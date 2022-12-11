The only thing better than gifting festive socks to the whole family? Giving them cozy socks from a company that also gives back to those in need. Bombas makes high-quality socks that are in a totally different league from the cheap, thin holiday socks you’ve seen before, and the company donates one essential item of clothing to people experiencing homelessness for every pair purchased. Right now, you can cross everyone off your list with holiday-jammies-friendly socks and slippers that won't look out of place in January — and you can get 20% off your first order.

Why Are Bombas Socks Such A Cult Classic?

Designed to alleviate some of the most common sock-related woes, a pair of Bombas can last for years. Many of the socks feature a cushioned footbed for extra comfort and durability and a padded heel tab (an especially helpful feature to protect always-growing feet from blisters caused by too-small or too-big shoes).

Even better: All of Bombas products come with a happiness guarantee, which means you can easily get a replacement if your socks are the wrong size, develop holes, are lost in the laundry, or the dog chews them up.

Also, every pair of socks you check off your holiday shopping list equals one item going to someone in need. Bombas is a Certified B Corp that works with over 3,500 giving partners across the country to distribute the most-needed clothing items to shelters; so far, the brand has donated 75 million items. There are no limits; each pair in your cart makes an impact — a four-pack of socks equals four items donated.

Our Bombas holiday gift guide below will help you check off that gift list whether you’re looking for a gift for your hard-to-shop-for partner, something cute the kids will actually use, or the coziest slippers that let you match your little. To get 20% off your first order, make sure to enter your email at the bottom of the Bombas site.

Shop Our Favorite Holiday Picks From Bombas

The Festive Baby Socks That Actually Stay On

Baby socks are always adorable, but these take it to the next level. They have silicone grippers on the bottom to protect new walkers from slipping, and they’re designed to stay up and on wriggly, kicking feet. The set comes in a gift-ready cylindrical box and, despite their tiny size, the socks still make a big impact with the Bombas “One Purchased, One Donated” program.

These Snowflake-Themed Toddler Socks With No Toe Seams

This is a cozy holiday gift that will keep their feet comfortable all year. A cushioned tab on the heel of these adorable toddler socks protects against blisters and they have a seamless toe to prevent discomfort. All four jolly colors come packaged in a sturdy tube for easy gifting. They also have ankle socks if your tot prefers lower socks.

Available sizes: One size (5T—8½T)

These Cushioned Youth-Size Socks That Help Prevent Blisters

Festive ankle socks can be hard to come by. This set of six pairs for kids’ sizes sport a cheery, subtle snowflake pattern and come with a built-in arch-support system and the same helpful anti-blister cushioned tab and seam-free toe as the brand’s socks for younger kids. (Looking for a calf sock? Bombas has those too.)

Available sizes: One size (9T-3)

The Prettiest Luxe Socks For The Mothers In Your Life — Or Yourself

Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for your mother, sister, or best friend — or something the kids can give you, this set of sweater-inspired socks will fit the bill. Gift-boxed and ready to go, this set of snowflake-themed socks comes in four different colors to match any outfit, and they’re made with long-staple cotton for maximum softness and a cushioned bottom for active wear. (The brand also has merino wool socks if you’re looking for something even warmer.)

Available sizes: Women’s Small, Medium, or Large

These Holiday-Themed Dress Socks That Dads Will Actually Wear

For all the dads in your life (or anyone who could use a footwear upgrade), these dress socks are as well-suited for work as they are for curling up by the fire. The festive prints on these gift-boxed socks are subtle enough for the office and feature plenty of arch support. They’re made with a lightweight, fine-gauge knit that will work well even with dress shoes.

Available sizes: Men’s Medium, Large, or X-Large

The Sweetest Matching Parent-Little Slipper Sets

Littles love matching their parents or caretakers, and the Bombas Gripper Slipper sets mean everyone’s toes stay toasty. Both pairs in each set feature silicone grippers on the bottom, an easy-on tab at the heel, fluffy lining, and a cotton-wool blend exterior. They fold flat so they can be popped in your luggage if you’re traveling for the holidays too. The slippers are available in a variety of patterns, in both men’s and women’s sizing for the adult pair, with your choice of baby, toddler, or kid sizing for the second pair.

A Gift Card For When You Just Can’t Decide What To Get

Can’t choose? Bombas also has digital gift cards that make great last-minute gifts. Finish off your holiday shopping by grabbing Bombas for the whole family (because everyone can use new socks) and help give the gift of warmth to those in need.