviews on Amazon. Tons of parents indicate that they fit their children well and that they're comfortable to boot.

1 A Fan-Favorite Toddler Helmet That’s Supremely Breathable Joovy Noodle Helmet Amazon $25 See On Amazon When it comes to breathability, it doesn’t get much better than this Joovy helmet for kids. The toddler-sized helmet features 14 vents (some with mesh to keep bugs out) that allow air to flow through the helmet, so it’s much more comfortable to wear for extended periods of time. In terms of fit, this pick comes in two sizes, and it features an adjustable dial in the back to tighten or loosen the helmet as needed. A pinch-guard chin strap secures the helmet in place, while an extended visor provides protection and helps to keep the sun out of your little rider’s eyes. This pick weighs just over 15 ounces and has a standout 4.7-star rating overall on Amazon, among 6,000 (and growing!) ratings. This pick complies with the CPSC safety standard. Choose from seven fun colors. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "The Joovy Noodle Helmet is THE gold standard in protection. The adjustable fit dial ensures a perfect, snug fit and the air vents prevent overheating. It's also lightweight while still managing to meet all of CPSC's standards for protection. My baby tends to be a bit on the fussier side but is not at all bothered while wearing it. I love the pinch guard on the chin strap as well! The helmet comes in a ton of bright, fun colors, so it feels customizable." Available sizes: X-Small/Small and Small/Medium.

2 A Toddler Helmet That Offers Extra Protection Giro Scamp MIPS Helmet Amazon $60 See On Amazon In case of an accident, this toddler helmet from Giro is loaded with extra features to help keep your little one safe. The helmet complies with the CPSC safety standard, but it goes a step further in incorporating MIPS technology for added protection and an EPS liner for impact absorption. When it comes to fit, this pick is available in a handful of sizes, and it has a large knob in the back that allows you to adjust the overall tightness, too. Pinch-guard buckles, eight air vents, and a built-in visor are all helpful features. The helmet weighs about 16 ounces and comes in seven different colors. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "We got this for our son when he was around 18 months, and it just fit him on its tightest setting. A year later, we can adjust it to fit him really well, and we're comforted that the fit on the back of the head goes low enough to protect all of his head down to the neck. We're very happy with it, and glad he can grow into it. It'll probably fit him for another 2-3 years!" Available sizes: X-Small and Small

3 An Affordable Toddler Helmet Available In Fun Prints Schwinn Kids Bike Helmet Amazon $20 See On Amazon The fun and colorful patterns on this Schwinn toddler helmet will catch your little one’s eye, and the low cost will surely catch yours. But don’t worry — just because this pick is budget-friendly doesn’t mean it isn’t a high-quality option. This helmet complies with the CPSC safety standard, and it has a dial in the back that you can use to achieve a custom fit. Six vents provide ventilation for hot summer rides, while an integrated visor helps to block out the sun. A lower molded shell adds durability and extra protection, too. The helmet is described as lightweight, but an exact weight isn’t listed. It comes in eight vibrant color and print choices. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "We've used the smaller size for over a year. This is a cute, sturdy helmet that fits our daughter very well and has a very large range of adjustability (knob style diameter adjustment. We've looked at other helmets, but this is the best under $20 value we've found." Available sizes: Infant and Toddler